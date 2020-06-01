AJ100 2020: Foster + Partners remains the UK’s largest practice but rivals close in

Foster + Partners is still the UK’s largest employer of architects but second-placed BDP continues to narrow the gap, the latest AJ100 data shows

The annual bellwether survey, which was carried out just before the coronavirus crisis hit the UK, revealed that 2019 had been another steady year for the nation’s biggest practices, with architect numbers and fee income both increasing marginally.

Clearly the economic and business landscape has altered significantly since the data was complied at the beginning of the year. The RIBA recently predicted job losses at nearly a third of architecture practices over the next three months.

But, as the lockdown eases, the AJ100 findings offer an intriguing snapshot of the state of the profession pre-Covid-19 and includes a new insight into how the climate emergency is being tackled at the 104 practices included on this year’s list.

According to the data, Norman Foster’s workforce grew again to ensure it held onto the top spot in the rankings for the ninth year in a row.

The practice employed 381 qualified architects in the UK at the time the latest figures were collected, a rise of 19 from the 362 reported last year. Meanwhile BDP had 361 architects on its books, an increase of 31 from the 330 in the previous year.

The difference between the two big-hitters is now just 20. In 2016 the gap between the practices was more than 130.

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris has returned to third place – a position it last held in 2015 – leapfrogging Zaha Hadid Architects. The company reported 285 qualified architects, having added 19 since the previous results were announced.

However, elsewhere in the rankings both Rolfe Judd and Squire & Partners reported significant contractions in their architectural staff, shrinking 39 per cent and 38 per cent respectively.

The total number of architects employed in the UK by all the AJ100 practices edged up from 6,972 to 7,001. The figures show significant growth overseas, too. Companies reported a 14 per cent increase in qualified architects based outside the UK, the overall number swelling from 3,300 to 3,782.

In terms of turnover, aggregate architecture fee income to the UK offices of those in the league table rose by 5 per cent to nearly £1.38 billion.

For the first time the survey asked a series of questions about the practice’s approach to sustainability. The answers reveal a mixed picture.

Despite all the talk about net zero carbon buildings, about a third (35 per cent) of the AJ100 practices said they never measure the operational emissions of their projects and a further 43 per cent said they did so only occasionally.

Furthermore, 35 per cent said they never measured embodied carbon and a further 48 per cent reporting they only did so occasionally. Whole-life carbon was never measured by 41 per cent of practices.

The carrying-out of post-occupancy performance evaluation is also patchy. It is ‘always’ done by just 4 per cent of AJ100 practices and ‘frequently’ done by 22 per cent. However, a quarter of firms never do so and a half (48 per cent) only occasionally.