AJ Small Projects shortlist 2018: Part 1

Now in its 23rd year, the annual AJ Small Projects Awards celebrate that scale of design that forms the core practice for many architects, as well as some more off-grid projects that allow practitioners to innovate and experiment, all with a budget of under £250,000.

What the schemes share is an intelligent use of budget and creative answering of a brief – above all, making big architecture on a small scale.

The shortlisted designers will present their projects to a panel of judges, which this year includes Takero Shimazaki, director of Takero Shimazaki Architects; last year’s winner Kate Darby, principal of Kate Darby Architects; and managing director of Lendlease’s European property division Jonathan Emery.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday 18 April during the launch event for an exhibition of all the shortlisted entries at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios in London.



The second half of the AJ Small Projects shortlist will be revealed tomorrow.



AJ Small Projects is run in association with Marley Eternit

alma-nac

In-betweeny House

This micro-extension serves to renovate and extend but also reimagine the use of the existing house. The property had an unused upper ground floor and a dark, constrained living space on the lower ground floor. By extending just 2m to the side of the property, alma-nac was able to address both issues. On the lower ground floor, a new front door and entry lobby alter the primary access to the house, feeding directly into the heart of the home: the lower ground living space. The first floor, separated from the vertical circulation, can now act as a completely distinct studio apartment, complete with its own front door – perfect for a temporary lodger or resident teenager unable to afford London housing.

Cost £121,000 • Location London • Completed July 2017 • Floor area 82m² • Client Undisclosed • Photography Jack Hobhouse

Baxendale Studio

Riverside Solidarity

This project was intended as a tool to analyse and document the post-industrial condition of the Govan and Gdansk shipyards. The first installation was built on the derelict Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow, using 9cm-thick rope found on the site. The finished piece provided two unique places to sit and engage with the landscape: one seat facing symbols of Govan’s past, the other its future. After its completion, the local young people who had helped build the structure revealed that, having exhausted their interest in it, they would set fire to it. This seemed to be an appropriate way to terminate this stage of the project. The opportunity to make a parallel project in Gdansk allowed Baxendale to test this mode of architecture as a tool for registering a place and researching its condition. Over four days, it recreated the form and method of the intervention delivered in Govan, then worked collaboratively to create a place of shelter and enclosure. This work uses very simple methodologies of construction: timber frames constructed in-situ and then wrapped with found rope secured with cable ties.

Cost £1,800 • Location Govan and Gdansk • Completed August 2017 • Floor area 12m² • Client Fablevision Studios • Photography Ben Parry (Govan) and Lee Ivett (Gdansk)

Carl Trenfield Architects

Room

Carl Trenfield Architects was commissioned to design and produce the notional heart of this home in rural Kent: a family room including the kitchen and an adjacent space for music. The practice’s response to this commission stemmed from investigations into the origins of the rural kitchen and its ability to convey both the beautiful and the tough and utilitarian – how a material might shape itself through continued use. Every joint, element and mark made was first modelled, tested and then further drawn for fabrication via CNC cutting, enabling absolute control, expression and accuracy. The practice conceived both the positive forms and the negative formwork, drawing close to 20 individual casts (thresholds, surfaces, wall panels, sinks) and also pouring and striking the concrete.

Cost £45,000 • Location Kent • Completed June 2017 • Floor area 45m² • Client Undisclosed • Photography Daniel Hewitt

CAUKIN Studio

Naweni Kindergarten

The Naweni Kindergarten – designed, built and funded by Caukin Studio and the Naqaqa Giving Foundation – serves a number of settlements on the island of Vanua Levu in Fiji. Previously, there was no dedicated space for the kindergarten children to learn; instead, a dimly lit canteen room was being used – a space too small for the number of children. The new building consists of a series of portal timber frames, prefabricated on the ground, then lifted into place by hand. Within the portal frames, the space is split into a large classroom, an adjacent toilet and an entrance veranda. The repeated truss structure provides a distinct aesthetic with a high ceiling. The timber frame allows for flexibility against strong cyclone winds, with all connecting junctions carefully considered to ensure there are no weak points.

Cost £15,000 • Location Fiji • Completed September 2017 • Floor area 60m² • Clients Naweni Village and Naqaqa Giving Foundation • Photography Joshua Peasley

Fämily Architects

37 Deramore Gardens

This new-build project in Belfast by local practice Fämily Architects aimed to create a two-bedroom house with maximum flexibility using minimum space. The result is a mini-dwelling of 56m2 internal area, including a lofty live/work/play space. The house transforms a brownfield site that was subject to anti-social behaviour into a place that has attracted an almost constant flow of visitors, who come to look, talk about and photograph the building. It is clad in black larch with black and yellow windows and features south-facing passive thermal and photovoltaic solar panels. The aesthetics merge the practice co-founders’ heritage from Northern Ireland and Sweden, embracing Belfast’s maker culture. They have created their own tile range, wallpaper and furniture for the house, including Belfast Bluebell ceramic tiles, Yellow Box wallpaper and a CNC-cut notch table for the interior.

Cost £100,000 • Location Belfast • Completed July 2017 • Floor area 56m² • Client Alasdair Cumming • Photography Grainne Cumming

Adolphus Road

Gpad London

Charles Bettes from Clerkenwell practice Gpad London took a tiny 6x7m former garage site and turned it into a compact two-bedroom home in just 10 months. The small site enabled Bettes to break into the fiercely competitive and expensive inner-city London housing market while still allowing him to live comfortably. The architecture had to be sympathetic to its location while maintaining its own identity. The choice and use of materials – from brick to brass cladding – complement the house’s miniature scale and simultaneously blend in with the neighbouring Victorian terraces. The overall design carefully considers spatial planning, the impact of materials and the building’s proportions to create a thoughtful layout. It layers rooms to make the house feel larger, uses doors and windows to create dual aspects, and floods the rooms with light.

Cost £240,000 • Location London • Completed May 2017 • Floor area 77m² • Client Charles Bettes • Photography Tim Crocker

Graeme Massie Architects

Respite Pavilion

Access to outdoor environments and the encouragement of an active lifestyle play an important role in relation to mental illness and wellbeing. The Respite Pavilion was commissioned as part of the arts strategy for the new Acute Mental Health and North Ayrshire Community Hospital campus at Irvine. It provides an important place of outdoor relaxation, encouraging patients, staff and relatives to escape the wards and waiting rooms of the hospital for the open landscape of the wider campus. Three rectangular planes, each with a circular aperture, intersect to form a pavilion arranged around a stand of birch trees. The pavilion frames views, and creates a more hospitable outdoor microclimate. Seating is loosely dispersed, happily accommodating groups and individuals. The construction explores how the area’s earth and geology can help create a meaningful sense of place, rooting it in a wider landscape context.

Cost £36,000 • Location Irvine • Completed September 2016 • Floor area 69m² • Client NHS Ayrshire & Arran • Photography Russell Beard

Hayatsu Architects with

Central Saint Martins

The Road

The Road is a community engagement and interpretation project based in and around the town of Coniston in the Lake District, conceived by the non-profit arts organisation Grizedale Arts. It is a reworking of John Ruskin’s 1874 road-building project, which aimed to impart the notion of working for a greater good. Hayatsu Architects, Central Saint Martins students and Spatial Practices staff Gregory Ross and Carlotta Novella collaborated on the design and fabrication of two timber structures: an information kiosk and a community bread oven. Fabrication took place last summer at a workshop at Central Saint Martins. In October, the two structures were transported and installed in the Lake District; the kiosk at the John Ruskin Museum and the oven at the Coniston Institute.

Cost £15,000 • Location Cumbria • Completed October 2017 • Floor area 10m² • Client Grizedale Arts • Photography Motoko Fujita and Gregory Ross

How About Studio

Miner’s Legend

Miner’s Legend is a small cabin inspired by the lost experiences and redundant structures of the recently closed coal mining industry. Elements of the design were developed in conversation with former miners at the Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon, whose resident blacksmith created some traditional mining metalwork for the project. The materials used balance the cabin’s industrial references against the creation of a modern cabin experience for guests. The interior references the coal face and shuttering used in the mines, with angular black tunnels concealing habitable pockets clad with rough-sawn Douglas fir. The exterior is a collage of Welsh mining structures, colours and materials, softened by stained timber cladding. Its skin is punctuated with large openings to give views of the surrounding Welsh landscape.

Cost £12,500 • Location Tywyn • Completed May 2017 • Floor area 17m² • Client Epic Retreats • Photography Nick Wood

Invisible Studio

Trailer

This self-built prototype £20,000 house has been constructed from materials sourced from construction waste and locally grown unseasoned timber. It is designed to be legally transported on a public highway and used as permanent or temporary accommodation. A removable wheeled bogie slides out from under the steel chassis when it is not being moved. The trailer is clad in corrugated fibreglass and steel and internally lined in used shuttering ply. All of the joinery is from plywood off-cuts, including the two staircases. Natural light is provided by both gable ends, which are ‘glazed’ with high-performance interlocking polycarbonate. The building uses scavenged insulation, the doors were sourced from a skip, and the rooflights were trade seconds. While conceived as a low-cost domestic space, its versatility means it could easily function as a workspace or something else.

Cost £20,000 • Location Bath • Completed September 2017 • Floor area 40m² • Client Invisible Studio • Photography Invisible Studio

