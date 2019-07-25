AJ Student Prize 2019 nominees revealed

Fran Williams introduces the contenders for this year’s AJ Student Prize, with projects from each of the UK’s 51 RIBA-accredited architecture schools

The annual AJ Student Prize shortlist (see list below) provides a wonderful in‑depth directory of all the UK’s RIBA-accredited architecture schools and bears testament to the hard work by architecture students across the country. The projects and drawings included are impressive, and often beautiful, too, and it is fantastic to see such a variety of project narratives and work at an incredibly high standard.

This is the second year of the prize, run in association with our founding partner Marley. Since our Climate Change issue in February, the spotlight has become ever more focused on the climate emergency and its huge implications, not least for how we build. To reflect this, we have launched the Sustainability Award, adding an important new facet to the AJ Student Prize.

We invited every RIBA-accredited school in the UK to select their top two student projects – one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level – to compete for the AJ Student Prize. In addition, we invited them to put forward a third student project for the Sustainability Award. I am delighted to say we have had a 100 per cent entry rate for the main student prize, with each of the 51 schools taking part, a total of 93 entries. This year the newly RIBA-accredited Ravensbourne University London and University of Reading are competing for the first time. And in its first year, the Sustainability Award has attracted submissions from 37 schools – a hugely encouraging number. You can see the eight shortlisted entries here.

Among the entries, you will find a fantastic range of student proposals for places up and down the UK and further afield in Greece, New Orleans – and even on Mars. Many offer inspired solutions to problems raised by current politics and the climate emergency. The extensive range of projects and drawings featured here is truly astounding.

In early September, an expert jury consisting of Pippa Nissen of Nissen Richards Studio, Ed Fowles of Feilden Fowles Architects, Ken Okonkwo of Haworth Tompkins and Meredith Bowles of Mole Architects will have the difficult task of choosing our three winning projects. All the shortlisted students will then be invited to join us at a celebration in London later that month, where the winners will be announced. Well done everyone!

