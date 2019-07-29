AJ student survey 2019: the harsh realities of life in practice

Career doubts, stress, discrimination: the AJ reveals the challenges at every stage of students’ long and arduous journey towards qualification. Ella Jessel &Richard Waite report

For the first time, this year’s AJ’s student survey focused exclusively on how the nation’s next generation of architects have found professional working life.

The questionnaire, completed by more than 450 UK-based students, shines a light on the differing and numerous struggles along the road to qualification. Concerns range from low pay and long hours to feelings of being unprepared and disillusioned.

Show Fullscreen

The survey shows how experiences vary significantly from those embarking on an architectural education at Part 1 to students coming to the end of their Part 3. Initial experiences of the workplace deter a sizeable number of Part 1 students from even continuing, while stress levels and the disconnect between university life and practice realities are more problematic for those at Part 3. But similar, worrying issues are reported at every student level. For instance 80 per cent of all those who completed the questionnaire said they were never paid for overtime, rising to 87 per cent in London.

This echoes the findings of the AJ’s wider overtime survey in 2014, showing that this age-old problem is being perpetuated and entrenched early within the profession. Another headache, newly highlighted by the responses, is the burden on students having to work while they study. With the price tag for an architectural education now stretching beyond £100,000, this is often necessary simply to make ends meet.

Three quarters of respondents said they spent more than 10 hours a week in paid work to supplement their income during their studies, with almost two thirds (64 per cent) admitting to putting in more than 15 hours on top of their university timetable.

As Charles Holland, professor of architecture at the University of Brighton and the principal of Charles Holland Architects says: ‘The economic circumstances in which students learn need to be addressed.

‘Most full-time students are working during term time because of the high fees they are paying. And yet, the demands of the course – particularly the demands of the design components – don’t reflect this.’

Show Fullscreen

The combination of low income and long hours appears to be creating a growing mental health timebomb further down the line (see Part 3).

As one respondent said: ‘I can see how the pressure of working unpaid overtime regularly to complete work could take a hold on your mental wellbeing. It is odd … there has been no successful pressure to prevent unpaid interns, stagnant wages and long work hours.

‘The reputation of architecture as a profession and its treatment of workers is in question.’

A further complaint, made across the board, is the lack of time spent on site. A huge 42 per cent said they got to see schemes under construction less than once a month, with a fifth (21 per cent) reporting they never got to site. Issues regarding contracts also emerged. In total 15 per cent said they did not have a signed contract, while another 2 per cent said they were on zero-hours contracts.

The data also paints a picture of students experiencing bigotry and bias in the workplace, with racism and sexism still an issue. All in all, it’s an exceptionally challenging time to be an architecture student. As University of the West of England Part 3 student Laura Hill says: ‘Be prepared for a bumpy ride.’

The survey does contain more encouraging news, however. The number of students saying they had been asked to work for free has dropped, though it still remains an issue. This year, 22 per cent of all the respondents said they had been approached to work without payment, compared with 39 per cent in the AJ’s 2015 survey.



Part 1: Career doubts, few rights and little site experience

The Part 1 year out, usually completed after students complete their undergraduate degrees, is often students’ first taste of working full-time in practice.

The move into the world of work can be a big culture shock. As 24-year-old Iona Hoggarth explains (see below), while she is thoroughly enjoying her first year at Willmore Iles Architects, it has been a ‘steep learning curve’.

The pace of the day, collaborative design work and getting a handle on new software are just some of the hurdles faced by recent graduates. While these challenges are part of the transition into working life, feedback from the AJ survey underlines how the profession’s new entrants are often in a more precarious position in terms of employee rights than their more experienced colleagues.

This was apparent when students were asked about contracts. A surprising 22 per cent of all Part 1 students said they had not signed a contract while working in practice. This was the highest of all levels surveyed. By comparison, only 2 per cent of Part 3 students said they did not have a contract. A smaller percentage of Part 1 students – 2 per cent – said they were working to ‘zero-hours’ contracts. These allow employers to hire staff without guaranteeing minimum hours.

Gaining genuine construction experience is also proving hard. Of all the students who took part in the survey, those at Part 1 level were on site the least. A hefty third said they had never been on a site visit. By the time students reach Part 3, this figure halves.

‘I have requested multiple times to go with team members to site visits but am dismissed as my time drafting is more valuable to the company,’ one student said.

The lack of experience on site is part of wider frustrations over opportunities available while working in practice. This was the single biggest issue faced by Part 1s, with 30 per cent saying their biggest issue was a lack of design opportunity.

One student said the current education model was ‘dramatically lacking’ when it came to preparing students for practice. ‘Obviously it is important to focus on design, but the reality of practice is that students do minimal design and should know more about practice management and the nuances of contracts and work stages.’

The survey revealed worrying indications that the issues faced by undergraduates are putting them off becoming an architect. Only 70 per cent of Part 1 students said they still wanted to be an architect, compared with 90 per cent who wanted to become one when they started their course.

Show Fullscreen

This drop-off was particularly high among women, where the percentage who still wanted to become an architect was 66 per cent, a large slump from the 88 per cent holding that ambition when starting their courses. Many students said they were looking instead at futures in marketing and PR, public policy, even journalism.

One said they would favour going into animation or another design-related field. ‘I really enjoy architecture,’ they said, ‘but the wages and working hours are not rewarding enough to warrant the long educational process.’ Another said that after working in practice for a few months, they were no longer sure if becoming an architect was worth it.

‘Architects are paid quite well,’ they added, ‘but given the amount of unpaid hours in comparison to graduates in IT, engineering and marketing, it does make you question whether I could be earning the same money for far less work.’

Commenting on these challenges, 9b Careers’ Paul Chappell says employers are under pressure as the industry is in an ‘incredibly tough situation,’ and is being squeezed by higher costs and lower fees.

‘As much as most employers would love to be providing better opportunities to year-out students,’ he says, ‘from a business point of view, you can understand why there is a reticence to invest in staff who will only be with them for a year.’

Iona Hoggarth, 24, Part 1 University of the West of England/Part 2 University of Edinburgh/Willmore Iles Architects I have thoroughly enjoyed my first year in practice. It has been a steep learning curve but incredibly rewarding. The move between university and work was a big adjustment. For the first few months I really struggled with confidence in myself, technical understanding, use of modelling software and even just the pace of a work day. Although many of the tasks were familiar, working collaboratively in a design team and co-ordinating with consultants is very different. My architectural education prepared me well in some aspects – use of design principles and terminology and an understanding of the planning system – but was lacking when it came to understanding the technical development, construction and handover stages of the design process or procurement routes. More formal training in drawing and 3D modelling software would definitely have helped my productivity and taken a lot of stress out of the transition into working in practice. My advice to any Part 1s about to start in practice would be to stay organised, and always ask that stupid question – they won’t laugh!



Part 2: discriminated against, ill-prepared but pro-apprenticeships

The survey provides an interesting insight into how a fresh set of challenges greet students when they progress to Part 2, usually called the MArch.

Students at this level are the hardest working, with 61 per cent saying they work 15 hours a week while also juggling full-time study. But like Part 3 students, many respondents said their courses were not preparing them well for practice. Several students said their classes were too theoretical and lacked technical elements.

‘We were specifically told at Part 2 level by tutors that the technical design didn’t have to actually work,’ one said, while another said they received no guidance into the RIBA Plan of Work or how contracts worked.

One student called Part 2 ‘defunct’, adding: ‘At present, the schools are based around vanity projects and imagery, with many students hardly knowing the basics of construction (and design, to an extent) when leaving education. This dilutes Part 2 to be nothing more than a lucrative money maker, a loss maker for practices employing, and a tool to enforce wage caps at various stages.’

However, the most depressing data from the survey is on the young architects’ experiences of discrimination. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of black, Asian and minority ethnic students said they had faced racial discrimination.

Show Fullscreen

This aligns with previous AJ research on the wider profession, including the 2018 Race Diversity survey which revealed that almost a quarter (24 per cent) of BAME respondents had been victims of racism at their place of work. While 40 per cent of women said they had experienced discrimination by gender, a third of female students (33 per cent) also complained of age discrimination. Many women said they had felt ‘patronised’ by colleagues at work and that clients and contractors would often refuse to deal with them.

At Part 2 level, women are particularly affected, with 78 per cent saying they had experienced some form of gender discrimination. One survey respondent said she had been sexually harassed by a director of the practice during her first month at the firm. Another said she had to put up with sexist comments made by a senior male colleague, being passed over for ‘masculine’ work such as large model-making or workshopping, and being paid ‘15-20 per cent less’ for the same work.

Show Fullscreen

Another commented that sexist jokes were not unusual. ‘It was common for the older men working in the team to make comments they deemed as funny which weren’t very acceptable,’ she said. ‘As I am mixed race, I would get comments from time to time about my race.’

Students at Part 2 level were the most interested in seeking alternatives to traditional routes into the profession. Of all students polled, 43 per cent said they would have taken up an architectural apprenticeship had it been available.

One student said: ‘Returning to full-time university after earning money and having life commitments, especially as an older student, was difficult. An apprenticeship would have been more practical.’

This view was more prevalent among students from black and minority ethnic backgrounds, with over half saying they would have opted for the new route. However, there were also students who said they did not feel the apprenticeship pathway had yet been fine-tuned enough. One student said they had been offered an apprenticeship but turned it down.

‘I do think it is a brilliant platform to get into architecture, but I didn’t want to be the first one,’ they said. ‘The practice I work for was very keen for me to take the apprenticeship but I didn’t want to be the guinea pig year. If it was a proven platform I would 100 per cent give it more thought.’

