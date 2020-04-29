Unsupported browser

AJ Small Projects: 25 years of small budget, big concept winners

29 April, 2020 By

06 house in wales during completion mea max creasy

AJ Small Projects Award winner 2020: House in North Wales by Martin Edwards architects

Source:Max Creasy

  06 house in wales during completion mea max creasy

    AJ Small Projects Award winner 2020: House in North Wales by Martin Edwards architects

    Source:Max Creasy

  09 house in wales mea max creasy

    AJ Small Projects Award winner 2020: House in North Wales by Martin Edwards architects

    Source:Max Creasy

  Cass studio 03 david grandorge

    AJ Small Projects Sustainable Project winner 2020: CASS Studio by Cass School of Architecture

    Source:David Grandorge

  A001 9.00 01 photo after image 01 ©edmund sumner

    AJ Small Projects 2020 People's Choice: Ellis House by BÜF Architecture

    Source:Edmund Sumner

  • Conservatory room st brigids photograph 01

    An ‘exploratory’ garden extension to a house in Ireland by David Leech Architects won AJ Small Projects 2019

    Source: Read more here

  • Wrong house by matheson whiteley winner maris mezulis

    A hundred yards from 2013 winning Box House in Hackney and with strong echos of 2014’s winner with its grey brick camouflage, Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley was crowned 2018 winner for ‘humility and restraint’ and the great contribution it made to a London street.

    Source: Maris Mezulis. Read more here

  • Peer gallery and pocket park commended ollie hammick

    Besides the winner, two projects were commended in 2018, one of which was Peer Gallery and Pocket Park in Hoxton by Trevor Horne Architects

    Source: Ollie Hammick. See more on the AJBL here

  • Riverside solidarity baxendale studio commended ben parry

    The second commended project in 2018 was this temporary rope installation in Glasgow, designed by Baxendale Studio and built by local users of the space where it is sited. Once finished, the young people who had made it 'having exhausted their interest in the structure revealed that they would set fire to it'.

    Source: Ben Parry. Read more here

  • Croft lodge studio by kate darby and david connor winner

    After splitting the prize three ways in 2016, the judges picked a single overall winner in 2017: Croft Lodge Studio by Kate Darby and David Connor, an ‘intriguing’ preservation and conversion of a listed 300-year-old ruined cottage in Leominster.

    Source: David Connor. Read more here

  • The layered gallery by gianni botsford architects luigi parise commended

    Layered Gallery by Gianni Botsford Architects was one of two commended projects in 2017.

    Source: Luigi Parise. See more on the AJBL here

  • Asylum house by m.os architects tim crocker commended

    The second commended project from 2017 and AJ readers’ People’s Choice award winner was Asylum House by m.os architects.

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • The welcoming shelter charlie redman

    To celebrate Small Projects turning 21 in 2016, three projects were named winners. This is The Welcoming Shelter, a kinetic structure by Bartlett student Charlie Redman. The judges described the unifying principle in their choices as being ‘different schemes which aren’t conventionally beautiful but which have disrupted the areas they are involved in.’

    Source: Read more about 2016 winners here

  • Avon wildlife trust cabin hugh strange architects david grandorge

    Avon Wildlife Trust cabin by Hugh Strange Architects was the second of the three 2016 winners

    Source: David Grandorge. See more on the AJBL here

  • Contemporary lean to doma architects

    The final honouree of the 2016 winning trio is this unusual extension to a house in Harrogate by Doma Architects

    Source: Doma Architects

  • 15934 6981 16078 6b8d5f29b4e0d0e9b8ae9594a32d8f14

    The ‘tremendously elegant’ temporary Merseyside Maggie’s Centre by Carmody Groarke won in 2015.

    Source: Luke Hayes. Read more here

  • Chris dyson peter landers

    Can you even spot Chris Dyson’s sensitively camouflaged Wapping extension and 2014 winning scheme in this photo?

    Source: Peter Landers. Read more here

  • Laura dewe matthews box house chloe dewe mathews

    Box House by Laura Dewe Mathews Architect won in 2013 for what the judges described as a ‘subtly executed’ new-build redevelopment of an 1880s box factory in Hackney

    Source: Chloe Dewe Mathews. Read more here

  • Jack woolley david grandorge

    Jack Woolley’s Old Workshop won in 2012. With its hidden door, the almost invisible live/work scheme on the site of a former carpenter’s workshop took the prize only two years after the practice had been founded.

    Source: David Grandorge

  • Jellyfish2 köbberling kaltwasser#165e

    Jellyfish Theatre by Folke Köbberling/Martin Kaltwasser – a temporary theatre constructed entirely from recycled material – won in 2011

    Source: Discover more on the AJ Buildings Library

  • Dovecote2 haworth tompkins

    2010's winner was Haworth Tompkins’ Cor-ten dovecote studio

    Source: See the project on the AJ Buildings Library here

  • 1 2128 4 b7c1e21b018fe8d0c6491f008c64f17d

    Moonshine by the then Mitchell Taylor Workshop won in 2008. While the project remains home to Piers Taylor, he and Mitchell have since gone separate ways professionally, now practising as Mitchell Eley Gould and Invisible Studio, which Taylor founded

    Source: Read more about Moonshine here

  • Japanese teahouse david butler

    Mole Architects’ Wabi Tea House in Prickwillow cost only £7,000 and took the prize in 2008. Almost all the materials were reclaimed, and the client, a potter, hand-built all the joinery

    Source: David Butler

  • Wallace road will pryce

    This residential project on Wallace Road in Islington, north London, by Paul Archer Design won in 2007

