AJ Specification Awards deadline extended

You now have until 19 October to enter these brand new awards, which celebrate creative collaboration

The Architects’ Journal is delighted to announce the launch of the new AJ Specification Awards which recognise completed projects that combine great products with great design.

The awards will focus on collaborations between architects and product suppliers/manufacturers and their importance to successful construction projects.

There are 18 categories, including Façade & Cladding, Colour & Finishes, Brick & Stone and Technology, all celebrating the outstanding working relationships and creative design approaches that have enhanced or exceeded a project’s brief.

The finalists will be announced in the November issue of AJ Specification and the winners will be revealed at a special awards lunch in February 2019 in Manchester. The winning projects will feature in the February issue of AJ Specification.

Buildings must have been completed between March 2017 and September 2018, and only UK-based projects are eligible. You can find all entry details and criteria here.

We are accepting entries from product and material suppliers, manufacturers, architects, clients and developers. The awards are open for entry now, with a final deadline of 19 October.

We look forward to finding out more about your excellent projects and partnerships. Good luck!

Why enter the AJ Specification Awards? Architects – demonstrate innovation in specifying key products and materials, and working with suppliers to meet challenging design briefs.

Suppliers and manufacturers – be recognised for how your product or material has been used effectively and enhanced the completed project.

Suppliers and manufacturers – demonstrate how you have successfully collaborated with the architect to provide a solution to a design challenge.

Suppliers and manufacturers – highlight the collaborative relationship with the architect has made a difference.

Categories

Bathrooms

Brick & Stone

Colour & Finishes

Doors & Windows

Façade & Cladding

Fit-out & Interior

Flooring

Foundations & Structure

Kitchens

Landscaping

Lighting

M&E

Natural Materials

Offsite

Recycled, Re-Used & Green Materials

Roofing & Drainage

Stairs & Lifts

Technology

