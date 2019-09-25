Unsupported browser

AJ Student Prize 2019 winners announced

25 September, 2019

Undergraduate winner: Tatiana Light, Part 1 student at Cardiff University for project The Town Architect

Students from Cardiff University, Manchester School of Architecture and Canterbury have been crowned winners in the second year of the AJ Student Prize

The undergraduate category was won by Tatiana Light, a Part 1 architecture student at Cardiff University, for The Town Architect, a 'simultaneously heroic and understated' project that questions planning, place, the role of a town architect and regulations in the town of Hay-on-Wye, which straddles the border of England and Wales.

The postgraduate award went to students Courtnay Ives and Yiting Zhou of the Manchester School of Architecture for their project Rochdale Bath House. They worked with Rochdale Council, whose town was the birthplace of the co-operative movement, and the proposal reconnects two existing buildings with a bathhouse – the design explored through imagery of 'rich, rigorous detail'.

There was also a highly commended award for Bartlett School of Architecture Part 2 student Jerome Ng, for his research-led 'provocative critique' Metabolist Regeneration of a Dementia Nation, which suggests an alternative future for Singapore's 1970s Metabolist icon the Golden Mile Complex, currently facing demolition. This project was also featured on the cover of our student special issue which came out in July.

Our Sustainability Award, newly launched this year, was won by Morgan Hone of Canterbury School of Architecture for Growtown. Both 'pragmatic and elegant', the thesis suggests implementing intense farming to help reinvigorate, environmentally and economically, the declining city of Detroit in Michigan, USA.

The undergraduate and postgraduate winners were chosen from 93 entries submitted by all 51 RIBA-accredited schools in the UK, while eight entries were shortlisted for the Sustainability Award. The results were announced at Fora’s co-working space in Spitalfields tonight (25 September).

The submissions were judged by a jury that included Pippa Nissen of Nissen Richards, Edmund Fowles of Feilden Fowles, Ken Okonkwo of Haworth Tompkins and Meredith Bowles of Mole Architects.

Speaking about Tatiana’s Part 1 project, the judges described it as ‘a well-judged and beautifully put together set of pages that are very convincing, as well as being a mature piece of work with good clarity in architectural design.’ They added that ‘the project had its own identity while responding to its context and broader history’.

Courtnay and Yiting’s Part 2 bathhouse scheme for Rochdale Council was praised for being ‘incredibly coherent despite being a group project’. It was described by the judges as being ‘radical and quirky, yet resolved and contextual at the same time’.

They added that it represented ‘an ambitious approach to conservation, demonstrating the skills of working with a real client in a real place. The kind of place you would want to go and visit.’

The judges said of Morgan’s sustainable scheme for Detroit, Michigan, that it demonstrated ‘excellent judgement and an architectural solution that is appropriate to the problem needing to be solved …

‘Within the submissions, there are many schemes that perhaps do too much, showing that architects always have the desire to make monumental projects. This scheme, on the other hand, is notable for its reticence.’

They added: 'The project is commendable for its judgement of social sustainability and creating a viable proposition for getting people [of Detroit] back to work.'

 

AJ Student Prize 2019 nominees

Click on the school name to view student work and school information

SchoolRegionUndergraduate nominee Postgraduate nominee
University of Cambridge East Malcolm Ebose Tom Grillo
De Montfort University East Midlands Balraj Sehmi Sophie Miller 
Loughborough University East Midlands Jamie Goodge
Nottingham Trent University East Midlands Alice Baines Liam Gallagher
University of Lincoln East Midlands Thomas Richardson Evangeline Lee 
University of Nottingham East Midlands Georgia Allen  Alice Hardy 
Architectural Association London –  Yu Hsiang Wang
Kingston University London London Alice Richardson Sonal Bajaria
London Metropolitan University London Katrina Austin Monika Marinova
The London School of Architecture London William Bellamy
London South Bank University London Nour Borghol Piotr Smiechowicz
Ravensbourne University London London Joshua Welch
Royal College of Art London Valeria Laura Szegal
University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins London Minh Le Pham Samuel Clayton 
University College London, The Bartlett London Annabelle Tan Jerome (Xin Hao) Ng
University of East London London  Nisha Anwar Ze Rou Yong
University of Greenwich London Aneliya Kavrakova Lucy Sanders 
University of Westminster
 London  Adrian-Calin Paul  Sun Yen Yee 
Newcastle University
 North East  Mohini Tahalooa Naomi White
Northumbria University
 North East  Nathan Johnson  Oliver Sturdy 
Liverpool John Moores University North West Alex Ferragu Anith Marzuki
University of Central Lancashire North West Hannah Foster Huzaifah Hanif 
University of Liverpool
 North West Lance Macadangdang  Yifan Lu, Jixuan Wang, Yu Zhan 
University of Manchester / Manchester Metropolitan University North West Tsun Hei Xavier Lee  Courtnay Ives, Yiting Zhou 
University of Salford North West Adam Nightingale   –
Queen’s University Belfast Northern Ireland Emily Mussen  Christopher Millar 
Ulster University Northern Ireland Aedan Mackel  Kastytis Donauskis 
Glasgow School of Art Scotland Alice Miller Marco Zaccaria
Robert Gordon University Scotland Matthew Clubb Stuart Campbell
University of Dundee Scotland Matthew Wilde Dinos Tsarmaklis
University of Edinburgh Scotland De Rui Lee  Findlay McFarlane 
University of Strathclyde Scotland Mohannad Khalaf  Douaa Arkoub 
Arts University Bournemouth South and South East Adam Stanford  Mitchell Reeves, Paul Richardson, Ryan Snook, James Thomas and Dave Wilkinson 
Falmouth University South and South East William Bingley
Oxford Brookes University South and South East Hannah Anderson Abdulhaq Ahmadzai
University of Brighton South and South East Rosanna Brocklesby Sara Rajkovic 
University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury School of Architecture South and South East Elliott Afoke  Tyler Lemmon 
University of Kent South and South East Ben Child  Kathryn Rackett 
University of Portsmouth South and South East Haya AlBulushi  Adédàmólá Michael 
University of Reading South and South East Sam Bailey
University of Bath South West Matthew Roberts, Will Rook, Jason Sim  Cecilia Ferrari, Dan Mclean, Ben Martin, Sam Kalejaye, Gian Virdi, Piotr Paszkiewicz 
University of Plymouth South West Freya Kay  Chanida Barrett, Chia Beh 
University of the West of England South West Hugo Pereira Monteiro Lopes  David Cadwell 
Cardiff University
 Wales Tatiana Light  Alexandra Sims 
Birmingham City University West Midlands Hanna Makhoul  Ayesha Kaur 
Coventry University West Midlands Oliver Flew  – 
Hull College Yorkshire Dan Beardshaw Caleb Driver
Leeds Beckett University Yorkshire William Gains  Joseph Earley 
Sheffield Hallam University Yorkshire Sam Walton Steph Asher
University of Huddersfield Yorkshire Lara Miller Viktoria Dimitrova 
University of Sheffield Yorkshire Cecelia Vincent   Tobias Mackrill, Thomas Cunningham 

The courses listed for each university are those that are both RIBA and ARB-accredited, although we appreciate that architecture schools offer many other related courses. 

This is the second year of the prize, run in association with our founding partner Marley.

 

Readers' comments (1)

