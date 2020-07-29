AJ Student Prize 2020 nominees revealed

This is the third year of the AJ Student Prize and the first time it has been open to all RIBA and ARB accredited schools and courses to enter, to represent more fully the breadth of architectural education across the UK. We are very pleased to have had submissions from 54 schools of architecture from across the country - the highest number of entries since the prize was launched (see the full list below).

There are three entry categories: undergraduate, postgraduate and, for the second year running, a Sustainability Award. The latter serves to highlight the incredibly fresh thinking that students are bringing to the pressing environmental issues and social pressures the world is facing. Their projects explore how architecture can be a tool to help mitigate these.



Show Fullscreen Jacques Doody, postgraduate, Cardiff University Jacques Doody, postgraduate, Cardiff University

What is striking this year across the full range of the work submitted in all three categories – besides the sheer amount of thought, energy, skill and ambition exhibited – has been the number of projects grappling with some of the key issues of today. They include proposals addressing the climate crisis and also the ills and inequalities in society: prison reform, bad housing, and the hollowing-out of cities. Several touch on issues of injustice and discrimination only too relevant in the light of recent events.

The coronavirus pandemic has put further pressure on students, staff and schools at what is already an intensive time of year with the race to the finish for assessment. We are only too aware of the delays and complications this has caused. So we’d like to thank all the participating schools and students for the exceptional quality of entries, which, across the board, exhibit impressive levels of research, skills of representation and a powerful sense of creating space, place and meaning through architecture – from quietly intelligent solutions to inspired flights of imagination.

We will be revealing our distinguished panel of judges shortly and the judging will be taking place in September, with the announcement of the winners following later that month. Meanwhile we wish all those entering work for the Student Prize and Sustainability Award the very best of luck!

Show Fullscreen Sarah Brooke, undergraduate, University of Greenwich Sarah Brooke, undergraduate, University of Greenwich

The nominees and schools

Click on the school name to view student work and school information



Student subscription offer

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!

