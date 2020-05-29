AJ survey: Has Architects Declare been a success?

The AJ wants to know what you think Architects Declare has managed to achieve in its first 12 months

Launched last May, the unprecedented rallying cry by some of the industry’s biggest names called on the profession to take urgent action against the ‘twin crises’ of climate change and biodiversity loss.

The movement was founded by 17 previous winners of the RIBA Stirling Prize, including Foster + Partners, ZHA and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, who joined together to demand practices across the UK unite by declaring a ‘climate emergency’.

Since then more than 900 architects and practices have pledged to abide by the movement’s 11 far-reaching pledges, ranging from sharing knowledge on climate mitigation to adopting more regenerative design principles.

Similar initiatives have now been set up in 22 countries, including the USA and Finland, across five continents.

In recent months there have been several controversies over projects by founding signatories which observers say are incompatible with the promises made by Architects Declare.

These include new airport schemes by ZHA and Foster & Partners, a huge new office complex in Shanghai by ZHA and the Silvertown road tunnel project in London involving dRMM Architects.

However, according to its founders – who include Steve Tompkins of Haworth Tompkins and Michael Pawlyn of Exploration Architecture - Architects Declare is ’about encouragement’ with ’every signatory expected to self-govern its progress toward achieving the commitments it has made’.

A spokesperson added: ‘On the basis that no single architect is currently meeting every part of the radical commitment to change, a firm “no public blame and shame” policy is in place.’

So what impact has Architects Declare actually had? What more could it do to influence the way profession tackles the climate emergency? And, after its first 12 months, how should Architects Declare evolve?

The survey should take you no longer than five minutes to complete. The results will be published in mid-June.

