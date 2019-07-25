Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Student Prize 2019 nominees revealed

25 July, 2019 By

Full screen
Students 2019 indexes
  • 1 Comment

Fran Williams introduces the contenders for this year’s AJ Student Prize, with projects from each of the UK’s 51 RIBA-accredited architecture schools

The annual AJ Student Prize shortlist (see list below) provides a wonderful in‑depth directory of all the UK’s RIBA-accredited architecture schools and bears testament to the hard work by architecture students across the country. The projects and drawings included are impressive, and often beautiful, too, and it is fantastic to see such a variety of project narratives and work at an incredibly high standard.

This is the second year of the prize, run in association with our founding partner Marley. Since our Climate Change issue in February, the spotlight has become ever more focused on the climate emergency and its huge implications, not least for how we build. To reflect this, we have launched the Sustainability Award, adding an important new facet to the AJ Student Prize. 

Postgraduate valeria laura szegal

Postgraduate valeria laura szegal

Valeria Laura Szegal, postgraduate, Royal College of Art

We invited every RIBA-accredited school in the UK to select their top two student projects – one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level – to compete for the AJ Student Prize. In addition, we invited them to put forward a third student project for the Sustainability Award. I am delighted to say we have had a 100 per cent entry rate for the main student prize, with each of the 51 schools taking part, a total of 93 entries. This year the newly RIBA-accredited Ravensbourne University London and University of Reading are competing for the first time. And in its first year, the Sustainability Award has attracted submissions from 37 schools – a hugely encouraging number. You can see the eight shortlisted entries here.

Among the entries, you will find a fantastic range of student proposals for places up and down the UK and further afield in Greece, New Orleans – and even on Mars. Many offer inspired solutions to problems raised by current politics and the climate emergency. The extensive range of projects and drawings featured here is truly astounding.

In early September, an expert jury consisting of Pippa Nissen of Nissen Richards Studio, Ed Fowles of Feilden Fowles Architects, Ken Okonkwo of Haworth Tompkins and Meredith Bowles of Mole Architects will have the difficult task of choosing our three winning projects. All the shortlisted students will then be invited to join us at a celebration in London later that month, where the winners will be announced. Well done everyone!

Undergraduate joshua welch

Undergraduate joshua welch

Joshua Welch, undergraduate, Ravensbourne University London

The nominees and schools

Click on the school name to view student work and school information

SchoolRegionUndergraduate nominee Postgraduate nominee
University of Cambridge East Malcolm Ebose Tom Grillo
De Montfort University East Midlands Balraj Sehmi Sophie Miller 
Loughborough University East Midlands Jamie Goodge
Nottingham Trent University East Midlands Alice Baines Liam Gallagher
University of Lincoln East Midlands Thomas Richardson Evangeline Lee 
University of Nottingham East Midlands Georgia Allen  Alice Hardy 
Architectural Association London Yu Hsiang Wang
Kingston University London London Alice Richardson Sonal Bajaria
London Metropolitan University London Katrina Austin Monika Marinova
London School of Architecture London William Bellamy
London South Bank University London Nour Borghol Piotr Smiechowicz
Ravensbourne University London London Joshua Welch
Royal College of Art London Valeria Laura Szegal
University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins London Minh Le Pham Samuel Clayton 
University College London, The Bartlett London Annabelle Tan Jerome (Xin Hao) Ng
University of East London London  Nisha Anwar Ze Rou Yong
University of Greenwich London Aneliya Kavrakova Lucy Sanders 
University of Westminster
 London  Adrian-Calin Paul  Sun Yen Lee 
Newcastle University
 North East  Mohini Tahalooa Naomi White
Northumbria University
 North East  Nathan Johnson  Oliver Sturdy 
Liverpool John Moores University North West Alex Ferragu Anith Marzuki
University of Central Lancashire North West Hannah Foster Huzaifah Hanif 
University of Liverpool
 North West Lance Macadangdang  Yifan Lu, Jixuan Wang, Yu Zhan 
University of Manchester / Manchester Metropolitan University North West Tsun Hei Xavier Lee  Courtnay Ives, Yiting Zhou 
University of Salford North West Adam Nightingale   –
Queen’s University Belfast Northern Ireland Emily Mussen  Christopher Millar 
Ulster University Northern Ireland Aedan Mackel  Kastytis Donauskis 
Glasgow School of Art Scotland Alice Miller Marco Zaccaria
Robert Gordon University Scotland Matthew Clubb Stuart Campbell
University of Dundee Scotland Matthew Wilde Dinos Tsarmaklis
University of Edinburgh Scotland De Rui Lee  Findlay McFarlane 
University of Strathclyde Scotland Mohannad Khalaf  Douaa Arkoub 
Arts University Bournemouth South and South East Adam Stanford  Mitchell Reeves, Paul Richardson, Ryan Snook, James Thomas and Dave Wilkinson 
Falmouth University South and South East William Bingley
Oxford Brookes University South and South East Hannah Anderson Abdulhaq Ahmadzai
University of Brighton South and South East Rosanna Brocklesby Sara Rajkovic 
University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury School of Architecture South and South East Elliott Afoke  Tyler Lemmon 
University of Kent South and South East Ben Child  Kathryn Rackett 
University of Portsmouth South and South East Haya AlBulushi  Adédàmólá Michael 
University of Reading South and South East Sam Bailey
University of Bath South West Matthew Roberts, Will Rook, Jason Sim  Cecilia Ferrari, Dan Mclean, Ben Martin, Sam Kalejaye, Gian Virdi, Piotr Paszkiewicz 
University of Plymouth South West Freya Kay  Chanida Barrett, Chia Beh 
University of the West of England South West Hugo Pereira Monteiro Lopes  David Cadwell 
Cardiff University
 Wales Tatiana Light  Alexandra Sims 
Birmingham City University West Midlands Hanna Makhoul  Ayesha Kaur 
Coventry University West Midlands Oliver Flew  – 
Hull College Yorkshire Dan Beardshaw Caleb Driver
Leeds Beckett University Yorkshire William Gains  Joseph Earley 
Sheffield Hallam University Yorkshire Sam Walton Steph Asher
University of Huddersfield Yorkshire Lara Miller Viktoria Dimitrova 
University of Sheffield Yorkshire Cecelia Vincent   Tobias Mackrill, Thomas Cunningham 

The courses listed for each university are those that are both RIBA and ARB-accredited, although we appreciate that architecture schools offer many other related courses. Due to the wide disparity of types of postgraduate courses, we have only included fees for undergraduate courses; the same applies to staff-to-student ratios.  

 

Supporting the next generation of architects

 Once again, we’re delighted to be working, as a founding partner, with the AJ Student Prize, which is now in its second year. The prize is an extension to the ways we already work alongside the AJ and universities across the country to support the thousands of architectural students who train here.

Sponsoring the AJ Student Prize, which recognises and celebrates the industry’s rising stars, is an important step in showcasing future architectural talent, and highlights the critical role roofing plays in innovative construction design. By building long-term partnerships with architects, we can work with them throughout their careers to help turn their exciting roofing visions into a reality.

Roofing is much more than gable-to-gable and we’re increasingly seeing it become more complex and highly engineered. Our technical experts are on hand to offer design and feasibility advice, specifications, samples and BIM objects to help architects make their mark with a truly inspirational roof. From the stunning curves of Quintain House, to the sharp Scandinavian-inspired edges of Golden Mede, the gallery on our website showcases some of the many stunning projects we’ve been a part of.

We would like to congratulate the students and universities who have made the shortlist, and look forward to meeting the winners at the awards ceremony in September.

If you would like to find out more about Marley’s involvement in the AJ Student Prize, click here or email info@marley.co.uk 

Paul Reed, managing director, Marley

Founding partner 

Marley logo fc rgb

 

Student subscription offer 

Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!

 

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Alan Dunlop25 July, 2019 12:42 pm

    "Keep calm and step away from the laptop" Louis Kahn

    Some interesting projects from clearly talented students. Good luck to those shortlisted. Great to see also one or two hand drawings amongst the 60 or so submissions.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs