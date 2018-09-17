AJ Student Prize 2018 winners revealed

Students from Kingston School of Art and the University of Strathclyde have been crowned as the winners of the inaugural AJ Student Prize
The undergraduate category was won by Yousuf Khalil, a Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art, a ’superbly confident’ reimagination of the Fore River Ironworks in Quincy, Massachusetts, which closed in 1986.
The postgraduate award went to Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki of the University of Strathclyde for their ‘sensitive and reserved’ Glasgow-based concept, synchroni[city] Unravelling Urban Narratives Through Public Consolidation.
WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory
There was also a commendation for Christopher Fischlein, a Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art (RCA), for his research-led project Fundamental, which investigated human waste as an architectural problem.
The winners, chosen from 78 entries submitted by 44 different schools, were announced at the UCL’s new space at Here East on the Olympic Park, east London tonight (18 September).
The submissions were judged by a jury that included Graeme Nicholls of Glasgow-based Graeme Nicholls Architects, Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, the RCA’s Harriet Harriss and engineer Hanif Kara of AKTII.
Speaking about Khalil’s victorious Part 1 project, Harriss commented: ‘It is the obsessive development of the project – from the models and photography to the line drawings and perspective renderings – that demonstrates the extent to which Khalil can traverse the keyboard of architectural expression, tactile experimentation and technical prowess to an exceptional standard.’
Nicholls added: ‘[This project] is a superbly confident and mature piece of work at undergraduate level. His proposal presents a strategy for regeneration of disused industrial spaces in America’s rust-belt in a convincing way across a range of gorgeously presented drawings and models’.
WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.
Meanwhile, Konstantopoulou and Giannoulaki’s Part 2 community-focused scheme for Glasgow was hailed for having successfully combined ‘research and an understanding of pre-existing architectural theory as the foundation for a project which proposes a substantial architectural intervention’.
One juror said: ‘[The project] demonstrates the power of creative collaboration and offers a refreshing departure from the starchitect-manufacturing pedagogies that are inclined to over-emphasise the importance of individual portfolio projects.
’Their scheme offers a sensitive and reserved approach to a well-renowned site. The proposed palette and programme reflect that of the scheme’s context, and the people-centred agenda responds to urgent concerns about the future of truly public buildings.’
Andrew White, area sales manager at Marley Eternit, the founding partner and sponsor of the prize, said: ‘We were extremely impressed by the standard of entries in both the undergraduate and postgraduate categories. The narratives behind the projects and how these were translated into the final designs was particularly interesting.
‘The two projects that have won the awards were perfect examples of this ingenuity, and are both worthy winners.’
AJ Student Prize 2018 judge Harriet Harriss
The full list of nominees and schools
Click on the school name to view student work and school information
|School
|Region
|Undergraduate nominee
|Postgraduate nominee
|De Montfort University
|East Midlands
|Abeer Al Touqi
|Esther Akanni
|University of Lincoln
|East Midlands
|Michaella Tafalla
|Adam Paterson
|University of Nottingham
|East Midlands
|Conor Vale
|–
|Nottingham Trent University
|East Midlands
|Francis Croll
|Tak Wa Yip
|University of East London
|London
|Harry Phillips
|Boon Wei Phum
|University of Greenwich
|London
|Simona Moneva
|Marilia Lezou
|Kingston University London
|London
|Yousuf Khalil
|Rigas Potiropoulos
|London School of Architecture
|London
|–
|Robin Chatwin
|London South Bank University
|London
|Billy Taylor
|Szilvia Zsoldos
|Central Saint Martins
|London
|Louis Lupien
|Billy Adams & Freddie Wiltshire
|The Bartlett School of Architecture
|London
|Grey Grierson
|Samuel G Coulton
|Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design
|London
|–
|Ross Kirker
|Royal College of Art
|London
|–
|Christopher Fischlein
|University of Westminster
|London
|Signe Pelne
|Ruth Pearn
|Newcastle University
|North East
|Jack Sweet
|Emma Kingman
|Northumbria University
|North East
|Frankie Prinsloo
|Ellen Baines
|University of Central Lancashire
|North West
|Sarah Waugh
|Alistair Norris
|University of Liverpool
|North West
|Scott Millington
|George Clarke, Oliver Bennison, Saskia Furman, Harry Lewis
|Liverpool John Moores University
|North West
|Amber Whetter
|Andrew Stout
|Manchester School of Architecture
|North West
|Benjamin Carter
|Evagelia Nella
|University of Salford
|North West
|Sean Keogh
|Queen’s University Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|–
|Mark Donnelly
|Ulster University
|Northern Ireland
|–
|Chris McAvoy
|University of Edinburgh
|Scotland
|Rishabh Shah, Callum Rowland, Chris McCallum
|Rachel Braude, Henri Lacoste, Ellie Sillett
|Mackintosh School of Architecture
|Scotland
|William McRoberts
|Taylor Steel
|Robert Gordon University
|Scotland
|Magdalena Wloczka
|Joe Leask
|University of Strathclyde
|Scotland
|Caillin Broatch
|Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou, Evangelia Giannoulaki
|Arts University Bournemouth
|South and South East
|Annalaura Fornasier
|Janis Ludzizz
|University of Brighton
|South and South East
|Kim Cheolmin
|Imran Sammee
|Canterbury School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Rachael Aylward‑Jones
|Kale Bailey
|Kent School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Lucas Carrington
|Charlotte Middleton
|Oxford Brookes University
|South and South East
|Unit A
|Samuel Hayes
|University of Portsmouth
|South and South East
|Bethany Aston
|Ruxandra Maszni
|University of Bath
|South West
|Stephen Smith
|Luke Gordon
|University of Plymouth
|South West
|George Davis
|Alitsia Lambrianidou and Zoe Latham
|University of the West of England
|South West
|Wells Sian
|Nicholas Paley
|Welsh School of Architecture
|Wales
|Samuel Us
|Hollie Jones
|Birmingham City University
|West Midlands
|Rihards Saknitis
|David Baldock
|Coventry University
|West Midlands
|Maria Moruz
|–
|Hull School of Architecture
|Yorkshire
|Kristie McAreavey
|Dominic Hornsby
|Leeds Beckett University
|Yorkshire
|Alexander Tzortzis de Paz
|Mathew Shepherd
|University of Sheffield
|Yorkshire
|Amirhossein Daryoushnezhad
|David Hodgson
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Yorkshire
|–
|Rory Canham
AJ Student Prize sponsored by
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.