AJ Student Prize 2018 winners revealed

Students from Kingston School of Art and the University of Strathclyde have been crowned as the winners of the inaugural AJ Student Prize

The undergraduate category was won by Yousuf Khalil, a Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art, a ’superbly confident’ reimagination of the Fore River Ironworks in Quincy, Massachusetts, which closed in 1986.

The postgraduate award went to Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki of the University of Strathclyde for their ‘sensitive and reserved’ Glasgow-based concept, synchroni[city] Unravelling Urban Narratives Through Public Consolidation.

Show Fullscreen WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory





There was also a commendation for Christopher Fischlein, a Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art (RCA), for his research-led project Fundamental, which investigated human waste as an architectural problem.

The winners, chosen from 78 entries submitted by 44 different schools, were announced at the UCL’s new space at Here East on the Olympic Park, east London tonight (18 September).

The submissions were judged by a jury that included Graeme Nicholls of Glasgow-based Graeme Nicholls Architects, Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, the RCA’s Harriet Harriss and engineer Hanif Kara of AKTII.

Speaking about Khalil’s victorious Part 1 project, Harriss commented: ‘It is the obsessive development of the project – from the models and photography to the line drawings and perspective renderings – that demonstrates the extent to which Khalil can traverse the keyboard of architectural expression, tactile experimentation and technical prowess to an exceptional standard.’

Nicholls added: ‘[This project] is a superbly confident and mature piece of work at undergraduate level. His proposal presents a strategy for regeneration of disused industrial spaces in America’s rust-belt in a convincing way across a range of gorgeously presented drawings and models’.

Show Fullscreen WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation. WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation





Meanwhile, Konstantopoulou and Giannoulaki’s Part 2 community-focused scheme for Glasgow was hailed for having successfully combined ‘research and an understanding of pre-existing architectural theory as the foundation for a project which proposes a substantial architectural intervention’.

One juror said: ‘[The project] demonstrates the power of creative collaboration and offers a refreshing departure from the starchitect-manufacturing pedagogies that are inclined to over-emphasise the importance of individual portfolio projects.

’Their scheme offers a sensitive and reserved approach to a well-renowned site. The proposed palette and programme reflect that of the scheme’s context, and the people-centred agenda responds to urgent concerns about the future of truly public buildings.’

Andrew White, area sales manager at Marley Eternit, the founding partner and sponsor of the prize, said: ‘We were extremely impressed by the standard of entries in both the undergraduate and postgraduate categories. The narratives behind the projects and how these were translated into the final designs was particularly interesting.

‘The two projects that have won the awards were perfect examples of this ingenuity, and are both worthy winners.’

AJ Student Prize 2018 judge Harriet Harriss AJ Student Prize 2018 judge Harriet Harriss





