AJ Small Projects 2020 – last chance to enter!

The deadline is looming for the AJ Small Projects 2020 - which is celebrating its 25 th anniversary this year - with entries closing on 17 January

The annual AJ Small Projects awards, run in association with Marley for the ninth year, celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under.

The awards were first launched in 1996 and, over the past 25 years, the intention has remained the same: to give much-deserved recognition to great schemes on a more modest budget. From home extensions to workspaces, restaurants to shop fit-outs, pavilions to small houses, architects all over the country are busy working on projects that may not make the headlines but that serve to indicate the depth of design talent across the UK.

David Leech, whose practice David Leech Architects won the 2019 award with The Conservatory Room, spoke at the launch of AJ Small Projects 2020 about how putting together an awards submission should be enjoyable.

‘Awards allow you to cement ideas and thoughts that you may have in practice,’ he said. ‘These ideas are your lifelong projects and often more important than the built projects themselves.’

He added: ‘Small projects and the speed they’re completed are akin to a sketch; they allow ideas of architecture to be discovered and that’s why they’re very important to our profession.’

All projects entered into the awards are featured on the AJ Buildings Library while the 20 shortlisted projects will be published in the AJ’s 26 March 2020 issue.

This will be followed by a special exhibition of all the shortlisted projects and the announcement of the winner of AJ Small Projects 2020 at a celebratory event in April.

As with 2019, the judges will also select a Sustainable Project winner from the shortlist – this year it was Guylee Simmonds’ Hospital Chapel in Haiti – while a People’s Choice award will be run online; won this year by Teatum + Teatum for Testone Factory in Sheffield.

