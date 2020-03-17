AJ Summit 2020 postponed

In light of growing public health concerns around the coronavirus, we are looking to move AJ Summit to a date later in the year

As the event date nears (2 April) and the concern over the spread of the coronavirus in the UK continues to escalate, we realise that the responsible thing to do is postpone the event to later in 2020 when we hope that this crisis will have passed.

Our participants’ health and safety, and that of our own teams, is our number one priority, and we are sure that you would agree.

We hope you will be able to join us at the rescheduled AJ Summit once we have the new date and venue fixed, and we will be sure to communicate this.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions, and we do apologise for any inconvenience caused.