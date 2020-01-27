Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Small Projects: 25 years of winners

27 January, 2020 By

Conservatory room st brigids photograph 01

An ‘exploratory’ garden extension to a house in Ireland by David Leech Architects won AJ Small Projects 2019

Source: Read more here

1/29

Hide caption

  • Conservatory room st brigids photograph 01

    An ‘exploratory’ garden extension to a house in Ireland by David Leech Architects won AJ Small Projects 2019

    Source: Read more here

  • Wrong house by matheson whiteley winner maris mezulis

    A hundred yards from 2013 winning Box House in Hackney and with strong echos of 2014’s winner with its grey brick camouflage, Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley was crowned 2018 winner for ‘humility and restraint’ and the great contribution it made to a London street.

    Source: Maris Mezulis. Read more here

  • Peer gallery and pocket park commended ollie hammick

    Besides the winner, two projects were commended in 2018, one of which was Peer Gallery and Pocket Park in Hoxton by Trevor Horne Architects

    Source: Ollie Hammick. See more on the AJBL here

  • Riverside solidarity baxendale studio commended ben parry

    The second commended project in 2018 was this temporary rope installation in Glasgow, designed by Baxendale Studio and built by local users of the space where it is sited. Once finished, the young people who had made it 'having exhausted their interest in the structure revealed that they would set fire to it'.

    Source: Ben Parry. Read more here

  • Croft lodge studio by kate darby and david connor winner

    After splitting the prize three ways in 2016, the judges picked a single overall winner in 2017: Croft Lodge Studio by Kate Darby and David Connor, an ‘intriguing’ preservation and conversion of a listed 300-year-old ruined cottage in Leominster.

    Source: David Connor. Read more here

  • The layered gallery by gianni botsford architects luigi parise commended

    Layered Gallery by Gianni Botsford Architects was one of two commended projects in 2017.

    Source: Luigi Parise. See more on the AJBL here

  • Asylum house by m.os architects tim crocker commended

    The second commended project from 2017 and AJ readers’ People’s Choice award winner was Asylum House by m.os architects.

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • The welcoming shelter charlie redman

    To celebrate Small Projects turning 21 in 2016, three projects were named winners. This is The Welcoming Shelter, a kinetic structure by Bartlett student Charlie Redman. The judges described the unifying principle in their choices as being ‘different schemes which aren’t conventionally beautiful but which have disrupted the areas they are involved in.’

    Source: Read more about 2016 winners here

  • Avon wildlife trust cabin hugh strange architects david grandorge

    Avon Wildlife Trust cabin by Hugh Strange Architects was the second of the three 2016 winners

    Source: David Grandorge. See more on the AJBL here

  • Contemporary lean to doma architects

    The final honouree of the 2016 winning trio is this unusual extension to a house in Harrogate by Doma Architects

    Source: Doma Architects

  • 15934 6981 16078 6b8d5f29b4e0d0e9b8ae9594a32d8f14

    The ‘tremendously elegant’ temporary Merseyside Maggie’s Centre by Carmody Groarke won in 2015.

    Source: Luke Hayes. Read more here

  • Chris dyson peter landers

    Can you even spot Chris Dyson’s sensitively camouflaged Wapping extension and 2014 winning scheme in this photo?

    Source: Peter Landers. Read more here

  • Laura dewe matthews box house chloe dewe mathews

    Box House by Laura Dewe Mathews Architect won in 2013 for what the judges described as a ‘subtly executed’ new-build redevelopment of an 1880s box factory in Hackney

    Source: Chloe Dewe Mathews. Read more here

  • Jack woolley david grandorge

    Jack Woolley’s Old Workshop won in 2012. With its hidden door, the almost invisible live/work scheme on the site of a former carpenter’s workshop took the prize only two years after the practice had been founded.

    Source: David Grandorge

  • Jellyfish2 köbberling kaltwasser#165e

    Jellyfish Theatre by Folke Köbberling/Martin Kaltwasser – a temporary theatre constructed entirely from recycled material – won in 2011

    Source: Discover more on the AJ Buildings Library

  • Dovecote2 haworth tompkins

    2010's winner was Haworth Tompkins’ Cor-ten dovecote studio

    Source: See the project on the AJ Buildings Library here

  • 1 2128 4 b7c1e21b018fe8d0c6491f008c64f17d

    Moonshine by the then Mitchell Taylor Workshop won in 2008. While the project remains home to Piers Taylor, he and Mitchell have since gone separate ways professionally, now practising as Mitchell Eley Gould and Invisible Studio, which Taylor founded

    Source: Read more about Moonshine here

  • Japanese teahouse david butler

    Mole Architects’ Wabi Tea House in Prickwillow cost only £7,000 and took the prize in 2008. Almost all the materials were reclaimed, and the client, a potter, hand-built all the joinery

    Source: David Butler

  • Wallace road will pryce

    This residential project on Wallace Road in Islington, north London, by Paul Archer Design won in 2007

    Source: Will Pryce

  • Three seton mains keith hunter photography

    Paterson Architects' Three Seton Mains, in Longniddry, East Lothian, won in 2006. AJ editor at the time Isabel Allen described it at as a ‘Japanese haiku on the edge of the Firth of Forth’

    Source: Keith Hunter Photography

  • Bell simpson house 3

    Three years after being founded, Robin Lee Architecture won with Bell Simpson House, in the foothills of the Campsie Fells and Kilpatrick Hills in central Scotland. The new building (left) was an annex to an existing traditional single storey dwelling (right)

    Source: Robin Lee Architecture

  • Ola mae porch crop

    2004's prize went to Lucy Begg, who spent a year out from her Part 1 at Cambridge University and built this £3,600 porch with Robie Gay in rural Alabama before returning to London to work for 2002 Small Project winner Simon Conder. Begg and Gay are now co-directors of Thoughtbarn, an architectural practice based in Austin, Texas and founded in 2007

    Source: Read more about this unusual project

  • Tfl international2 daniel hopkinson

    Studio BAAD won in 2003 with a simple two-storey box of offices for TFL International, clad on two sides with black profiled metal

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

  • Kaufman 3

    2002’s winner was Simon Conder Associates, which created an apartment on the top floor of a 19th-century industrial building in North London. The main area was defined by two free-standing translucent glass drums (back right of the image), one containing a shower and the other a WC and basin. The doors of the drums, when left open, form a conventional bathroom

    Source: Simon Conder

  • Cl31

    Boyarsky Murphy Architects’ sculptural reworking of the interiors of their House in Holland Park project was 2001’s winner

    Source: Boyarsky Murphy

  • Market stalls

    In 2000, the AJ shortlisted residential small projects and a week later non-residential projects. The overall winner was Hawkins\Brown's market stalls for Hackney Co-operative Development. It was exhibited alongside other selected schemes at the RIBA Architecture Centre that spring

  • Wilkinson king2 paul tyagi

    The 1999 trophy went to Wilkinson King Architects for this re-ordering and extension of a flat in Maida Vale

    Source: Paul Tyagi

  • Ski

    Jim Eyre and Chris Wilkinson had been in partnership since 1987 but did not rebrand and establish their practice, WilkinsonEyre (as it is still known today), until 1999. Before that, Chris Wilkinson Architects was awarded the 1997/1998 AJ Small Projects award for this pavilion at Princes Ski Club

    Source: Morley Von Sternberg

  • Garden gazebo 3

    Inaugural winner in 1996: Garden Gazebo by Anthony Grimshaw Associates

    Source: Anthony Grimshaw Associates

  • 2 Comments

As the final deadline for entering AJ Small Projects approaches (this Friday!) we look back on 25 years of winning schemes 

Starting with a garden pavilion and since oscillating between luxury home renovations, extensions on tiny budgets, arts and cultural studios and spaces, follies and more civic and community-minded market stalls, the AJ Small Projects awards chart a quarter of a century of Britain’s architects seeking to harness big ideas to small budgets.

Interestingly, over the years judges have often tended to give the prize to sustainable or clever retrofit projects and to recognise practices that have gone on to bigger successes, such as Haworth Tompkins, Mole Architects, Carmody Groarke and Hawkins\Brown. Could your project, completed some time between 1 July 2018 and 1 January 2020, be the 2020 winner? 

Click here to enter today – final, extended deadline 31 January

Guylee simmonds sustainability winner2

Hospital Chapel by Guylee Simmonds

Source: Guylee Simmonds

The Sustainable Project prize was introduced in 2019 and awarded to Guylee Simmonds’ Hospital Chapel in northern Haiti designed for British healthcare charity Hope Health Action.

David Leech, whose practice David Leech Architects won the 2019 award with The Conservatory Room, said ‘awards allow you to cement ideas and thoughts that you may have in practice … These ideas are your lifelong projects and often more important than the built projects themselves.’ 

He added: ‘Small projects and the speed [with which] they’re completed are akin to a sketch; they allow ideas of architecture to be discovered and that’s why they’re very important to our profession.’ 

All projects entered into the awards are featured on the AJ Buildings Library – early entries have already been uploaded! Check them out here. The 20 shortlisted projects will be published in the AJ’s 26 March 2020 issue.

The annual AJ Small Projects awards, run in association with Marley for the ninth year, celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under.

Tags

View comments (2)
  • 2 Comments

You might also like...

Readers' comments (2)

  • GAVIN PEARCE27 January, 2020 10:52 am

    Would be a great series of articles to revisit these projects.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

  • Jane Paterson28 January, 2020 2:45 pm

    I agree about re-visiting the projects. We had Keith Hunter back to photograph our 2006 winner after a decade. You can see his pictures here:
    https://www.patersonarchitects.com/three-seton-mains

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs