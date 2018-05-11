AJ100 Awards: Collaboration of the year finalists announced

The AJ can reveal the five teams shortlisted for this year’s AJ100 Collaboration of the Year award
The finalists range from a nine-architect partnership on a 100-building scheme in Doha, an innovative ongoing link-up between a fashion designer and rebranded practice MICA, and a philanthropic collaboration between practices, engineers and contractors on an earn-as-you learn built environment education programme led by Ryder.
Last year the accolade was handed to Grimshaw and MDT-tex for its ‘proactive’ collaboration on the Tensilation Modular Canopy system.
This year’s judges are: Richard Waite, AJ news editor; Wolfgang Buttress, artist and founder of Wolfgang Buttress Studio; Sarah Gaventa, director at Illuminated River Foundation; Peter Morris, managing director at AHMM; and Rob Partridge, director at AKT II.
The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.
Shortlist in full
- Allies and Morrison, Arup and AECOM with John McAslan & Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates, Eric Parry Architects, Squire and Partners, Gensler, HOK, Mangera Yvars and Burton Studio (design team on Msheireb Downtown Doha)
- BDP with Allies and Morrison, Dixon Jones, Glen Howells Architects and Panter Hudspith (design team on Oxford Westgate shopping centre)
- MICA with Eley Kishimoto (collaboration on White Lion House at Centre Point and Olympicopolis bid]
- Purcell with Jamie Fobert Architects (collaborated on the successful bid for the £35 million refurbishment of the National Portrait Gallery)
- Ryder with Gateshead Council, Gateshead College, Arup, Brims Construction, Cundall, FaulknerBrowns, Sir Robert McAlpine, Tolent, 3e and xsite architecture (founding partners of PlanBEE – built environment education initiative)