    Source: Will Pryce

  • Three seton mains keith hunter photography

    Paterson Architects' Three Seton Mains, in Longniddry, East Lothian, won in 2006. AJ editor at the time Isabel Allen described it at as a ‘Japanese haiku on the edge of the Firth of Forth’

    Source: Keith Hunter Photography

  • Bell simpson house 3

    Three years after being founded, Robin Lee Architecture won with Bell Simpson House, in the foothills of the Campsie Fells and Kilpatrick Hills in central Scotland. The new building (left) was an annex to an existing traditional single storey dwelling (right)

    Source: Robin Lee Architecture

  • Ola mae porch crop

    2004's prize went to Lucy Begg, who spent a year out from her Part 1 at Cambridge University and built this £3,600 porch with Robie Gay in rural Alabama before returning to London to work for 2002 Small Project winner Simon Conder. Begg and Gay are now co-directors of Thoughtbarn, an architectural practice based in Austin, Texas and founded in 2007

    Source: Read more about this unusual project

  • Tfl international2 daniel hopkinson

    Studio BAAD won in 2003 with a simple two-storey box of offices for TFL International, clad on two sides with black profiled metal

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

  • Kaufman 3

    2002’s winner was Simon Conder Associates, which created an apartment on the top floor of a 19th-century industrial building in North London. The main area was defined by two free-standing translucent glass drums (back right of the image), one containing a shower and the other a WC and basin. The doors of the drums, when left open, form a conventional bathroom

    Source: Simon Conder

  • Cl31

    Boyarsky Murphy Architects’ sculptural reworking of the interiors of their House in Holland Park project was 2001’s winner

    Source: Boyarsky Murphy

  • Market stalls

    In 2000, the AJ shortlisted residential small projects and a week later non-residential projects. The overall winner was Hawkins\Brown's market stalls for Hackney Co-operative Development. It was exhibited alongside other selected schemes at the RIBA Architecture Centre that spring

  • Wilkinson king2 paul tyagi

    The 1999 trophy went to Wilkinson King Architects for this re-ordering and extension of a flat in Maida Vale

    Source: Paul Tyagi

  • Conference call

    Source:Shutterstock

  • Garden gazebo 3

    Inaugural winner in 1996: Garden Gazebo by Anthony Grimshaw Associates

    Source: Anthony Grimshaw Associates

  • Comment

Martin Edwards architects’ victory this year marks 25 years of the AJ Small Projects award, run in association with Marley. We look back on a quarter-century of winning projects

The announcement of Martin Edwards architects’ House in North Wales as the winner of this year’s AJ Small Projects award also marks 25 years of winners since a garden pavilion by Anthony Grimshaw won in 1996. Since then projects from luxury home renovations, extensions on tiny budgets, arts and cultural studios and spaces, follies and more civic and community-minded market stalls have been winners of the Award.  

Many of the winning practices have gone on to become some of the most recognised practices and architects, going on to bigger successes, including Chris Wilkinson, Haworth Tompkins, Mole Architects, Carmody Groarke and Hawkins\Brown.

As such the AJ Small Projects Award has charted a quarter of a century of Britain’s architects seeking to harness big ideas to small budgets.

In this it’s tempting to trace in microcosm trends in architectural form and ideas since then, not least in the use of material: from the glazed box of the original winner to later schemes mainlining Corten as cladding such as Haworth Tompkins’ 2010 winner The Dovecote Studio or reflecting the return to brick, as seen in 2018’s winning scheme, Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley Architects.

Nicely, this year the three schemes recognised in the Award could be characterised as reflecting three more general threads that have characterised it over the years: the increasing recognition of the value of retrofit projects, adapting and adding to – in more ways than one – existing structures: seen in Martin Edwards architects’ subtle and senstive winning scheme, which reworks a beloved home.

07 house in wales mea max creasy

07 house in wales mea max creasy

Source: Max Creasy

AJ Small Projects Award winner 2020: House in North Wales by Martin Edwards architects

The growing emphasis seen on materials and sustainability is also embodied in the impressive 2020 Sustainable Project winner CASS Studio by Cass School of Architecture students. 

Cass studio 06 david grandorge

Cass studio 06 david grandorge

Source: David Grandorge

AJ Small Projects Sustainable Project winner 2020: CASS Studio by Cass School of Architecture

And the rich furrow of extensions that has run through entries to the Award over the years  – maxing out the practical and imaginative possibilities of the UK’s house stock – as exemplified by the AJ Small Projects 2020 People’s Choice winner: the lean but light-filled Ellis House by BÜF Architecture. 

A001 9.00 01 photo after image 03 ©edmund sumner

A001 9.00 01 photo after image 03 ©edmund sumner

Source: Edmund Sumner

AJ Small Projects 2020 People’s Choice: Ellis House by BÜF Architecture

However the essential value of the Award, celebrating great architecture on small canvas – and budget – holds good. As Martin Edwards, the 2020 Award winner says:

’Small projects can be an opportunity to explore ideas, in relatively quick succession, with an intensity that is different to larger projects’, adding they offer ’more opportunities to experiment’ , while the constraints of brief and budget ’often helps bring into focus what’s essential and to distil ideas and details down to those things that make an appreciable difference to the whole.’

The 20 shortlisted projects were published in the AJ’s March 26 issue and all projects entered into the awards are featured on the AJ Buildings Library. Check them out here

The annual AJ Small Projects awards, run in association with Marley for the ninth year, celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

