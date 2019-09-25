AJ Student Prize 2019 winners announced

Students from Cardiff University, Manchester School of Architecture and Canterbury have been crowned winners in the second year of the AJ Student Prize

The undergraduate category was won by Tatiana Light, a Part 1 architecture student at Cardiff University, for The Town Architect, a ’simultaneously heroic and understated’ project that questions planning, place, the role of a town architect and regulations in the town of Hay-on-Wye, which straddles the border of England and Wales.

The postgraduate award went to students Courtnay Ives and Yiting Zhou of the Manchester School of Architecture for their project Rochdale Bath House. They worked with Rochdale Council, whose town was the birthplace of the co-operative movement, and the proposal reconnects two existing buildings with a bathhouse – the design explored through imagery of ‘rich, rigorous detail’.

Undergraduate winner: Tatiana Light, Part 1 student at Cardiff University for project The Town Architect



There was also a highly commended award for Bartlett School of Architecture Part 2 student Jerome Ng, for his research-led ’provocative critique’ Metabolist Regeneration of a Dementia Nation, which suggests an alternative future for Singapore’s 1970s Metabolist icon the Golden Mile Complex, currently facing demolition. This project was also featured on the cover of our student special issue which came out in July.

Our Sustainability Award, newly launched this year, was won by Morgan Hone of Canterbury School of Architecture for Growtown. Both ‘pragmatic and elegant’, the thesis suggests implementing intense farming to help reinvigorate, environmentally and economically, the declining city of Detroit in Michigan, USA.

Postgraduate winner: Courtnay Ives and Yiting Zhou, Part 2 students at the Manchester School of Architecture for their project Rochdale Bath House

The undergraduate and postgraduate winners were chosen from 93 entries submitted by all 51 RIBA-accredited schools in the UK, while eight entries were shortlisted for the Sustainability Award. The results were announced at Fora’s co-working space in Spitalfields tonight (25 September).

The submissions were judged by a jury that included Pippa Nissen of Nissen Richards, Edmund Fowles of Feilden Fowles, Ken Okonkwo of Haworth Tompkins and Meredith Bowles of Mole Architects.

Sustainability Award: Morgan Hone, Part 2 student at Canterbury School of Architecture for project Growtown

Speaking about Tatiana’s Part 1 project, the judges described it as ‘a well-judged and beautifully put together set of pages that are very convincing, as well as being a mature piece of work with good clarity in architectural design.’ They added that ‘the project had its own identity while responding to its context and broader history’.

Courtnay and Yiting’s Part 2 bathhouse scheme for Rochdale Council was praised for being ‘incredibly coherent despite being a group project’. It was described by the judges as being ‘radical and quirky, yet resolved and contextual at the same time’.

They added that it represented ‘an ambitious approach to conservation, demonstrating the skills of working with a real client in a real place. The kind of place you would want to go and visit.’

Postgraduate highly commended: Jerome Ng, Part 2 student at the Bartlett School of Architecture for project Metabolist Regeneration of a Dementia Nation

The judges said of Morgan’s sustainable scheme for Detroit, Michigan, that it demonstrated ‘excellent judgement and an architectural solution that is appropriate to the problem needing to be solved …

‘Within the submissions, there are many schemes that perhaps do too much, showing that architects always have the desire to make monumental projects. This scheme, on the other hand, is notable for its reticence.’

They added: ‘The project is commendable for its judgement of social sustainability and creating a viable proposition for getting people [of Detroit] back to work.’

This is the second year of the prize, run in association with our founding partner Marley.

