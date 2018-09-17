Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Student Prize 2018 winners revealed

17 September, 2018 By

WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory

WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory

1/25

Hide caption

  • WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory

  • WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior perspective view

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior perspective view

  • WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior model of four bays

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior model of four bays

  • WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - tectonic model

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - tectonic model

  • Yousuf khalil at kingston uni 1 50 interior model 0

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - 1:50 interior model

  • WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - assembly hall render

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - assembly hall render

  • Yousuf khalil at kingston fragment section of factory

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - fragment section of factory

  • Yousuf khalil at kingston section perspective

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - section perspective

  • Yousuf khalil at kingston site axonometric

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - site axonometric

  • WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - ground-floor plan

    WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - ground-floor plan

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (3)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (2)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (5)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (6)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (7)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (8)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (9)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (10)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (1)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (4)

    WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

  • COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

    COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

  • COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

    COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

  • COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

    COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

  • COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

    COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

  • COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

    COMMENDED POSTGRADUATE: Christopher Fischlein, Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art, for his research-led project Fundamental

Students from Kingston School of Art and the University of Strathclyde have been crowned as the winners of the inaugural AJ Student Prize

The undergraduate category was won by Yousuf Khalil, a Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art, a ’superbly confident’ reimagination of the Fore River Ironworks in Quincy, Massachusetts, which closed in 1986.

The postgraduate award went to Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki of the University of Strathclyde for their ‘sensitive and reserved’ Glasgow-based concept, synchroni[city] Unravelling Urban Narratives Through Public Consolidation.  

WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory

WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory

WINNER UNDERGRADUATE: Yousuf Khalil, Part 1 architecture student at the Kingston School of Art, for his Factory for Making Art - exterior render of factory

There was also a commendation for Christopher Fischlein, a Part 2 student at the Royal College of Art (RCA), for his research-led project Fundamental, which investigated human waste as an architectural problem.

The winners, chosen from 78 entries submitted by 44 different schools, were announced at the UCL’s new space at Here East on the Olympic Park, east London tonight (18 September).

The submissions were judged by a jury that included Graeme Nicholls of Glasgow-based Graeme Nicholls Architects, Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, the RCA’s Harriet Harriss and engineer Hanif Kara of AKTII.

Speaking about Khalil’s victorious Part 1 project, Harriss commented: ‘It is the obsessive development of the project – from the models and photography to the line drawings and perspective renderings – that demonstrates the extent to which Khalil can traverse the keyboard of architectural expression, tactile experimentation and technical prowess to an exceptional standard.’

Nicholls added: ‘[This project] is a superbly confident and mature piece of work at undergraduate level. His proposal presents a strategy for regeneration of disused industrial spaces in America’s rust-belt in a convincing way across a range of gorgeously presented drawings and models’.

Marina konstantopoulou and evangelina giannoulaki uni strathclyde student prize1 0 (6)

WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation.

WINNER POSTGRADUATE: Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou and Evangelina Giannoulaki, Part 2 students at the University of Strathclyde for their synchroni[city] Unraveling Urban Narratives Through Public Consoldiation

Meanwhile, Konstantopoulou and Giannoulaki’s Part 2 community-focused scheme for Glasgow was hailed for having successfully combined ‘research and an understanding of pre-existing architectural theory as the foundation for a project which proposes a substantial architectural intervention’.

One juror said: ‘[The project] demonstrates the power of creative collaboration and offers a refreshing departure from the starchitect-manufacturing pedagogies that are inclined to over-emphasise the importance of individual portfolio projects.

’Their scheme offers a sensitive and reserved approach to a well-renowned site. The proposed palette and programme reflect that of the scheme’s context, and the people-centred agenda responds to urgent concerns about the future of truly public buildings.’

Andrew White, area sales manager at Marley Eternit, the founding partner and sponsor of the prize, said: ‘We were extremely impressed by the standard of entries in both the undergraduate and postgraduate categories. The narratives behind the projects and how these were translated into the final designs was particularly interesting.

‘The two projects that have won the awards were perfect examples of this ingenuity, and are both worthy winners.’

Ajstudentprizejudging2018 v3.00 01 05 00.still006

AJ Student Prize 2018 judge Harriet Harriss

AJ Student Prize 2018 judge Harriet Harriss

 The full list of nominees and schools

Click on the school name to view student work and school information

SchoolRegionUndergraduate nominee Postgraduate nominee
De Montfort University East Midlands Abeer Al Touqi Esther Akanni
University of Lincoln East Midlands Michaella Tafalla Adam Paterson
University of Nottingham East Midlands Conor Vale  –
Nottingham Trent University East Midlands Francis Croll Tak Wa Yip
University of East London London  Harry Phillips  Boon Wei Phum 
University of Greenwich London Simona Moneva Marilia Lezou
Kingston University London London  Yousuf Khalil Rigas Potiropoulos
London School of Architecture London   – Robin Chatwin
London South Bank University London Billy Taylor Szilvia Zsoldos
Central Saint Martins London  Louis Lupien  Billy Adams & Freddie Wiltshire
The Bartlett School of Architecture London  Grey Grierson  Samuel G Coulton
Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design  London   – Ross Kirker 
Royal College of Art  London   – Christopher Fischlein 
University of Westminster  London  Signe Pelne  Ruth Pearn 
Newcastle University  North East  Jack Sweet  Emma Kingman 
Northumbria University  North East  Frankie Prinsloo  Ellen Baines 
University of Central Lancashire North West Sarah Waugh  Alistair Norris 
University of Liverpool  North West Scott Millington  George Clarke, Oliver Bennison, Saskia Furman, Harry Lewis
Liverpool John Moores University North West Amber Whetter Andrew Stout
Manchester School of Architecture North West Benjamin Carter Evagelia Nella
University of Salford North West Sean Keogh  
Queen’s University Belfast Northern Ireland Mark Donnelly 
Ulster University Northern Ireland Chris McAvoy
University of Edinburgh Scotland Rishabh Shah, Callum Rowland, Chris McCallum Rachel Braude, Henri Lacoste, Ellie Sillett
Mackintosh School of Architecture Scotland William McRoberts Taylor Steel
Robert Gordon University Scotland Magdalena Wloczka Joe Leask
University of Strathclyde Scotland Caillin Broatch Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou, Evangelia Giannoulaki
Arts University Bournemouth South and South East Annalaura Fornasier Janis Ludzizz
University of Brighton South and South East Kim Cheolmin Imran Sammee
Canterbury School of Architecture South and South East Rachael Aylward‑Jones Kale Bailey
Kent School of Architecture South and South East Lucas Carrington  Charlotte Middleton
Oxford Brookes University South and South East Unit A Samuel Hayes
University of Portsmouth South and South East Bethany Aston Ruxandra Maszni
University of Bath South West Stephen Smith Luke Gordon
University of Plymouth South West George Davis Alitsia Lambrianidou and Zoe Latham
University of the West of England South West Wells Sian Nicholas Paley
Welsh School of Architecture Wales Samuel Us Hollie Jones
Birmingham City University West Midlands Rihards Saknitis David Baldock
Coventry University West Midlands Maria Moruz
Hull School of Architecture Yorkshire Kristie McAreavey Dominic Hornsby
Leeds Beckett University Yorkshire Alexander Tzortzis de Paz Mathew Shepherd
University of Sheffield Yorkshire Amirhossein Daryoushnezhad David Hodgson
Sheffield Hallam University Yorkshire Rory Canham

 

AJ Student Prize sponsored by 

Marley eternit logo rgb large

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs