AJ Specification Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

We are delighted to announce the full shortlist of 61 architecture practice and product supplier teams in the inaugural AJ Specification Awards

At AJ Specification we believe that the very best architecture results from the specification and innovative use of great products and materials – as Mies van der Rohe once said: ‘God is in the details’.

So these new awards both recognise the importance of collaboration between architects, suppliers and manufacturers to the success of any project as well as showcasing outstanding case studies where products and materials have been used creatively to make great buildings.

The awards have 12 categories – from Roofing and Drainage to Stairs and Lifts, from Façades and Cladding to Fit Out and Interiors, from Landscaping to Technology. Each category is judged by a panel of experts in their fields, including leading developers, clients, architects and engineers such as Duncan Blackmore of Arrant Land, Carol Pyrah of Historic England, Teri Okoro of TOCA and Alan Lucas of Laing O’Rourke. They will be looking at how the case studies that were entered into the competition – each representing a specific design challenge faced on a project – demonstrate the quality of the teamwork and collaboration involved and how this led to the outstanding use of a product or material to meet the challenge or exceed the brief.

The winners will be announced at a celebratory lunch to be held in Manchester on 15 February 2019. Our congratulations go out to all the shortlisted practices, companies and suppliers – we look forward to seeing you in Manchester!



Bathrooms

Show Fullscreen Rud Sawers Architects with Schlüter-Systems and Devon Stone, Lympstone Manor Rud Sawers Architects with Schlüter-Systems and Devon Stone, Lympstone Manor





Broadway Malyan with Impey Showers, Nine Elms Point, London SW8

Rud Sawers Architects with Schlüter-Systems and Devon Stone, Lympstone Manor

Yotel HQ with Roca, International Brand Standards Generation 3

Brick and Stone

Show Fullscreen Keppie with Taylor Maxwell, 16 Church Street Source: Jim Stephenson Keppie with Taylor Maxwell, 16 Church Street





Fira with Marshalls, National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire

Keppie with Taylor Maxwell, 16 Church Street

Square Feet Architects with Peterson Tegl, Allum Lane

Squire & Partners with Lambs, Hans Place

Studio Partington with Brickmongers, Holmewood House School

Colour and Finishes

Show Fullscreen Jestico + Whiles with Sto Ventec, Greenwich Millennium Village Source: Jack Hobhouse Jestico + Whiles with Sto Ventec, Greenwich Millennium Village





Craftworks with Mike Wye & Associates, Chapel

Donald Insall Associates with AkzoNobel, Kew Gardens Temperate House

Jestico + Whiles with Sto Ventec, Greenwich Millennium Village

Waind Gohil & Potter Architects with Pipsqueak Developments, Private residence, Kent

Doors and Windows

Nicholas Hare Architects with Schueco UK, The David Attenborough Building, University of Cambridge Source: Alan Williams Nicholas Hare Architects with Schueco UK, The David Attenborough Building, University of Cambridge





Chris Dyson Architects with Glazing Vision, Private Residence, North London

Hall Black Douglas Architects with Topglass Contracts, Tropical Ravine

Hudson Architects with Glazing Vision, Machrie Links

ICA Glasgow with Senior Architectural Systems, Hilton Garden Inn Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Newground Architects with Selo, Rehearsal Rooms

Nicholas Hare Architects with Schueco UK, The David Attenborough Building, University of Cambridge

Squire & Partners with Crittall Windows, The Department Store

Façades and Cladding

Show Fullscreen Kengo Kuma & Associates, PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects with Façade & Glazing Solutions UK, V&A Dundee Source: Hufton + Crow Kengo Kuma & Associates, PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects with Façade & Glazing Solutions UK, V&A Dundee





Bryden Wood with Crossrail, Elizabeth Line Fit-out

FaulknerBrowns Architects with CDUK, Menai Science Park

John Robertson Architects with Darwen Terracotta & Faience, Academy House

Kengo Kuma & Associates, PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects with Façade & Glazing Solutions UK, V&A Dundee

The Manser Practice with CDUK, NGS Macmillan Unit, Chesterfield Hospital

Sheppard Robson with Octatube, The Sammy Ofer Centre, London Business School

WilkinsonEyre with FastClad, Queen Mary, University of London: Graduate Centre

Fit-out and Interiors

Show Fullscreen Ian Ritchie Architects with James Johnson & Co, Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall Source: Adam Scott Ian Ritchie Architects with James Johnson & Co, Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall





Bogle Architects with BCL Timber Project, The Schrödinger Building

dRMM Architects with Uncommon Projects, Maggie’s Oldham

Foster + Partners with Acoustic Products, Topakustik NH Akustik + Design AG, Bloomberg’s European Headquarters, London

GRAS (part of Groves-Raines Architects) with Dinesen, Kyle House

HÛT with Clippings, 3 Finsbury Avenue

Ian Ritchie Architects with James Johnson & Co, Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall

Mailen Design with Knauf UK, Knauf Clerkenwell

MCM Architecture with Optima Contracting, Condé Nast International

vPPR Architects with Creative Metalwork, White Cube: Memory Palace

Flooring

Show Fullscreen Squire & Partners with Eley Kishimoto, The Department Store Squire & Partners with Eley Kishimoto, The Department Store





Farrell & Clark with Amtico, Clothworkers’ Building South

Lucas Bespoke with Cosentino and NeoGranite, Hydraulic Swimming Pool

ReardonSmith Architects with Schlüter-Systems, Adare Manor

Squire & Partners with Eley Kishimoto, The Department Store

Landscaping

Show Fullscreen Purcell with Lothian Steel / Scott Associates, Culzean Castle Entrance Purcell with Lothian Steel / Scott Associates, Culzean Castle Entrance





AECOM Landscape with Aggregate Industries, North West Cambridge Development

Chadwick Dryer Clarke with Accsys Group and Gripsure, Cambridge University Botanical Gardens

Purcell with Lothian Steel / Scott Associates, Culzean Castle Entrance

Offsite Fabrication

Show Fullscreen Duggan Morris Architects with Kier Construction, R7 Duggan Morris Architects with Kier Construction, R7





dRMM Architects with Züblin Timber, Maggie’s Oldham

Duggan Morris Architects with Kier Construction, R7

Knight Architects with Bisca, Heritage Railing – Marple Aqueduct

Metropolitan Workshop with Donban Contracting UK, Mapleton Crescent

Scott Brownrigg with Innovare Systems, Three Rivers Academy, Surrey

Roofing and Drainage

Show Fullscreen Hopkins Architects with Tudor Roof Tile Co, King’s College Music School Hopkins Architects with Tudor Roof Tile Co, King’s College Music School





Cullinan Studio with Sika Sarnafil, Fitzwilliam College Central Building Lantern Refurbishment

Design Storey with Wienerberger, Arts & Crafts House, Grevel Lane

Dobson Owen with Lateral Design Studio, Private residence, Pentraeth

Hopkins Architects with Tudor Roof Tile Co, King’s College Music School

Stairs and Lifts

Show Fullscreen Foster Lomas with West Country Blacksmiths, A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell Source: Edmund Sumner Foster Lomas with West Country Blacksmiths, A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell





Cousins & Cousins Architects with Creighton&Son, De Beauvoir House

Foster + Partners with Kone, Bloomberg’s European Headquarters, London

Foster Lomas with West Country Blacksmiths, A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell

John Smart Architects with WD Joinery, St John’s Orchard

Paul Archer Design with Cake Industries, Aynhoe House

Waind Gohil and Potter Architects with Tintab, Askham Road

Technology

Show Fullscreen Penoyre & Prasad with Graphisoft UK, University of Kent, Templeman Library Extension and Refurbishment Penoyre & Prasad with Graphisoft UK, University of Kent, Templeman Library Extension and Refurbishment



