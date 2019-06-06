AJ Student Prize 2019 closing soon

UK architecture schools have until Friday 14 June to nominate students for the AJ Student Prize

The AJ is inviting UK-based architecture schools to enter the AJ Student Prize, which celebrates the work of students on RIBA-accredited architecture courses.

Schools are asked to submit a final-year project from two students – one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level. Entries received from each school will be published in the AJ’s annual student issue and online in July.

Following a successful first year in which we received 79 entries from 44 schools, the prize has now evolved with the addition of the inaugural sustainability category. This new category celebrates standout projects that address environmental concerns and is open to schools once they have put forward student projects for the undergraduate and/or postgraduate categories.



Our panel of judges will decide on the winners of the AJ Student Prize for the best work at undergraduate and postgraduate level. The new sustainability category will be judged by the AJ editorial team.

Winners will be announced at a prize-giving event taking place in September at a central London location.

Last year’s undergraduate winner was Yousuf Khalil, a student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art, a ’superbly confident’ reimagination of the Fore River Ironworks in Quincy, Massachusetts, which closed in 1986.

The postgraduate award went to Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelia Giannoulaki of the University of Strathclyde for their ‘sensitive and reserved’ Glasgow-based concept, synchroni[city] Unravelling Urban Narratives Through Public Consolidation.

This free-to-enter prize is a great platform to celebrate and support the work of both architecture students and universities across the UK – as the new generation of architects emerges.

Show Fullscreen Exterior perpsective view crop 2018 WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art





How to enter Entries must be submitted by the school and not by individual students Head to the AJ Student Prize website Complete the free registration process and entry form. You will be asked to provide general information about the school eg number of students, courses offered. Upload work for each student project. The following must be submitted: Executive summary about the project and how the student exceeded the brief

Tutor statement on why the project has been put forward

5-10 high-resolution jpeg images of the project. Where possible this should include plans, sections etc. We need a range of landscape and portrait images Criteria Only entries from RIBA-accredited architecture schools based in the UK are valid

Entries must have been produced by students during the most recently completed academic season (2018/19)

If a school submits multiple entries, the AJ’s editorial team will decide on the best entries to put forward for judging – but we would strongly advise that the school makes the decision on whose work to put forward

The submitted projects should be the final project completed either at undergraduate or postgraduate level

completed either at undergraduate or postgraduate level The new sustainability category is open for schools to enter once a project has been entered at undergraduate and/or postgraduate level first Deadline Friday 14 June 2019

Show Fullscreen Marina konstantopoulou and evangelia giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (6) 2018 WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelia Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation





