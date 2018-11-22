AJ Specification Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

We are delighted to announce the full shortlist of 61 architecture practice and product supplier teams in the inaugural AJ Specification Awards
At AJ Specification we believe that the very best architecture results from the specification and innovative use of great products and materials – as Mies van der Rohe once said: ‘God is in the details’.
So these new awards both recognise the importance of collaboration between architects, suppliers and manufacturers to the success of any project as well as showcasing outstanding case studies where products and materials have been used creatively to make great buildings.
The awards have 12 categories – from Roofing and Drainage to Stairs and Lifts, from Façades and Cladding to Fit Out and Interiors, from Landscaping to Technology. Each category is judged by a panel of experts in their fields, including leading developers, clients, architects and engineers such as Duncan Blackmore of Arrant Land, Carol Pyrah of Historic England, Teri Okoro of TOCA and Alan Lucas of Laing O’Rourke. They will be looking at how the case studies that were entered into the competition – each representing a specific design challenge faced on a project – demonstrate the quality of the teamwork and collaboration involved and how this led to the outstanding use of a product or material to meet the challenge or exceed the brief.
The winners will be announced at a celebratory lunch to be held in Manchester on 15 February 2019. Our congratulations go out to all the shortlisted practices, companies and suppliers – we look forward to seeing you in Manchester!
Bathrooms
Rud Sawers Architects with Schlüter-Systems and Devon Stone, Lympstone Manor
- Broadway Malyan with Impey Showers, Nine Elms Point, London SW8
- Yotel HQ with Roca, International Brand Standards Generation 3
Brick and Stone
Keppie with Taylor Maxwell, 16 Church Street
Source: Jim Stephenson
- Fira with Marshalls, National Memorial Arboretum, Staffordshire
- Square Feet Architects with Peterson Tegl, Allum Lane
- Squire & Partners with Lambs, Hans Place
- Studio Partington with Brickmongers, Holmewood House School
Colour and Finishes
Jestico + Whiles with Sto Ventec, Greenwich Millennium Village
Source: Jack Hobhouse
- Craftworks with Mike Wye & Associates, Chapel
- Donald Insall Associates with AkzoNobel, Kew Gardens Temperate House
- Waind Gohil & Potter Architects with Pipsqueak Developments, Private residence, Kent
Doors and Windows
Nicholas Hare Architects with Schueco UK, The David Attenborough Building, University of Cambridge
Source: Alan Williams
- Chris Dyson Architects with Glazing Vision, Private Residence, North London
- Hall Black Douglas Architects with Topglass Contracts, Tropical Ravine
- Hudson Architects with Glazing Vision, Machrie Links
- ICA Glasgow with Senior Architectural Systems, Hilton Garden Inn Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- Newground Architects with Selo, Rehearsal Rooms
- Squire & Partners with Crittall Windows, The Department Store
Façades and Cladding
Kengo Kuma & Associates, PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects with Façade & Glazing Solutions UK, V&A Dundee
Source: Hufton + Crow
- Bryden Wood with Crossrail, Elizabeth Line Fit-out
- FaulknerBrowns Architects with CDUK, Menai Science Park
- John Robertson Architects with Darwen Terracotta & Faience, Academy House
- The Manser Practice with CDUK, NGS Macmillan Unit, Chesterfield Hospital
- Sheppard Robson with Octatube, The Sammy Ofer Centre, London Business School
- WilkinsonEyre with FastClad, Queen Mary, University of London: Graduate Centre
Fit-out and Interiors
Ian Ritchie Architects with James Johnson & Co, Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall
Source: Adam Scott
- Bogle Architects with BCL Timber Project, The Schrödinger Building
- dRMM Architects with Uncommon Projects, Maggie’s Oldham
- Foster + Partners with Acoustic Products, Topakustik NH Akustik + Design AG, Bloomberg’s European Headquarters, London
- GRAS (part of Groves-Raines Architects) with Dinesen, Kyle House
- HÛT with Clippings, 3 Finsbury Avenue
- Mailen Design with Knauf UK, Knauf Clerkenwell
- MCM Architecture with Optima Contracting, Condé Nast International
- vPPR Architects with Creative Metalwork, White Cube: Memory Palace
Flooring
Squire & Partners with Eley Kishimoto, The Department Store
- Farrell & Clark with Amtico, Clothworkers’ Building South
- Lucas Bespoke with Cosentino and NeoGranite, Hydraulic Swimming Pool
- ReardonSmith Architects with Schlüter-Systems, Adare Manor
Landscaping
Purcell with Lothian Steel / Scott Associates, Culzean Castle Entrance
- AECOM Landscape with Aggregate Industries, North West Cambridge Development
- Chadwick Dryer Clarke with Accsys Group and Gripsure, Cambridge University Botanical Gardens
Offsite Fabrication
Duggan Morris Architects with Kier Construction, R7
- dRMM Architects with Züblin Timber, Maggie’s Oldham
- Knight Architects with Bisca, Heritage Railing – Marple Aqueduct
- Metropolitan Workshop with Donban Contracting UK, Mapleton Crescent
- Scott Brownrigg with Innovare Systems, Three Rivers Academy, Surrey
Roofing and Drainage
Hopkins Architects with Tudor Roof Tile Co, King’s College Music School
- Cullinan Studio with Sika Sarnafil, Fitzwilliam College Central Building Lantern Refurbishment
- Design Storey with Wienerberger, Arts & Crafts House, Grevel Lane
- Dobson Owen with Lateral Design Studio, Private residence, Pentraeth
Stairs and Lifts
Foster Lomas with West Country Blacksmiths, A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell
Source: Edmund Sumner
- Cousins & Cousins Architects with Creighton&Son, De Beauvoir House
- Foster + Partners with Kone, Bloomberg’s European Headquarters, London
- John Smart Architects with WD Joinery, St John’s Orchard
- Paul Archer Design with Cake Industries, Aynhoe House
- Waind Gohil and Potter Architects with Tintab, Askham Road
Technology
Penoyre & Prasad with Graphisoft UK, University of Kent, Templeman Library Extension and Refurbishment
- Bryden Wood with McMullen Façades and ExpLORe Manufacturing, Shell Southbank Centre
- Prosper with Elecosoft IconSystem, Primark Guru
- Stone and Associates Architects with Pure Renewables, Welham Hall
