AJ100 Awards: Collaboration of the year finalists announced

The AJ can reveal the five teams shortlisted for this year’s AJ100 Collaboration of the Year award

The finalists range from a nine-architect partnership on a 100-building scheme in Doha, an innovative ongoing link-up between a fashion designer and rebranded practice MICA, and a philanthropic collaboration between practices, engineers and contractors on an earn-as-you learn built environment education programme led by Ryder.

Last year the accolade was handed to Grimshaw and MDT-tex for its ‘proactive’ collaboration on the Tensilation Modular Canopy system.

This year’s judges are: Richard Waite, AJ news editor; Wolfgang Buttress, artist and founder of Wolfgang Buttress Studio; Sarah Gaventa, director at Illuminated River Foundation; Peter Morris, managing director at AHMM; and Rob Partridge, director at AKT II.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full