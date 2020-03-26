AJ Small Projects shortlist 2020: Part 1

Here are the first five of the 20 contenders for AJ Small Projects 2020, which showcases the best architectural schemes built for £250,000 or less

This year, the AJ Small Projects award is marking its 25th anniversary, having recognised the best of the small, the modest and the budget in architecture for the past quarter of a century.

These schemes exemplify small-cost, big architecture; creative and inspired projects that push innovation, sustainability and the envelope of what’s possible on a tight budget.

The coronavirus crisis means the designers will now present their projects remotely to this year’s judges: Stephen Bates, Allan Sylvester, Selina Mason and last year’s winner, David Leech.

We will be revealing the full AJ Small Projects shortlist over the coming week. The winner will be announced at the end of April and a rescheduled celebratory event will follow later in the year.



Alder Brisco

Studio Represent

£90,000

This third-floor loft space was originally part of a warehouse dating back to 1883 and had been derelict for years. Recruitment agency Represent commissioned Alder Brisco to refurbish the building’s top-floor shell to create a series of meeting rooms, amenity spaces and desk space for up to 16 employees in an incredibly short timeline of only three months.

Upon initially working with the space, the practice discovered that the original goods lift was still intact with frame, gears and pulley wheel. To tie together the building’s history and Farringdon market surroundings, the brickwork, ceilings and goods lift have all been painted white, while original pine floors have been sanded and refinished with a whitening oil to match. New rooms as independent entities have been formed beneath the warehouse.

Location London EC1 | Completion April 2019 | Gross internal floor area 90m² | Client Represent | Photography Agnese Sanvito

Annabelle Tugby Architects

The Workshop

£69,000

Annabelle Tugby Architects was looking for a new home, having outgrown its previous studio. It found a semi-derelict workshop, and made an early decision to leave the main space whole, providing the main drawing space, while adding ancillary spaces – a meeting room and WC – as part of a single-storey timber-frame extension.

The original rendered building was overclad in whitewashed brick, while the extension was clad in large black timber panels; a juxtaposition in both scale and tone further emphasised by the extension’s irregular shape, sitting against the more traditional form of the existing workshop.

A full-length rooflight along the ridge of the roof fills the working space with natural light while rear glazing opens the building up to face a landscape of fields and trees.

Location Styal, Cheshire | Completion August 2019 | Gross internal floor area 65m² | Client Annabelle Tugby Architects

BÜF Architecture

Ellis House

£75,000

This extension to a two-storey terraced house in Ilford aims to create a simpler layout and connect with the garden, creating an internal courtyard at the centre. The courtyard brings natural light into the plan and subdivides the ground floor into the three main areas of domesticity: living, kitchen and dining.

Veneered timber beams, columns and joists as well as tinted plywood panelling add to the warm material language. The simple moves give the house an openness to the garden, while remaining private beyond the courtyard’s internal boundaries.

Location Ilford, London | Completion September 2018 | Gross internal floor area 45m² | Client Private | Photography Edmund Sumner

Bunkall Architects

Courtyard for a wine merchant

£42,000

This 11m2 internal courtyard was created by removing an existing infill extension to an east London Victorian terrace. An oak-clad concrete box creates an outdoor terrace, accessed directly from the home’s upper ground kitchen, and below provides a cellar for the client who is a wine merchant. At lower ground level is a flat whose bedroom sits just adjacent to the courtyard. A one-way mirror door provides light into the bedroom but reflects the garden on the other side so that one cannot see within.

The courtyard’s surfaces use reclaimed materials: the oak comes from flooring used in French cattle railway carriages; the hexagon terracotta tiles are from various projects; and the reconfigured Portland Stone originates from the Paternoster Square development next to St Paul’s Cathedral. The extensive use of oak for decking, cladding, balustrades, windows and doors aims to give the space a feeling of an ‘outdoor room’ while the existing party wall is painted an earth-red colour to give the sense of the courtyard having been excavated.

Location London E5 | Completion April 2019 | Gross internal floor area 11m² | Client Private | Photography Max Creasy

CAN + Harry Lawson

All That Could Have Been

£5,000

CAN and artist Harry Lawson have worked together to design this installation for Sir John Soane’s Museum, exploring the relationship between architecture, objects and time. It takes the form of three cabinets – All That Was, All That Is and All That Could Have Been – with a number of objects placed in each one.

All That Was is in the form of a retained façade with over-scaled red oxide buttresses propping it; All That Is takes the form of a scaffold to reflect the idea of construction in a state of flux; and All That Could Have Been is in the form of a tomb, finished in a recycled ‘rubber rock’ material to reflect the unrealised.

Location London WC2 | Completion January 2020 | Gross internal floor area 20m2 | Client Sir John Soane’s Museum | Photography Tim Bowditch

