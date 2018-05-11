Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Awards: Collaboration of the year finalists announced

11 May, 2018 By

Allies et al mshereib photographer gerry o'leary

Allies and Morrison, Arup and AECOM with John McAslan & Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates, Eric Parry Architects, Squire and Partners, Gensler, HOK, Mangera Yvars and Burton Studio [Design team on Msheireb Downtown Doha]

Source:Gerry O'Leary

1/13

Hide caption

  • Allies et al mshereib photographer gerry o'leary

    Allies and Morrison, Arup and AECOM with John McAslan & Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates, Eric Parry Architects, Squire and Partners, Gensler, HOK, Mangera Yvars and Burton Studio [Design team on Msheireb Downtown Doha]

    Source:Gerry O'Leary

  • 503 n1972 photographer gerry o'leary

    Allies and Morrison, Arup and AECOM with John McAslan & Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates, Eric Parry Architects, Squire and Partners, Gensler, HOK, Mangera Yvars and Burton Studio [Design team on Msheireb Downtown Doha]

    Source:Gerry O'Leary

  • Mshereib

    Allies and Morrison, Arup and AECOM with John McAslan & Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates, Eric Parry Architects, Squire and Partners, Gensler, HOK, Mangera Yvars and Burton Studio [Design team on Msheireb Downtown Doha]

    Source:Mshereib Properties and Allies and Morrison

  • BDP with Allies and Morrison, Dixon Jones, Glen Howells Architects, Panter Hudspith [Design team on Oxford Westgate shopping centre]

    BDP with Allies and Morrison, Dixon Jones, Glen Howells Architects, Panter Hudspith [Design team on Oxford Westgate shopping centre]

  • Westgate oxford bdp nick caville 01 (1)

    BDP with Allies and Morrison, Dixon Jones, Glen Howells Architects, Panter Hudspith [Design team on Oxford Westgate shopping centre]

    Source:Nick Caville

  • Westgate oxford bdp nick caville 01 (2)

    BDP with Allies and Morrison, Dixon Jones, Glen Howells Architects, Panter Hudspith [Design team on Oxford Westgate shopping centre]

    Source:Nick Caville

  • Mica eley kishimoto collaboration centre point white lion house detail

    MICA with Eley Kishimoto [Collaboration on White Lion House at Centre Point - facade detail pictured right]

  • MICA with Eley Kishimoto [Collaboration on White Lion House at Centre Point]

    MICA with Eley Kishimoto [Collaboration on White Lion House at Centre Point]

  • MICA in a collaboration workshop with Eley Kishimoto designers

    MICA in a collaboration workshop with Eley Kishimoto designers

  • Npg front entrance

    Purcell with Jamie Fobert Architects [Collaborated on the successful bid for the £35million refurbishment of the National Portrait Gallery]

  • Purcell with Jamie Fobert Architects [Collaborated on the successful bid for the £35million refurbishment of the National Portrait Gallery]

    Purcell with Jamie Fobert Architects [Collaborated on the successful bid for the £35million refurbishment of the National Portrait Gallery]

  • Planbee construction week

    Ryder with Gateshead Council, Gateshead College, Arup, Brims Construction, Cundall, FaulknerBrowns, Sir Robert McAlpine, Tolent, 3e and xsite architecture [Founding partners of PlanBEE - built environment education initiative]

  • Planbee first students

    Ryder with Gateshead Council, Gateshead College, Arup, Brims Construction, Cundall, FaulknerBrowns, Sir Robert McAlpine, Tolent, 3e and xsite architecture [Founding partners of PlanBEE - built environment education initiative]

The AJ can reveal the five teams shortlisted for this year’s AJ100 Collaboration of the Year award

The finalists range from a nine-architect partnership on a 100-building scheme in Doha, an innovative ongoing link-up between a fashion designer and rebranded practice MICA, and a philanthropic collaboration between practices, engineers and contractors on an earn-as-you learn built environment education programme led by Ryder.

Last year the accolade was handed to Grimshaw and MDT-tex for its ‘proactive’ collaboration on the Tensilation Modular Canopy system.

This year’s judges are: Richard Waite, AJ news editor; Wolfgang Buttress, artist and founder of Wolfgang Buttress Studio; Sarah Gaventa, director at Illuminated River Foundation; Peter Morris, managing director at AHMM; and Rob Partridge, director at AKT II.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.  

 Shortlist in full

  • Allies and Morrison, Arup and AECOM with John McAslan & Partners, Mossessian Architecture, Adjaye Associates, Eric Parry Architects, Squire and Partners, Gensler, HOK, Mangera Yvars and Burton Studio (design team on Msheireb Downtown Doha)
  • BDP with Allies and Morrison, Dixon Jones, Glen Howells Architects and Panter Hudspith (design team on Oxford Westgate shopping centre)
  • MICA with Eley Kishimoto (collaboration on White Lion House at Centre Point and Olympicopolis bid]
  • Purcell with Jamie Fobert Architects (collaborated on the successful bid for the £35 million refurbishment of the National Portrait Gallery)  
  • Ryder with Gateshead Council, Gateshead College, Arup, Brims Construction, Cundall, FaulknerBrowns, Sir Robert McAlpine, Tolent, 3e and xsite architecture (founding partners of PlanBEE – built environment education initiative)
Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs