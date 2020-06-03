AJ Specification Live Webinar: specification now and post-lockdown

What are architects currently specifying – and what are the challenges ahead for specification and working with suppliers in the changing construction landscape post-Covid? AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, Delvendahl Martin Architects’ associate Stephanie Thum-Bonanno; Ian O’Brien Studio’s founding director Ian O’Brien and Moxon Architects’ Andrew Macpherson talk about recent and current projects, taking live questions from the audience.