AJ Student Prize 2018 nominees revealed

31 July, 2018 By

Jon Astbury introduces the contenders for the inaugural AJ Student Prize, submitted by architecture schools from across the nation 

The AJ is delighted to reveal the 88 Part 1 and Part 2 students nominated for the AJ Student Prize. We feel it is important to highlight the work of talented students – those who will soon be designing the well-crafted and thoughtful finished buildings we study in our magazine. 

Run in association with our founder partner, Marley Eternit, the new prize offers a welcome platform for students and the architecture departments that foster their talents – as well as inspiration for the wider industry.

Earlier this year we invited every RIBA-accredited school in the UK to select their top two student projects: one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level. It has been a joy to look through the 78 entries, which have come from an impressive 44 different schools. The engagement from the schools, the students and their tutors has been a delight.

All the students featured should be immensely proud of what they have achieved and, in September, our expert jury – including Graeme Nicholls, Roz Barr, Harriet Harriss and Hanif Kara – will meet to choose our two winners; one at undergraduate and one at postgraduate level. All the nominated students will be invited to join us at a special event in London to celebrate their success, and find out who the winners are. In the meantime, our congratulations go out to you: we will follow your careers with interest.

 The nominees and schools

Click on the school name to view student work and school information

SchoolRegionUndergraduate nominee Postgraduate nominee
University of Cambridge East  – Natalie Stas 
De Montfort University East Midlands Abeer Al Touqi Esther Akanni
University of Lincoln East Midlands Michaella Tafalla Adam Paterson
University of Nottingham East Midlands Conor Vale  –
Nottingham Trent University East Midlands Francis Croll Tak Wa Yip
University of East London London  Harry Phillips  Boon Wei Phum 
University of Greenwich London Simona Moneva Marilia Lezou
Kingston University London London  Yousuf Khalil Rigas Potiropoulos
London School of Architecture London   – Robin Chatwin
London South Bank University London Billy Taylor Szilvia Zsoldos
Central Saint Martins London  Louis Lupien  Billy Adams & Freddie Wiltshire
The Bartlett School of Architecture London  Grey Grierson  Samuel G Coulton
Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design  London   – Ross Kirker 
Royal College of Art  London   – Christopher Fischlein 
University of Westminster  London  Signe Pelne  Ruth Pearn 
Newcastle University  North East  Jack Sweet  Emma Kingman 
Northumbria University  North East  Frankie Prinsloo  Ellen Baines 
University of Central Lancashire North West Sarah Waugh  Alistair Norris 
University of Liverpool  North West Scott Millington  George Clarke, Oliver Bennison, Saskia Furman, Harry Lewis
Liverpool John Moores University North West Amber Whetter Andrew Stout
Manchester School of Architecture North West Benjamin Carter Evagelia Nella
University of Salford North West Sean Keogh
Queen’s University Belfast Northern Ireland Mark Donnelly 
Ulster University Northern Ireland Chris McAvoy
University of Edinburgh Scotland Rishabh Shah, Callum Rowland, Chris McCallum Rachel Braude, Henri Lacoste, Ellie Sillett
Mackintosh School of Architecture Scotland William McRoberts Taylor Steel
Robert Gordon University Scotland Magdalena Wloczka Joe Leask
University of Strathclyde Scotland Caillin Broatch Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou, Evangelia Giannoulaki
Arts University Bournemouth South and South East Annalaura Fornasier Janis Ludzizz
University of Brighton South and South East Kim Cheolmin Imran Sammee
Canterbury School of Architecture South and South East Rachael Aylward‑Jones Kale Bailey
Kent School of Architecture South and South East Lucas Carrington  Charlotte Middleton
Oxford Brookes University South and South East Unit A Samuel Hayes
University of Portsmouth South and South East Bethany Aston Ruxandra Maszni
University of Bath South West Stephen Smith Luke Gordon
University of Plymouth South West George Davis Alitsia Lambrianidou and Zoe Latham
University of the West of England South West Wells Sian Nicholas Paley
Welsh School of Architecture Wales Samuel Us Hollie Jones
Birmingham City University West Midlands Rihards Saknitis David Baldock
Coventry University West Midlands Maria Moruz
Hull School of Architecture Yorkshire Kristie McAreavey Dominic Hornsby
Leeds Beckett University Yorkshire Alexander Tzortzis de Paz Mathew Shepherd
University of Sheffield Yorkshire Amirhossein Daryoushnezhad David Hodgson
Sheffield Hallam University Yorkshire Rory Canham

Supporting the next generation of architects

Paul Reed, managing director at roof systems manufacturer Marley Eternit, explains why the company is so passionate about sponsoring the new AJ Student Prize

We’re delighted to be the sole sponsor of the new Architects’ Journal Student Prize, which is an extension of the work we already do with universities across the country to support the thousands of architectural students who train here. The prize is a great platform for universities to celebrate the work of their students and architecture departments in teaching the next generation of skilled architects.

Our sponsorship of the AJ Student Prize is an important step in building long-term partnerships with architects. As well as recognising the achievements of students and their exciting design ideas that will shape our future built environment, we want to raise awareness of the support we have available to help them turn their exciting visions into reality.

From guidance on roof specification and compliance with British Standards, through to feasibility advice, fixing specifications, CAD details, BIM objects and CPDs, we are on hand to help architects at every stage of their careers – from their first term at university, through to starting out in their own practice and beyond.

We would like to congratulate all the students who have been put forward by their universities and we can’t wait to see who the winners are at the awards ceremony in September.

If you would like to find out more about Marley Eternit’s architectural schools programme and the support available to universities and students, visit marleyeternit.co.uk/archschools, email info@marleyeternit.co.uk or call us on 01283 722588.