Shawn Adams, 25, Royal College of Art, gpad london In the office I currently work at, I have sat in countless meetings, contacted various clients and frequently venture to site. But prior to working at gpad london, my professional experience was characterised by insufficient site visits, a lack of design input and seemingly endless amounts of unpaid overtime. Sadly, this continues to be the case for many architecture students. As a result of working long laborious hours, Part 1 and Part 2 students often feel like overworked cogs inside unappreciative corporate machines. While I believe students should be hardworking and adaptable, I also believe that employers have a duty to provide trainee architects with appropriate experience. I hope in the future that any lack of experience doesn’t relegate me to only doing monotonous tasks in order to benefit a company. I personally intend to continue my architectural education but aim to get relevant experience while not feeling exploited along the way.

Part 3: Stress, tough working conditions and questions over their education

By the time students reach their Part 3, most are committed to becoming an architect. A huge 91 per cent said they still intended to qualify – almost a third more than those at Part 1. But it comes at a cost with the realities hitting home of spending an increasing amount of time in the office, often on small salaries. More than half admitted that low wages were their biggest concern, with 72 per cent saying they earned less than £30,000.

On top of this, Part 3s work the most overtime of all those polled – 38 per cent work five hours or more overtime a week, compared with 29 per cent at Part 1. Depressingly, most of this extra time in the workplace is done for free – 70 per cent complain that they never get paid for overtime. A further 37 per cent said they didn’t get time off in lieu either.

Show Fullscreen

It is no surprise then that Part 3s reported being more stressed than the other respondents. Indeed 55 per cent expressed concern about their mental health in some way.

‘I ended up having a breakdown and sought help from a CBT [cognitive behavioural therapy] course,’ one said. ‘Reducing my hours helped.’ Another said: ‘I recently experienced stress and anxiety, trying to juggle my Part 3 with work. However I was too busy to get to my follow-up doctor’s appointment. The irony was not lost on me.’

Ben Channon, associate and wellbeing ambassador at Assael Architecture, says the findings highlighted a ‘worrying trend developing in architectural education’.

‘The combination of low wages and stressful work demands are clearly having a significant impact on students’ quality of life and mental health,’ he says.

‘It’s absolutely vital we develop an educational culture within architecture that is aspirational for students; not one that gives rise to unhealthy work practices, which can do damage to the profession as a whole, both in terms of reputation and quality of design.’

Show Fullscreen

A further criticism, repeated by students at all levels, is that their architectural education is not properly preparing them for life at the coalface. Only 42 per cent agreed that their courses had provided them with the knowledge needed in practice. That rose to 49 per cent at Part 3. Comments from the survey included: ‘I often question what I learned after working so hard over the six years of my study, as at times I feel completely clueless and unhelpful in the workplace.’

Another said: ‘The Part 3 architectural education has provided me with really important knowledge for practice which would have been useful a lot earlier on, having now worked in practice for a number of years. Generally Part 1 and 2 offer limited knowledge.’

Leeds School of Architecture senior lecturer Simon Warren says: ‘It appears that the transition to practice is not what many might have anticipated. In many architecture courses, there is the perennial issue of a disconnection between design studio projects at Part 2 and practice realities.

‘Although the speculative project is a means of encouraging students into thinking that they can effect real change in the world through architecture, the design studio projects can become incredibly detached from reality.’

Show Fullscreen

Holland says he has also noted the ‘huge gap between academic and professional life’ and that most people negotiate the route to qualification in ‘an ad-hoc, learn-on-the-job way’.

Yet he also acknowledges the polarised positions on whether universities should be producing ‘oven-ready’ architects, with some practitioners complaining of ‘out of touch or impractical students’ while ‘teachers fiercely defend the creative and intellectual freedom the course offers’.

He adds: ‘In a lot of cases, education offers a model of practice that is rather idealised, based on each student being the principal creative designer, which many graduates won’t be – certainly not in the early stages of their career.

‘This creates a disconnect which can seem unhelpful. Ironically, the one thing practice does take from education (or which education prepares you for) is very long working hours. Coupled with low wages, it’s no wonder that Part 3s are stressed.’

Laura Hill, 27, University of the West of England (previously Part 1 University of Manchester and Part 2 University of Westminster) It sounds like a broken record, but those beginning their architectural careers, despite a sustained and intensive investment of energy and time, are paid considerably less than in comparative professions that demand post-graduate degrees. A recent student survey at my Part 3 course showed wages had not increased in 10 years, regardless of inflation, even with countless publications highlighting this issue repeatedly. Architecture school was an incredibly intense, high-pressured environment. Those from wealthier backgrounds had an advantage based on their resources. Having a part-time job detracted from the amount of time I was able to spend on my design projects, which was an uncapped quantity; you can never do too much work. I would advise those at university to try and enjoy this time. It is a real opportunity for creative and intellectual exploration. Discover what your aspirations are alongside learning essential design skills needed in practice without the restrictions of client demands and cost implications. But do not let it consume or become your life. You are a person and not a robot. Be prepared for a bumpy ride.

Student subscription offer

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!