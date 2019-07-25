AJ Student Prize 2019 nominees revealed

Fran Williams introduces the contenders for this year’s AJ Student Prize, with projects from each of the UK’s 51 RIBA-accredited architecture schools
The annual AJ Student Prize shortlist (see list below) provides a wonderful in‑depth directory of all the UK’s RIBA-accredited architecture schools and bears testament to the hard work by architecture students across the country. The projects and drawings included are impressive, and often beautiful, too, and it is fantastic to see such a variety of project narratives and work at an incredibly high standard.
This is the second year of the prize, run in association with our founding partner Marley. Since our Climate Change issue in February, the spotlight has become ever more focused on the climate emergency and its huge implications, not least for how we build. To reflect this, we have launched the Sustainability Award, adding an important new facet to the AJ Student Prize.
Postgraduate valeria laura szegal
We invited every RIBA-accredited school in the UK to select their top two student projects – one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level – to compete for the AJ Student Prize. In addition, we invited them to put forward a third student project for the Sustainability Award. I am delighted to say we have had a 100 per cent entry rate for the main student prize, with each of the 51 schools taking part, a total of 93 entries. This year the newly RIBA-accredited Ravensbourne University London and University of Reading are competing for the first time. And in its first year, the Sustainability Award has attracted submissions from 37 schools – a hugely encouraging number. You can see the eight shortlisted entries here.
Among the entries, you will find a fantastic range of student proposals for places up and down the UK and further afield in Greece, New Orleans – and even on Mars. Many offer inspired solutions to problems raised by current politics and the climate emergency. The extensive range of projects and drawings featured here is truly astounding.
In early September, an expert jury consisting of Pippa Nissen of Nissen Richards Studio, Ed Fowles of Feilden Fowles Architects, Ken Okonkwo of Haworth Tompkins and Meredith Bowles of Mole Architects will have the difficult task of choosing our three winning projects. All the shortlisted students will then be invited to join us at a celebration in London later that month, where the winners will be announced. Well done everyone!
Undergraduate joshua welch
The nominees and schools
Click on the school name to view student work and school information
|School
|Region
|Undergraduate nominee
|Postgraduate nominee
|University of Cambridge
|East
|Malcolm Ebose
|Tom Grillo
|De Montfort University
|East Midlands
|Balraj Sehmi
|Sophie Miller
|Loughborough University
|East Midlands
|Jamie Goodge
|–
|Nottingham Trent University
|East Midlands
|Alice Baines
|Liam Gallagher
|University of Lincoln
|East Midlands
|Thomas Richardson
|Evangeline Lee
|University of Nottingham
|East Midlands
|Georgia Allen
|Alice Hardy
|Architectural Association
|London
|Yu Hsiang Wang
|–
|Kingston University London
|London
|Alice Richardson
|Sonal Bajaria
|London Metropolitan University
|London
|Katrina Austin
|Monika Marinova
|London School of Architecture
|London
|–
|William Bellamy
|London South Bank University
|London
|Nour Borghol
|Piotr Smiechowicz
|Ravensbourne University London
|London
|Joshua Welch
|–
|Royal College of Art
|London
|–
|Valeria Laura Szegal
|University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins
|London
|Minh Le Pham
|Samuel Clayton
|University College London, The Bartlett
|London
|Annabelle Tan
|Jerome (Xin Hao) Ng
|University of East London
|London
|Nisha Anwar
|Ze Rou Yong
|University of Greenwich
|London
|Aneliya Kavrakova
|Lucy Sanders
|University of Westminster
|London
|Adrian-Calin Paul
|Sun Yen Lee
|Newcastle University
|North East
|Mohini Tahalooa
|Naomi White
|Northumbria University
|North East
|Nathan Johnson
|Oliver Sturdy
|Liverpool John Moores University
|North West
|Alex Ferragu
|Anith Marzuki
|University of Central Lancashire
|North West
|Hannah Foster
|Huzaifah Hanif
|University of Liverpool
|North West
|Lance Macadangdang
|Yifan Lu, Jixuan Wang, Yu Zhan
|University of Manchester / Manchester Metropolitan University
|North West
|Tsun Hei Xavier Lee
|Courtnay Ives, Yiting Zhou
