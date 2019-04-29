AJ100 Best Use of Technology finalists 2019 announced

Foster + Partners is among the finalists for the annual AJ100 Best Use of Technology award for the fourth year in a row

Although the practice was handed a commendation in the category in 2017 it has never scooped the top prize and, this year is up against Bryden Wood, Chetwoods and Grimshaw.

Foster + Partners was shortlisted for a new defect-spotting tool which maps live construction sites to compare the as-built with the design to identify potential construction errors.

The system was trialled last year on the basement area of the South Quay Plaza, a 220m-high tower on London’s Isle of Dogs.

Grimshaw, which was also a finalist for the award in 2018, this year put forward its practice-wide collaboration with and integration of its global design technology department, which has been developing expertise in extended reality (XR), robotics and digital fabrication, data analytics and machine learning.

Meanwhile Bryden Wood, which last year became one of the first architects to win a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its innovative approach to design and construction has been shortlisted for its dedicated, specialist digital team, Creative Technologies.

The 30-strong group of architects and engineers, has looked at emerging technologies such as algorithmic design and simulation, mathematical modelling, geo-spatial and big data analytics, and robotics ’to disrupt and transform the process of design’.

This year’s line-up is completed by Chetwoods for its work on the Baytree Tech Hub, a recently completed prefab space at the logistics and industrial development company’s new building in Dunstable.

Designed on circular economy principles to eliminate waste and conserve energy, the building includes a multi-function meeting space with an interactive screen, BIM Cave and VR suite for use in design and construction team meetings.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London. Last year the prize was won by Hawkins\Brown.

Shortlist