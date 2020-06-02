AJ100 2020: Rising fees income showed a profession in decent health before Covid-19

Fee income, along with earnings per architect and earnings per member of architecture staff, continued to rise in 2019
A 5 per cent rise in fee income to AJ100 practices’ UK offices last year reflected the decent health of the profession before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
Aggregated architecture fee income for projects undertaken in the UK and overseas rose to just under £1.38 billion, up from the previous year’s total of just under £1.3 billion and £1.25 billion in 2017.
Top-ranked Foster + Partners again reported the largest architectural fees income, earning just under £200 million, a total more than three times that of BDP, which is ranked second in terms of architecture fee income. Fosters alone accounts for 14 per cent of the total fees reported by the AJ100 practices, compared with 12 per cent the previous year.
AJ100 2020 fees table
|2020 Rank
|Practice
|Total architecture fees for projects delivered out of UK offices (to nearest £1,000)
|Number of architecture staff employed in the UK
|Architecture fees for projects delivered out of UK offices per UK member of architecture staff (to nearest £1,000)
|70=
|Populous
|21,234,000
|71
|299,000
|1
|Foster + Partners
|198,132,000
|818
|242,000
|89=
|HOK
|18,860,000
|78
|242,000
|86=
|Rolfe Judd
|7,900,000
|40
|198,000
|18
|Pascall+Watson
|20,715,000
|128
|162,000
|4
|Zaha Hadid Architects
|48,782,000
|304
|160,000
|65=
|Arup Architecture
|12,400,000
|78
|159,000
|6
|Allies and Morrison
|41,369,000
|272
|152,000
|100=
|Apt
|5,000,000
|34
|147,000
|44=
|Donald Insall Associates
|9,000,000
|63
|143,000
|37=
|PLP Architecture
|18,006,000
|126
|143,000
|26=
|Hopkins Architects
|11,825,000
|85
|139,000
|31
|Perkins&Will
|21,250,000
|155
|137,000
|13
|WilkinsonEyre
|21,727,000
|160
|136,000
|86=
|LOM architecture and design
|5,291,000
|40
|132,000
|19
|AHR
|19,714,000
|150
|131,000
|3
|Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
|50,595,000
|396
|128,000
|22
|Broadway Malyan
|19,609,000
|156
|126,000
|97=
|5plus architects
|5,168,000
|43
|120,000
|41=
|IBI Group
|14,000,000
|117
|120,000
|70=
|Aukett Swanke
|6,988,000
|59
|119,000
|2
|BDP
|57,186,000
|481
|119,000
|79=
|John Robertson Architects
|5,096,000
|43
|119,000
|47=
|Weston Williamson + Partners
|9,800,000
|83
|118,000
|9
|Hawkins\Brown
|26,509,000
|226
|117,000
|7
|Grimshaw
|27,974,000
|241
|116,000
|76=
|NPS Group
|11,950,000
|103
|116,000
|93=
|Stiff+Trevillion Architects
|6,164,000
|53
|116,000
|28=
|Buckley Gray Yeoman
|10,265,000
|89
|115,000
|53=
|SimpsonHaugh and Partners
|8,470,000
|75
|113,000
|84=
|Cartwright Pickard
|4,375,000
|39
|112,000
|47=
|Assael Architecture
|8,730,000
|79
|111,000
|23
|Chapman Taylor
|17,196,000
|155
|111,000
|16
|EPR Architects
|17,500,000
|157
|111,000
|35=
|Jestico + Whiles
|9,417,000
|85
|111,000
|14
|Squire & Partners
|18,801,000
|170
|111,000
|56=
|Orms
|6,550,000
|60
|109,000
|15
|tp bennett
|29,125,000
|267
|109,000
|76=
|Stephen George + Partners
|6,964,000
|64
|109,000
|67=
|Falconer Chester Hall
|6,900,000
|65
|106,000
|93=
|TateHindle
|4,864,000
|46
|106,000
|47=
|Bryden Wood
|9,278,000
|88
|105,000
|8
|Atkins
|38,000,000
|367
|104,000
|56=
|Eric Parry Architects
|5,358,000
|52
|103,000
|11
|Scott Brownrigg
|18,196,000
|176
|103,000
|40
|JTP
|11,519,000
|113
|102,000
|43
|KSS
|8,415,000
|83
|101,000
|37=
|ADP Architecture
|7,850,000
|79
|99,000
|56=
|Pick Everard
|9,451,000
|95
|99,000
|17
|Purcell
|16,186,000
|166
|98,000
|97=
|Hyphen
|5,000,000
|52
|96,000
|37=
|3DReid
|10,382,000
|109
|95,000
|59=
|Haworth Tompkins
|6,997,000
|75
|93,000
|93=
|Leonard Design
|5,968,000
|64
|93,000
|73=
|Associated Architects
|5,500,000
|61
|90,000
|35=
|Fletcher Priest Architects
|8,311,000
|92
|90,000
|52
|PDP London
|6,644,000
|74
|90,000
|25
|Glenn Howells Architects
|11,548,000
|130
|89,000
|70=
|DLA Design Group
|8,074,000
|93
|87,000
|62
|TODD Architects
|4,678,000
|54
|87,000
|12
|Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
|14,740,000
|174
|85,000
|41=
|WATG
|9,579,000
|113
|85,000
|24
|Corstorphine + Wright
|14,965,000
|179
|84,000
|84=
|The Fairhursts Design Group
|3,500,000
|42
|83,000
|79=
|The Harris Partnership
|11,168,000
|134
|83,000
|28=
|Levitt Bernstein
|8,928,000
|108
|83,000
|32
|Darling Associates
|8,241,000
|100
|82,000
|89=
|RH Partnership Architects
|3,528,000
|43
|82,000
|33=
|Ryder Architecture
|13,148,000
|161
|82,000
|47=
|AWW
|6,520,000
|81
|81,000
|73=
|Keppie Design
|6,124,000
|76
|81,000
|20
|Pollard Thomas Edwards
|10,520,000
|130
|81,000
|53=
|FaulknerBrowns
|7,300,000
|91
|80,000
|89=
|Architype
|3,200,000
|41
|78,000
|46
|Chetwoods
|4,900,000
|63
|78,000
|55
|Ellis Williams Architects
|4,277,000
|55
|78,000
|21
|HTA Design
|12,847,000
|164
|78,000
|79=
|Pozzoni Architecture
|4,434,000
|57
|78,000
|26=
|Jacobs
|12,600,000
|165
|76,000
|65=
|BPTW
|6,321,000
|84
|75,000
|82=
|Holmes Miller
|4,110,000
|55
|75,000
|59=
|NORR
|6,176,000
|82
|75,000
|89=
|Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
|2,872,000
|39
|74,000
|63=
|CDA
|4,750,000
|65
|73,000
|44=
|Formation Architects
|5,358,000
|73
|73,000
|100=
|Gaunt Francis Architects
|2,837,000
|40
|71,000
|33=
|HLM Architects
|11,073,000
|156
|71,000
|97=
|Page\Park
|2,500,000
|35
|71,000
|5
|Sheppard Robson
|22,434,000
|315
|71,000
|67=
|Hadfield Cawkwell Davidson
|3,780,000
|55
|69,000
|82=
|ECE Group
|5,613,000
|84
|67,000
|28=
|jmarchitects
|6,674,000
|99
|67,000
|100=
|P+HS Architects
|4,702,000
|70
|67,000
|51
|Bond Bryan
|7,961,000
|120
|66,000
|73=
|Maber Architects
|3,900,000
|59
|66,000
|67=
|Dexter Moren Associates
|4,230,000
|66
|64,000
|100=
|Powell Dobson Architects
|4,100,000
|64
|64,000
|10
|Stride Treglown
|15,632,000
|246
|64,000
|86=
|Studio Egret West
|3,842,000
|60
|64,000
|63=
|LSI Architects
|4,300,000
|68
|63,000
|93=
|Buttress
|2,650,000
|43
|62,000
|59=
|Maccreanor Lavington
|3,820,000
|62
|62,000
|100=
|Conran and Partners
|2,089,000
|36
|58,000
|76=
|rg+p
|4,236,000
|78
|54,000
Last year, the 19 highest fee-earners accounted for half the aggregated architecture fees paid to UK offices. Now, just 17 practices account for half the total, suggesting an increased concentration of fees.
Of the 99 practices reporting UK fees in the AJ100 both this year and last, 61 said that fees paid to their UK offices had increased, while 34 reported a decline. Four practices had remained the same.
Collectively, these 99 practices increased fees by over £72 million. Fosters reported the greatest absolute increase in fees, with a rise of over £42 million, followed by AHMM (+£12 million), BDP (+£7 million), and Grimshaw (+£6 million). But not all the highly-ranked practices experienced increases in UK office fee income. Zaha Hadid Architects and PLP both reported fees more than £6 million lower than last year, while Stride Treglown was down by £5 million.
In relative terms, HLM reported the highest growth, with fees paid to UK offices up by 39 per cent, followed by AHMM (+32 per cent), and Grimshaw and Studio Egret West (both up 30 per cent). Meanwhile, Conran and Partners, followed by NORR, reported the greatest relative contraction in fees, at -35 per cent and -30 per cent respectively.
Fees per architect and per architecture staff were both up overall. The median AJ100 practice reported earning just under £168,000 in architecture fees per architect (UK offices only) in 2019, an increase of 6 per cent on last year. Median fees per member of the architecture staff rose by 4.7 per cent to £94,268, compared with £90,000 last year. As was also the case last year, HOK, Populous, and Foster + Partners all achieved particularly high fees per architect and fees per member of architecture staff.
In total, 13 practices achieved fees of at least £250,000 per architect, up from 10 practices last year, and eight achieved fees of at least £150,000 per member of architecture staff, up one from last year. By contrast, at the other end of the scale seven practices earned less than £100,000 per architect, compared with six last year, For the second year running, two practices earned less than £60,000 per member of their architecture staff.
Compared with last year, median fee rates show little change (which is to be expected). However, there appears to be some evidence that fee rates for smaller projects increased slightly over 2019, whereas those for larger projects declined slightly.
Bruce Tether is professor of management at the Alliance Manchester Business School at the University of Manchester and Research Director of the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre. Additional reporting by Pamela Buxton