|University of Salford
|North West
|Adam Nightingale
|–
|Queen’s University Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|Emily Mussen
|Christopher Millar
|Ulster University
|Northern Ireland
|Aedan Mackel
|Kastytis Donauskis
|Glasgow School of Art
|Scotland
|Alice Miller
|Marco Zaccaria
|Robert Gordon University
|Scotland
|Matthew Clubb
|Stuart Campbell
|University of Dundee
|Scotland
|Matthew Wilde
|Dinos Tsarmaklis
|University of Edinburgh
|Scotland
|De Rui Lee
|Findlay McFarlane
|University of Strathclyde
|Scotland
|Mohannad Khalaf
|Douaa Arkoub
|Arts University Bournemouth
|South and South East
|Adam Stanford
|Mitchell Reeves, Paul Richardson, Ryan Snook, James Thomas and Dave Wilkinson
|Falmouth University
|South and South East
|William Bingley
|–
|Oxford Brookes University
|South and South East
|Hannah Anderson
|Abdulhaq Ahmadzai
|University of Brighton
|South and South East
|Rosanna Brocklesby
|Sara Rajkovic
|University for the Creative Arts, Canterbury School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Elliott Afoke
|Tyler Lemmon
|University of Kent
|South and South East
|Ben Child
|Kathryn Rackett
|University of Portsmouth
|South and South East
|Haya AlBulushi
|Adédàmólá Michael
|University of Reading
|South and South East
|Sam Bailey
|–
|University of Bath
|South West
|Matthew Roberts, Will Rook, Jason Sim
|Cecilia Ferrari, Dan Mclean, Ben Martin, Sam Kalejaye, Gian Virdi, Piotr Paszkiewicz
|University of Plymouth
|South West
|Freya Kay
|Chanida Barrett, Chia Beh
|University of the West of England
|South West
|Hugo Pereira Monteiro Lopes
|David Cadwell
|Cardiff University
|Wales
|Tatiana Light
|Alexandra Sims
|Birmingham City University
|West Midlands
|Hanna Makhoul
|Ayesha Kaur
|Coventry University
|West Midlands
|Oliver Flew
|–
|Hull College
|Yorkshire
|Dan Beardshaw
|Caleb Driver
|Leeds Beckett University
|Yorkshire
|William Gains
|Joseph Earley
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Yorkshire
|Sam Walton
|Steph Asher
|University of Huddersfield
|Yorkshire
|Lara Miller
|Viktoria Dimitrova
|University of Sheffield
|Yorkshire
|Cecelia Vincent
|Tobias Mackrill, Thomas Cunningham
The courses listed for each university are those that are both RIBA and ARB-accredited, although we appreciate that architecture schools offer many other related courses. Due to the wide disparity of types of postgraduate courses, we have only included fees for undergraduate courses; the same applies to staff-to-student ratios.
Supporting the next generation of architects
Once again, we’re delighted to be working, as a founding partner, with the AJ Student Prize, which is now in its second year. The prize is an extension to the ways we already work alongside the AJ and universities across the country to support the thousands of architectural students who train here.
Sponsoring the AJ Student Prize, which recognises and celebrates the industry’s rising stars, is an important step in showcasing future architectural talent, and highlights the critical role roofing plays in innovative construction design. By building long-term partnerships with architects, we can work with them throughout their careers to help turn their exciting roofing visions into a reality.
Roofing is much more than gable-to-gable and we’re increasingly seeing it become more complex and highly engineered. Our technical experts are on hand to offer design and feasibility advice, specifications, samples and BIM objects to help architects make their mark with a truly inspirational roof. From the stunning curves of Quintain House, to the sharp Scandinavian-inspired edges of Golden Mede, the gallery on our website showcases some of the many stunning projects we’ve been a part of.
We would like to congratulate the students and universities who have made the shortlist, and look forward to meeting the winners at the awards ceremony in September.
If you would like to find out more about Marley’s involvement in the AJ Student Prize, click here or email info@marley.co.uk
Paul Reed, managing director, Marley
Founding partner
Student subscription offer
Did you know students get 30% off AJ subscriptions? Find out more!
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Alan Dunlop25 July, 2019 12:42 pm
"Keep calm and step away from the laptop" Louis Kahn
Some interesting projects from clearly talented students. Good luck to those shortlisted. Great to see also one or two hand drawings amongst the 60 or so submissions.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment