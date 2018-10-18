AJ Summit: meet top clients at new networking event

The AJ is delighted to introduce an exciting new event which will explore the crucial relationship between architects and developers

AJ Summit: Collaborate to Create takes place on 4 April 2019 at the U+I head office in London Victoria, and will offer practical insights into making the most of this key relationship to create better buildings and win more work.

The AJ Summit will bring together clients and architects to share best practice, pinpoint innovation and learn to partner better for mutual business benefit.

Top-level speakers include: Roger Madelin, head of Canada Water, British Land; Emma Cariaga, head of operations at Canada Water; Richard Upton, deputy chief executive at U+I; Carl Turner, founding director of Carl Turner Architects; and Roger Zogolovitch, chairman and creative director at Solidspace.

At the AJ Summit you will have the opportunity to:

Learn from stand-out case studies of effective partnerships that had great design outcomes

Increase your understanding of what clients want and how to build a successful relationship – as well as highlighting the value you bring to a project

Hear from key clients and prominent architects from across the industry

Debate the biggest challenges facing the sector, from how architects add value to how architects can rebalance relationships with clients and contractors

Network with industry leaders and decision-makers – clients, contractors, engineers and designers – all under one roof in one day.

Click here to find out more and to book your place, or contact Maddie Odell on +44 (0)20 3953 2675 / maddie.odell@emap.com. (Book now to take advantage of early bird prices – the first 40 tickets are £199 + VAT saving you £50.)

We look forward to seeing you there!