AJ Student Prize 2020 nominees revealed

Introducing the contenders for this year’s AJ Student Prize, with projects from a record 54 architecture schools
This is the third year of the AJ Student Prize and the first time it has been open to all RIBA and ARB accredited schools and courses to enter, to represent more fully the breadth of architectural education across the UK. We are very pleased to have had submissions from 54 schools of architecture from across the country - the highest number of entries since the prize was launched (see the full list below).
There are three entry categories: undergraduate, postgraduate and, for the second year running, a Sustainability Award. The latter serves to highlight the incredibly fresh thinking that students are bringing to the pressing environmental issues and social pressures the world is facing. Their projects explore how architecture can be a tool to help mitigate these.
Jacques Doody, postgraduate, Cardiff University
What is striking this year across the full range of the work submitted in all three categories – besides the sheer amount of thought, energy, skill and ambition exhibited – has been the number of projects grappling with some of the key issues of today. They include proposals addressing the climate crisis and also the ills and inequalities in society: prison reform, bad housing, and the hollowing-out of cities. Several touch on issues of injustice and discrimination only too relevant in the light of recent events.
The coronavirus pandemic has put further pressure on students, staff and schools at what is already an intensive time of year with the race to the finish for assessment. We are only too aware of the delays and complications this has caused. So we’d like to thank all the participating schools and students for the exceptional quality of entries, which, across the board, exhibit impressive levels of research, skills of representation and a powerful sense of creating space, place and meaning through architecture – from quietly intelligent solutions to inspired flights of imagination.
We will be revealing our distinguished panel of judges shortly and the judging will be taking place in September, with the announcement of the winners following later that month. Meanwhile we wish all those entering work for the Student Prize and Sustainability Award the very best of luck!
Sarah Brooke, undergraduate, University of Greenwich
The nominees and schools
Click on the school name to view student work and school information
|School
|Region
|Undergraduate nominee
|Postgraduate nominee
|Anglia Ruskin University
|East
|Idriss Idriss
|–
|University of Cambridge
|East
|Nabil Haque
|Marco Fiorino
|Norwich University of the Arts
|East
|Conrad Areta
|–
|De Montfort University
|East Midlands
|Estefania MIno Garcia
|Francesca Bufano
|Loughborough University
|East Midlands
|Nyewuna Amadi
|–
|Nottingham Trent University
|East Midlands
|Clara-Romana Pop
|Liam Bacon
|University of Lincoln
|East Midlands
|Jasmine Howarth
|–
|University of Nottingham
|East Midlands
|Henri Kopra
|Declan Clarke
|Architectural Association
|London
|Sonia Syed
|Misbah Baig
|Kingston University London
|London
|Isobelle Pitceathly
|Cai Hall
|London Metropolitan University
|London
|Paula Cawthorne
|Yuxin Wu
|The London School of Architecture
|London
|–
|Nancy Jackson
|London South Bank University
|London
|Dola Mukta
|Yianna Moustaka
|Ravensbourne University London
|London
|James Ingram
|–
|Royal College of Art
|London
|–
|Shawn Adams
|University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins
|London
|Finn Crawford
|Lois Innes
|University College London, The Bartlett
|London
|Sharil Bin Tengku Abdul Kadir
|Samuel Davies
|University of East London
|London
|Hanna Tweg
|Lenny Lew Lee Liang
|University of Greenwich
|London
|Sarah Brooke
|Luigi Di Vito
|University of Westminster
|London
|Bilal El-Figuigui
|Thomas Riddell-Webster
|Newcastle University
|North East
|Jonathan Barker
|Oliver Kearney
|Northumbria University
|North East
|Marko Sherstylo
|Adomas Novogrodskis
|Liverpool John Moores University
|North West
|Samuel Kumar
|Hannah Faulkner
|University of Central Lancashire
|North West
|Joe Wojewoda
|Sarah Waugh
|University of Liverpool
|North West
|Daniel Pritchard -Clarke
|Andrew Lane, Patrick Dunne, Matthew Thompson
|University of Manchester / Manchester Metropolitan University
|North West
|Isobel Currie
|Frixos Petrou
|University of Salford
|North West
|Tessnim Tolba
|–
|Queen’s University Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Nicole Ching Ki Sen
|Riane Samir
|Glasgow School of Art
|Scotland
|Kacper Ryske
|Guro Vold
|Robert Gordon University
|Scotland
|–
|Claire Milnes
|University of Edinburgh
|Scotland
|Sonakshi Pandit
|Joseph Coulter, Eirini Makarouni, Katerina Saranti, Katy Sidwell
|University of Strathclyde
|Scotland
|Eugenia Kakli
|Irene Palmiotto
|Oxford Brookes University
|South and South East
|Austin McGrath
|Tomas Sullivan
|University of Brighton
|South and South East
|Manal Omar
|Jordan Whitewood-Neal
|University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Lauris Svarups
|Anastasia Lavrova
|University of Hertfordshire
|South and South East
|Laura Smith
|–
|University of Kent
|South and South East
|Charlotte Vint
|Aubin Torck
|University of Portsmouth
|South and South East
|Jodie Howard
|Ker Neng Peh
|University of Reading
|South and South East
|–
|Will Pike
|Arts University Bournemouth
|South West
|Adam Primmer
|Amy Speed
|Falmouth University
|South West
|William Bingley
|–
|University of Bath
|South West
|Ollie Hall
|Maria Villalobos, Andrea Popescu, Sirage Saudi, Luca Pizzamiglio and Mark Kendernay
|University of Plymouth
|South West
|Christopher Logue
|Liam Chamings
|University of the West of England
|South West
|Joe Franklin
|Siân Trezise-Hardinge
|Cardiff University
|Wales
|Josephine Ashenhurst
|Jacques Doody
|University of Wales Trinity Saint David
|Wales
|Sona Koroghli
|–
|Birmingham City University
|West Midlands
|Thomas Rowntree
|Byron Chan
|Coventry University
|West Midlands
|Daria Szmucer
|Ben Gleadhill
|University of Wolverhampton
|West Midlands
|Rasha Shrourou
|–
|Leeds Beckett University
|Yorkshire
|Mohamed Moussa
|Kalliopi Charalambous
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Yorkshire
|Alex Grafton
|Daniel Mitchell
|University of Huddersfield
|Yorkshire
|Myint Myint
|Imran Ashraf
|University of Leeds
|Yorkshire
|–
|Adam Hallinan
|University of Sheffield
|Yorkshire
|Joshua Burge
|Jonathan Foulger
