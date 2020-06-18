AJ100 Best Use of Technology award 2020 finalists announced

Past winners are pitted against each other on the five-strong shortlist for the annual AJ100 Best of Technology award

Last year’s winner, Bryden Wood, is back in the running for its Framework for Robotics and Automated Construction, a platform which allows designers to look at creating construction components which are designed for robotic manufacture.

Hawkins\Brown, AJ100’s tech champion in 2018, is shortlisted for its work on a Revit plug-in that can measure the embodied carbon emissions for different material options. HBERT, which was developed with University College London, was launched in 2018 and has since had 433 downloads.

The 2017 AJ100 winner for the Best Use of Technology, Atkins, is also back in the frame for its work on Digital Blueprint, a suite of 21 technological workflows which streamline architects’ workflows.

Also on the shortlist is Grimshaw, which is working on an internal app called MAPS, aimed at allowing each project – regardless of stage or typology – to monitor how a design is performing against the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The last practice on the list is Carwright Pickard, which is working on a protoype ‘7D’ BIM model that integrates whole-life cost and carbon emissions estimation with BIM, helping architects made decisions based on performance data.

The winner of the award will be announced in September.

