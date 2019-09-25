AJ Student Prize 2019 winners announced

Students from Cardiff University, Manchester School of Architecture and Canterbury have been crowned winners in the second year of the AJ Student Prize
The undergraduate category was won by Tatiana Light, a Part 1 architecture student at Cardiff University, for The Town Architect, a ’simultaneously heroic and understated’ project that questions planning, place, the role of a town architect and regulations in the town of Hay-on-Wye, which straddles the border of England and Wales.
The postgraduate award went to students Courtnay Ives and Yiting Zhou of the Manchester School of Architecture for their project Rochdale Bath House. They worked with Rochdale Council, whose town was the birthplace of the co-operative movement, and the proposal reconnects two existing buildings with a bathhouse – the design explored through imagery of ‘rich, rigorous detail’.
There was also a highly commended award for Bartlett School of Architecture Part 2 student Jerome Ng, for his research-led ’provocative critique’ Metabolist Regeneration of a Dementia Nation, which suggests an alternative future for Singapore’s 1970s Metabolist icon the Golden Mile Complex, currently facing demolition. This project was also featured on the cover of our student special issue which came out in July.
Our Sustainability Award, newly launched this year, was won by Morgan Hone of Canterbury School of Architecture for Growtown. Both ‘pragmatic and elegant’, the thesis suggests implementing intense farming to help reinvigorate, environmentally and economically, the declining city of Detroit in Michigan, USA.
The undergraduate and postgraduate winners were chosen from 93 entries submitted by all 51 RIBA-accredited schools in the UK, while eight entries were shortlisted for the Sustainability Award. The results were announced at Fora’s co-working space in Spitalfields tonight (25 September).
The submissions were judged by a jury that included Pippa Nissen of Nissen Richards, Edmund Fowles of Feilden Fowles, Ken Okonkwo of Haworth Tompkins and Meredith Bowles of Mole Architects.
Speaking about Tatiana’s Part 1 project, the judges described it as ‘a well-judged and beautifully put together set of pages that are very convincing, as well as being a mature piece of work with good clarity in architectural design.’ They added that ‘the project had its own identity while responding to its context and broader history’.
Courtnay and Yiting’s Part 2 bathhouse scheme for Rochdale Council was praised for being ‘incredibly coherent despite being a group project’. It was described by the judges as being ‘radical and quirky, yet resolved and contextual at the same time’.
They added that it represented ‘an ambitious approach to conservation, demonstrating the skills of working with a real client in a real place. The kind of place you would want to go and visit.’
The judges said of Morgan’s sustainable scheme for Detroit, Michigan, that it demonstrated ‘excellent judgement and an architectural solution that is appropriate to the problem needing to be solved …
‘Within the submissions, there are many schemes that perhaps do too much, showing that architects always have the desire to make monumental projects. This scheme, on the other hand, is notable for its reticence.’
They added: ‘The project is commendable for its judgement of social sustainability and creating a viable proposition for getting people [of Detroit] back to work.’
