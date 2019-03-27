AJ Small Projects shortlist 2019: part one

Here are the first 10 contenders for AJ Small Projects 2019, which showcases the best architectural schemes built for £250,000 or less

Now in its 24th year, AJ Small Projects celebrates schemes both from across the country and designed by UK architects abroad. All the projects exhibit an inspired approach to making big architecture on a small budget, and display an inventive flair for answering a brief with a minimum of means – from killer concept to clever detailing.

The shortlisted projects include a boathouse, a museum café, a library extension, an artist’s studio, a hospital chapel and a holiday hide-out as well as some inspired offices and co-working spaces and a fine crop of inventive domestic extensions. What has been notable this year has been the often clever use of colour to accent space and form, and the canny use of recycled and inexpensive off-the-peg materials.

We received 190 entries to AJ Small Projects this year – all of which are free to browse on the AJ Buildings Library – and the second half of this year’s shortlist will be revealed tomorrow. The shortlisted designers will present their projects to our distinguished panel of judges: Mary Duggan, Níall McLaughlin, Alpa Depani and Jason Whiteley. The winner will be announced on 10 April at a free-to-attend event held at Studio Egret West’s London office – click here to reserve your ticket.

AJ Small Projects is run in association with Marley



New British Design

Kudhva

£120,000

New British Design has placed four wilderness cabins in a disused slate quarry on Cornwall’s north coast. The brief called for a moveable structure that could be manufactured off-site. The cabins are built from structural, insulated paged-pine panels with an EDPM rubber membrane covering and slatted larch skin. The driver for developing the retreats was the word ‘kudhva’ which is Cornish for ‘hideout’; the cabins are intended to elevate occupants among the trees in the Cornish landscape.

Location Cornwall | Completion August 2017 | Gross internal floor area 4m² per cabin | Architect New British Design | Client Private | Photographers George Fielding and Roy Riley

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

nimtim

Cork House

£144,000

This rear extension to a Victorian terrace house is articulated as a simple pitched roof form with a large pivot door framing a view of the garden and a slot window aligned with a rooflight. It is clad inside and out with naturally stained cork which complements the existing brickwork and will weather to a silvery grey. Pink windows provide a flash of colour against this. The project also included a master bedroom and en-suite at loft level and a renovated first floor.

Location London | Completion September 2018 | Gross internal floor area 31m² (new); 80m² (refurbishment) | Architect nimtim | Client Private | Photographer Megan Taylor

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Reed Watts

The V&A Garden Café

£223,000

This simple steel structure forms a café and seating area in the V&A’s Madejski Garden. The ‘in-the-round’ layout features a dual-fronted counter providing more space for display and sales. A series of hand-painted, green vitreous enamel panels runs around the base of the counter, while an aluminium coil mesh curtain is drawn across the counter when the café is closed. To minimise disruption, most of the café’s elements were fabricated off-site and installed overnight.

Location London | Completion January 2019 | Gross internal floor area 125m² | Architect Reed Watts | Client Benugo | Photographer Simon Kennedy

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Studio Berman

Reading Retreat

Ajsp 2019 pix+drawings studioberman rev

£20,000

The Reading Retreat creates a quiet area within the playground of Stoneydown Park Primary School, Walthamstow. The raked seating offers both steps to sit on and hinged treads to create a book storage area beneath. The structure was formed with joinery-grade pine and clad with corrugated polycarbonate, embracing low-cost, readily available materials which could be used without needing complex preparation. The project was designed and constructed by architects and makers who all work in the area.

Location London | Completion October 2018 | Gross internal floor area 45m² | Architect Studio Berman | Client Stoneydown Park Primary School | Photographer Jim Stephenson

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Studio MUTT

Ordnance Pavilion

£12,000

Ordnance Pavilion is a temporary installation and micro-gallery celebrating the Lake District’s status as a UNESCO Cultural Landscape. It focuses on people’s physical and cultural relationships with landscape, through the history and making of the Ordnance Survey map. A collage of scenes and characters makes up the pavilion, including 3D interpretations of map graphics and the apparatus used by the surveyors. The cartography, graphics and colours from the maps are scaled up as monumental forms. The practice designed, built and installed the pavilion itself.

Location Ambleside, Cumbria | Completion January 2019 | Gross floor area 22m² | Architect Studio MUTT | Clients Lakes Culture and Langdale Estate | Photographer Steven Barber

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Surman Weston

Cookery Cottage

£153,000

Brunswick Primary School commissioned Surman Weston to convert a disused caretaker’s cottage into a specialist cookery classroom. Individual construction components are left exposed and colour-coded to help the children understand how their new space is physically put together. Plasterboard is stripped off the ceilings to reveal the timber construction of the original Victorian soffit, while inserted steelwork is highlighted in pink. Kitchen cupboards and tabletops are made from a robust recycled plastic, formed from reconstituted yoghurt pots.

Location London | Completion September 2017 | Gross internal floor area 81m² | Architect Surman Weston | Client Brunswick Park Primary School | Photographer Lewis Kahn

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Tasou Associates

Jeffrey’s Place

£248,000

Tasou has created offices by renovating an extension to an 1850s Camden warehouse. A new storey was added on top, clad in black standing seam zinc and set back from the front of the building. A folded steel staircase divides the building in two and connects all three levels. Sliding timber shutters control light and privacy to the ground floor. The timber lining continues inside, concealing a small kitchen and WC, which blend into the wall when the doors are closed.

Location London | Completion September 2018 | Gross internal floor area 85.5m² | Architect Tasou Associates | Client BTU Group of Companies | Photographer Rory Gardiner

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Teatum + Teatum

Testone Factory

£180,000

Testone Factory is an office, exhibition space, micro-gallery and co-working space for communications agency Peter & Paul. A central 400m2 room, 4m high is organised as a foyer, project-output space, studio and library, sandwiched by two wings containing all the serviced space. The west wing includes a micro-galley with a display cabinet and projection wall, as well as meeting rooms, a kitchen and plant spaces. The east contains smaller offices, currently occupied by film-makers and photographers.

Location Sheffield | Completion January 2018 | Gross internal floor area 400m² | Architect Teatum + Teatum | Client Peter & Paul | Photographer Luke Hayes

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

We Made That

East Street Exchange

£236,000

East Street Exchange is an extension to East Street Library, offering an affordable space for local businesses and community groups; a flexible meeting space; and space for a homework club. Its proportions and materials are designed to be distinct from the existing building. Bright anodised cladding and a perforate ‘turret’ make it a characterful contribution to the neighbourhood. The interiors prioritise flexibility of use. Bespoke furniture can be ‘flat packed’ and stowed away on pegboard walls, clearing the space for alternative setups.

Location London | Completion August 2018 | Gross internal floor area 80m² | Architect We Made That | Client London Borough of Southwark | Photographer Jakob Spriestersbach

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Wimshurst Pelleriti

Berberis Boathouse

£250,000

Nestled on the banks of Devon’s River Yealm, the boathouse contains a speedboat and other leisure equipment. The boat is stored within the eaves, mechanically lowered into the water when required. The building’s primary structure is formed out of galvanised steel with its skin dressed in untreated Siberian larch. A full-length rooflight diffuses light into the main space and mezzanine deck, while a series of sliding doors enables access from both land and water.

Location Devon | Completion March 2018 | Gross internal floor area 65m² | Architect Wimshurst Pelleriti | Client Private | Photographer Nick Kane

See more photos and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

From Marley

As sponsor of the AJ Small Projects awards, not only do we gain a glimpse into future design trends but we also get to meet the architects and gain insight into the challenges they face, particularly when it comes to choice of materials. Building relationships with architects and supporting them with the right technical information and product innovation is critical to us, and the AJ Small Projects sponsorship is an important part of this process. Being a manufacturer, one of our key roles in the construction process is to ensure that we are one step ahead of design trends. Having close alignment with architects helps to make sure we continue to produce roofing products with the versatility, performance and environmental qualities needed to help them push the boundaries of design and meet sustainability requirements. Marley is proud to have been able to support the AJ Small Projects awards for the past nine years because it gives smaller architectural practices a platform to demonstrate their innovative and inspirational buildings.

Sarah Harding, marketing director