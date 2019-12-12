Unsupported browser

AJ Specification Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

12 December, 2019

We are delighted to announce the shortlisted architecture practices and product suppliers in the forthcoming AJ Specification Awards

At AJ Specification we believe that the very best architecture results from the specification and innovative use of great products and materials. The AJ Specification Awards recognise the importance of collaboration between architects, suppliers and manufacturers to the success of any project and showcase outstanding case studies in which products and materials have been used creatively to make great buildings.

The awards have seven categories – Brick and Stone; Colour and Finishes; Doors and Windows; Façades and Cladding; Fit-outs and Interiors; Landscaping; and Roofing and Drainage. Each category is judged by a panel of experts in their fields, among them leading developers, clients, architects and engineers. The judges include Catherine Hennessy of ACME; Duncan Blackmore of Arrant Land, Teri Okoro of TOCA and Geoff Morrow of StructureMode.

They will be looking at how the case studies that were entered for the awards – each representing a specific design challenge faced on a project – demonstrate the quality of the teamwork and collaboration involved and how this led to the outstanding use of a product or material to meet the challenge or to exceed the brief.

The winners will be announced at County Hall in London on 2 April 2020 during the AJ Summit event. Our congratulations to all the shortlisted practices, clients and suppliers – we look forward to seeing you in April!

Brick and Stone

Wright and wright sjco 01 photo credit dennis gilbert

Wright & Wright with Szerelmey, Library & Study Centre, St John’s College, Oxford

  • Bureau de Change with Forterra, The Interlock 
  • HÛT with Petersen Tegl, De Beauvoir Townhouse
  • jmarchitects with Wienerberger and Taylor Maxwell, New Gorbals Health and Care Centre 
  • Paul Archer Design with Ibstock, Aperture House
  • Purcell with IG Masonry Support, Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre
  • Wright & Wright with Szerelmey, Library & Study Centre, St John’s College, Oxford

Colour and Finishes

Emil eve 0 pool 6

Emil Eve Architects with Clayworks, Jiva Spa Wellness Centre, St James’ Court Hotel

  • Cube Architecture and Design with Keim Mineral Paints, Devonshire House Façade, Manhattan Apartments, Manchester
  • Emil Eve Architects with Clayworks, Jiva Spa Wellness Centre, St James’ Court Hotel
  • Gaunt Francis Architects with Audley Group and Inside Design Co, Audley Redwood Lodge

Doors and Windows

435 tombola exterior east facade 01 0

Ryder Architecture with Saint-Gobain, Tombola House

  • One-world design architects with ANS Global and Exact Architecural Glazing, Herondale Avenue
  • Pascall+Watson with Structura UK, Heathrow Terminal 4
  • Ryder Architecture with Saint-Gobain, Tombola House
  • Square Feet Architects with JFAN, Thurlow Road

Façades and Cladding

Cva churchill tiles 1

Cottrell & Vermeulen with Wienerberger, No.36 Storey’s Way, Churchill College, Cambridge

  • Chris Dyson Architects with Tudor Roof Tiles, 9 Borough Lane
  • Cottrell & Vermeulen with Wienerberger, No.36 Storey’s Way, Churchill College, Cambridge
  • dn-a architects with Vincent Timber, The Clubhouse
  • Pilbrow & Partners with Michelmersh Brick Holdings, UCLH Phase 5
  • Squire & Partners with Fabrite, The Frames

Fit-outs and Interiors

2. acer nethercott sports hall faulknerbrowns architects diane auckland

FaulknerBrowns Architects with ASB GlassFloor, Acer Nethercott Sports Centre

  • AHR Architects with VELUX Commercial, UK Hydrographic Office
  • FaulknerBrowns Architects with ASB GlassFloor, Acer Nethercott Sports Centre
  • HÛT with Clippings, Berners Street
  • Michael Laird Architects with Optima, KPMG Edinburgh

Landscaping

Graeme massie architects centenary square alex bland photographer aj spec 02

Graeme Massie Architects with Valmont Stainton, Redevelopment of Centenary Square, Birmingham

  • Graeme Massie Architects with Valmont Stainton, Redevelopment of Centenary Square, Birmingham
  • Scott Brownrigg with Barton Willmore, Vista Chelsea Bridge
  • Weedon Architects with Icon Fabrications and Robinson Structures, Chimp Tunnel and Tiger Tunnel, Twycross Zoo

Roofing and Drainage

Rm a the forge roof detail

RM_A with Radmat Building Products, The Forge

  • Rixon Architects with Oakwrights and Oversley, The Pool House
  • RM_A with Radmat Building Products, The Forge
  • Tigg + Coll Architects with Buckland Timber, House for Theo and Oskar


  