AJ Student Prize 2019 nominees
Click on the school name to view student work and school information
|School
|Region
|Undergraduate nominee
|Postgraduate nominee
|University of Cambridge
|East
|Malcolm Ebose
|Tom Grillo
|De Montfort University
|East Midlands
|Balraj Sehmi
|Sophie Miller
|Loughborough University
|East Midlands
|Jamie Goodge
|–
|Nottingham Trent University
|East Midlands
|Alice Baines
|Liam Gallagher
|University of Lincoln
|East Midlands
|Thomas Richardson
|Evangeline Lee
|University of Nottingham
|East Midlands
|Georgia Allen
|Alice Hardy
|Architectural Association
|London
|–
|Yu Hsiang Wang
|Kingston University London
|London
|Alice Richardson
|Sonal Bajaria
|London Metropolitan University
|London
|Katrina Austin
|Monika Marinova
|The London School of Architecture
|London
|–
|William Bellamy
|London South Bank University
|London
|Nour Borghol
|Piotr Smiechowicz
|Ravensbourne University London
|London
|Joshua Welch
|–
|Royal College of Art
|London
|–
|Valeria Laura Szegal
|University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins
|London
|Minh Le Pham
|Samuel Clayton
|University College London, The Bartlett
|London
|Annabelle Tan
|Jerome (Xin Hao) Ng
|University of East London
|London
|Nisha Anwar
|Ze Rou Yong
|University of Greenwich
|London
|Aneliya Kavrakova
|Lucy Sanders
|University of Westminster
|London
|Adrian-Calin Paul
|Sun Yen Yee
|Newcastle University
|North East
|Mohini Tahalooa
|Naomi White
|Northumbria University
|North East
|Nathan Johnson
|Oliver Sturdy
|Liverpool John Moores University
|North West
|Alex Ferragu
|Anith Marzuki
|University of Central Lancashire
|North West
|Hannah Foster
|Huzaifah Hanif
|University of Liverpool
|North West
|Lance Macadangdang
|Yifan Lu, Jixuan Wang, Yu Zhan
|University of Manchester / Manchester Metropolitan University
|North West
|Tsun Hei Xavier Lee
|Courtnay Ives, Yiting Zhou
|University of Salford
|North West
|Adam Nightingale
|–
|Queen’s University Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Emily Mussen
|Christopher Millar
|Ulster University
|Northern Ireland
|Aedan Mackel
|Kastytis Donauskis
|Glasgow School of Art
|Scotland
|Alice Miller
|Marco Zaccaria
|Robert Gordon University
|Scotland
|Matthew Clubb
|Stuart Campbell
|University of Dundee
|Scotland
|Matthew Wilde
|Dinos Tsarmaklis
|University of Edinburgh
|Scotland
|De Rui Lee
|Findlay McFarlane
|University of Strathclyde
|Scotland
|Mohannad Khalaf
|Douaa Arkoub
|Arts University Bournemouth
|South and South East
|Adam Stanford
|Mitchell Reeves, Paul Richardson, Ryan Snook, James Thomas and Dave Wilkinson
|Falmouth University
|South and South East
|William Bingley
|–
|Oxford Brookes University
|South and South East
|Hannah Anderson
|Abdulhaq Ahmadzai
|University of Brighton
|South and South East
|Rosanna Brocklesby
|Sara Rajkovic
|University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Elliott Afoke
|Tyler Lemmon
|University of Kent
|South and South East
|Ben Child
|Kathryn Rackett
|University of Portsmouth
|South and South East
|Haya AlBulushi
|Adédàmólá Michael
|University of Reading
|South and South East
|Sam Bailey
|–
|University of Bath
|South West
|Matthew Roberts, Will Rook, Jason Sim
|Cecilia Ferrari, Dan Mclean, Ben Martin, Sam Kalejaye, Gian Virdi, Piotr Paszkiewicz
|University of Plymouth
|South West
|Freya Kay
|Chanida Barrett, Chia Beh
|University of the West of England
|South West
|Hugo Pereira Monteiro Lopes
|David Cadwell
|Cardiff University
|Wales
|Tatiana Light
|Alexandra Sims
|Birmingham City University
|West Midlands
|Hanna Makhoul
|Ayesha Kaur
|Coventry University
|West Midlands
|Oliver Flew
|–
|Hull College
|Yorkshire
|Dan Beardshaw
|Caleb Driver
|Leeds Beckett University
|Yorkshire
|William Gains
|Joseph Earley
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Yorkshire
|Sam Walton
|Steph Asher
|University of Huddersfield
|Yorkshire
|Lara Miller
|Viktoria Dimitrova
|University of Sheffield
|Yorkshire
|Cecelia Vincent
|Tobias Mackrill, Thomas Cunningham
The courses listed for each university are those that are both RIBA and ARB-accredited, although we appreciate that architecture schools offer many other related courses.
This is the second year of the prize, run in association with our founding partner Marley.
Founding partner
Student subscription offer
Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
CEZARY BEDNARSKI25 September, 2019 7:25 pm
Looking good. Congratulations to all winners !
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment