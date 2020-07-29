Unsupported browser

AJ Student Prize 2020 nominees revealed

29 July, 2020 By

Introducing the contenders for this year’s AJ Student Prize, with projects from a record 54 architecture schools

This is the third year of the AJ Student Prize and the first time it has been open to all RIBA and ARB accredited schools and courses to enter, to represent more fully the breadth of architectural education across the UK. We are very pleased to have had submissions from 54 schools of architecture from across the country - the highest number of entries since the prize was launched (see the full list below).

There are three entry categories: undergraduate, postgraduate and, for the second year running, a Sustainability Award. The latter serves to highlight the incredibly fresh thinking that students are bringing to the pressing environmental issues and social pressures the world is facing. Their projects explore how architecture can be a tool to help mitigate these.

Jacques Doody, postgraduate, Cardiff University

Jacques Doody, postgraduate, Cardiff University

Jacques Doody, postgraduate, Cardiff University

What is striking this year across the full range of the work submitted in all three categories – besides the sheer amount of thought, energy, skill and ambition exhibited – has been the number of projects grappling with some of the key issues of today. They include proposals addressing the climate crisis and also the ills and inequalities in society: prison reform, bad housing, and the hollowing-out of cities. Several touch on issues of injustice and discrimination only too relevant in the light of recent events. 

The coronavirus pandemic has put further pressure on students, staff and schools at what is already an intensive time of year with the race to the finish for assessment. We are only too aware of the delays and complications this has caused. So we’d like to thank all the participating schools and students for the exceptional quality of entries, which, across the board, exhibit impressive levels of research, skills of representation and a powerful sense of creating space, place and meaning through architecture – from quietly intelligent solutions to inspired flights of imagination.  

We will be revealing our distinguished panel of judges shortly and the judging will be taking place in September, with the announcement of the winners following later that month. Meanwhile we wish all those entering work for the Student Prize and Sustainability Award the very best of luck! 

Sarah Brooke, undergraduate, University of Greenwich

Sarah Brooke, undergraduate, University of Greenwich

Sarah Brooke, undergraduate, University of Greenwich

The nominees and schools

Click on the school name to view student work and school information

SchoolRegionUndergraduate nominee Postgraduate nominee
Anglia Ruskin University East Idriss Idriss
University of Cambridge
 East Nabil Haque Marco Fiorino
Norwich University of the Arts East Conrad Areta
De Montfort University East Midlands Estefania MIno Garcia Francesca Bufano 
Loughborough University East Midlands Nyewuna Amadi
Nottingham Trent University East Midlands Clara-Romana Pop Liam Bacon
University of Lincoln East Midlands Jasmine Howarth
University of Nottingham East Midlands Henri Kopra  Declan Clarke 
Architectural Association London Sonia Syed Misbah Baig 
Kingston University London London Isobelle Pitceathly Cai Hall 
London Metropolitan University London Paula Cawthorne  Yuxin Wu
The London School of Architecture London –  Nancy Jackson
London South Bank University London Dola Mukta  Yianna Moustaka 
Ravensbourne University London London James Ingram
Royal College of Art London –  Shawn Adams
University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins London Finn Crawford  Lois Innes
University College London, The Bartlett London Sharil Bin Tengku Abdul Kadir  Samuel Davies  
University of East London London  Hanna Tweg  Lenny Lew Lee Liang 
University of Greenwich London Sarah Brooke  Luigi Di Vito 
University of Westminster
 London  Bilal El-Figuigui  Thomas Riddell-Webster
Newcastle University
 North East  Jonathan Barker Oliver Kearney 
Northumbria University
 North East  Marko Sherstylo  Adomas Novogrodskis
Liverpool John Moores University North West Samuel Kumar Hannah Faulkner 
University of Central Lancashire North West Joe Wojewoda  Sarah Waugh 
University of Liverpool
 North West Daniel Pritchard -Clarke Andrew Lane, Patrick Dunne, Matthew Thompson 
University of Manchester / Manchester Metropolitan University North West Isobel Currie Frixos Petrou 
University of Salford North West Tessnim Tolba – 
Queen’s University Belfast Northern Ireland Nicole Ching Ki Sen  Riane Samir
Glasgow School of Art Scotland Kacper Ryske  Guro Vold 
Robert Gordon University Scotland Claire Milnes
University of Edinburgh Scotland Sonakshi Pandit  Joseph Coulter,  Eirini Makarouni, Katerina Saranti, Katy Sidwell  
University of Strathclyde Scotland Eugenia Kakli  Irene Palmiotto 
Oxford Brookes University South and South East Austin McGrath Tomas Sullivan 
University of Brighton South and South East Manal Omar  Jordan Whitewood-Neal
University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury School of Architecture South and South East Lauris Svarups Anastasia Lavrova
University of Hertfordshire South and South East Laura Smith
University of Kent South and South East Charlotte Vint Aubin Torck
University of Portsmouth South and South East Jodie Howard Ker Neng Peh
University of Reading South and South East Will Pike
Arts University Bournemouth South West Adam Primmer Amy Speed
Falmouth University South West William Bingley
University of Bath South West Ollie Hall Maria Villalobos, Andrea Popescu, Sirage Saudi, Luca Pizzamiglio and Mark Kendernay 
University of Plymouth South West Christopher Logue Liam Chamings
University of the West of England South West Joe Franklin Siân Trezise-Hardinge 
Cardiff University
 Wales Josephine Ashenhurst  Jacques Doody 
University of Wales Trinity Saint David Wales  Sona Koroghli – 
Birmingham City University West Midlands Thomas Rowntree Byron Chan
Coventry University West Midlands Daria Szmucer  Ben Gleadhill
University of Wolverhampton
 West Midlands Rasha Shrourou
Leeds Beckett University Yorkshire Mohamed Moussa  Kalliopi Charalambous 
Sheffield Hallam University Yorkshire Alex Grafton Daniel Mitchell 
University of Huddersfield Yorkshire Myint Myint Imran Ashraf
University of Leeds Yorkshire Adam Hallinan
University of Sheffield Yorkshire Joshua Burge Jonathan Foulger


Student subscription offer 

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!

 

Tags

