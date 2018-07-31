AJ Student Prize 2018 nominees revealed

Jon Astbury introduces the contenders for the inaugural AJ Student Prize, submitted by architecture schools from across the nation
The AJ is delighted to reveal the 88 Part 1 and Part 2 students nominated for the AJ Student Prize. We feel it is important to highlight the work of talented students – those who will soon be designing the well-crafted and thoughtful finished buildings we study in our magazine.
Run in association with our founder partner, Marley Eternit, the new prize offers a welcome platform for students and the architecture departments that foster their talents – as well as inspiration for the wider industry.
Earlier this year we invited every RIBA-accredited school in the UK to select their top two student projects: one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level. It has been a joy to look through the 78 entries, which have come from an impressive 44 different schools. The engagement from the schools, the students and their tutors has been a delight.
All the students featured should be immensely proud of what they have achieved and, in September, our expert jury – including Graeme Nicholls, Roz Barr, Harriet Harriss and Hanif Kara – will meet to choose our two winners; one at undergraduate and one at postgraduate level. All the nominated students will be invited to join us at a special event in London to celebrate their success, and find out who the winners are. In the meantime, our congratulations go out to you: we will follow your careers with interest.
The nominees and schools
Click on the school name to view student work and school information
|School
|Region
|Undergraduate nominee
|Postgraduate nominee
|University of Cambridge
|East
|–
|Natalie Stas
|De Montfort University
|East Midlands
|Abeer Al Touqi
|Esther Akanni
|University of Lincoln
|East Midlands
|Michaella Tafalla
|Adam Paterson
|University of Nottingham
|East Midlands
|Conor Vale
|–
|Nottingham Trent University
|East Midlands
|Francis Croll
|Tak Wa Yip
|University of East London
|London
|Harry Phillips
|Boon Wei Phum
|University of Greenwich
|London
|Simona Moneva
|Marilia Lezou
|Kingston University London
|London
|Yousuf Khalil
|Rigas Potiropoulos
|London School of Architecture
|London
|–
|Robin Chatwin
|London South Bank University
|London
|Billy Taylor
|Szilvia Zsoldos
|Central Saint Martins
|London
|Louis Lupien
|Billy Adams & Freddie Wiltshire
|The Bartlett School of Architecture
|London
|Grey Grierson
|Samuel G Coulton
|Sir John Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design
|London
|–
|Ross Kirker
|Royal College of Art
|London
|–
|Christopher Fischlein
|University of Westminster
|London
|Signe Pelne
|Ruth Pearn
|Newcastle University
|North East
|Jack Sweet
|Emma Kingman
|Northumbria University
|North East
|Frankie Prinsloo
|Ellen Baines
|University of Central Lancashire
|North West
|Sarah Waugh
|Alistair Norris
|University of Liverpool
|North West
|Scott Millington
|George Clarke, Oliver Bennison, Saskia Furman, Harry Lewis
|Liverpool John Moores University
|North West
|Amber Whetter
|Andrew Stout
|Manchester School of Architecture
|North West
|Benjamin Carter
|Evagelia Nella
|University of Salford
|North West
|–
|Sean Keogh
|Queen’s University Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|–
|Mark Donnelly
|Ulster University
|Northern Ireland
|–
|Chris McAvoy
|University of Edinburgh
|Scotland
|Rishabh Shah, Callum Rowland, Chris McCallum
|Rachel Braude, Henri Lacoste, Ellie Sillett
|Mackintosh School of Architecture
|Scotland
|William McRoberts
|Taylor Steel
|Robert Gordon University
|Scotland
|Magdalena Wloczka
|Joe Leask
|University of Strathclyde
|Scotland
|Caillin Broatch
|Marina Eftychia Konstantopoulou, Evangelia Giannoulaki
|Arts University Bournemouth
|South and South East
|Annalaura Fornasier
|Janis Ludzizz
|University of Brighton
|South and South East
|Kim Cheolmin
|Imran Sammee
|Canterbury School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Rachael Aylward‑Jones
|Kale Bailey
|Kent School of Architecture
|South and South East
|Lucas Carrington
|Charlotte Middleton
|Oxford Brookes University
|South and South East
|Unit A
|Samuel Hayes
|University of Portsmouth
|South and South East
|Bethany Aston
|Ruxandra Maszni
|University of Bath
|South West
|Stephen Smith
|Luke Gordon
|University of Plymouth
|South West
|George Davis
|Alitsia Lambrianidou and Zoe Latham
|University of the West of England
|South West
|Wells Sian
|Nicholas Paley
|Welsh School of Architecture
|Wales
|Samuel Us
|Hollie Jones
|Birmingham City University
|West Midlands
|Rihards Saknitis
|David Baldock
|Coventry University
|West Midlands
|Maria Moruz
|–
|Hull School of Architecture
|Yorkshire
|Kristie McAreavey
|Dominic Hornsby
|Leeds Beckett University
|Yorkshire
|Alexander Tzortzis de Paz
|Mathew Shepherd
|University of Sheffield
|Yorkshire
|Amirhossein Daryoushnezhad
|David Hodgson
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Yorkshire
|–
|Rory Canham
Supporting the next generation of architects
Paul Reed, managing director at roof systems manufacturer Marley Eternit, explains why the company is so passionate about sponsoring the new AJ Student Prize
We’re delighted to be the sole sponsor of the new Architects’ Journal Student Prize, which is an extension of the work we already do with universities across the country to support the thousands of architectural students who train here. The prize is a great platform for universities to celebrate the work of their students and architecture departments in teaching the next generation of skilled architects.
Our sponsorship of the AJ Student Prize is an important step in building long-term partnerships with architects. As well as recognising the achievements of students and their exciting design ideas that will shape our future built environment, we want to raise awareness of the support we have available to help them turn their exciting visions into reality.
From guidance on roof specification and compliance with British Standards, through to feasibility advice, fixing specifications, CAD details, BIM objects and CPDs, we are on hand to help architects at every stage of their careers – from their first term at university, through to starting out in their own practice and beyond.
We would like to congratulate all the students who have been put forward by their universities and we can’t wait to see who the winners are at the awards ceremony in September.
If you would like to find out more about Marley Eternit’s architectural schools programme and the support available to universities and students, visit marleyeternit.co.uk/archschools, email info@marleyeternit.co.uk or call us on 01283 722588.
