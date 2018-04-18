Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Small Projects 2018 winner revealed

18 April, 2018 By Ella Jessel

Exterior of matheson whiteley's the wrong house

WINNER: Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley

Source:Maris Mezulis

1/12

Hide caption

  • Exterior of matheson whiteley's the wrong house

    WINNER: Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley

    Source:Maris Mezulis

  • Wrong house 1 maris mezulis

    WINNER: Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley

    Source:Maris Mezulis

  • Wrong house 3

    WINNER: Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley

    Source:Maris Mezulis

  • Interior matheson whiteley's the wrong house

    WINNER: Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley

    Source:Maris Mezulis

  • Wrong house 4

    WINNER: Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley

    Source:Maris Mezulis

  • Wrong 6

    WINNER: Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley

    Source:Maris Mezulis

  • Riverside solidarity by baxendale photo ben parry

    HIGHLY COMMENDED: Baxendale’s Riverside Solidarity

    Source:Ben Parry

  • Riverside solidarity 2 by baxendale photo ben parry

    HIGHLY COMMENDED: Baxendale’s Riverside Solidarity

    Source:Ben Parry

  • Peer gallery by trevor horne architects photo oliie hammick

    HIGHLY COMMENDED: PEER Gallery and Pocket Park by Trevor Horne Architects

    Source:Ollie Hammick

  • Peer gallery by trevor horne architects

    HIGHLY COMMENDED: PEER Gallery and Pocket Park by Trevor Horne Architects

    Source:Ollie Hammick

  • Made in oakfield 1 french + tye

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Made in Oakfield by Matt + Fiona

    Source:French + Tye

  • Made in oakfield 2 patrick mateer

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Made in Oakfield by Matt + Fiona

    Source:Patrick Mateer

Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley has been named winner of AJ Small Projects 2018

The ‘confidently understated’ project – a wedge-shaped extension to a semi-detached Victorian townhouse in Hackney, east London, cost just £93,000 to build.

The London-based practice will receive £2,500 for the award, which is now in its 23rd year and celebrates innovative projects built on a budget of less than £250,000.

The jury praised the winning scheme for its ‘humility and restraint’ and the great contribution it made to a London street.

The judges also highly commended two schemes: Baxendale’s Riverside Solidarity and the PEER Gallery and Pocket Park by Trevor Horne Architects.

The People’s Choice award – a reader poll which drew 1,700 votes – was won by Matt + Fiona’s Made in Oakfield in Hull.

Matheson Whiteley director Donald Matheson said: ‘We’re so shocked to win, particularly because it’s such a strong and varied field.

’There is so much quality in the different schemes and I’m glad the judges recognised we had squeezed some quality out of our situation.’

Matheson also praised the contribution of the project leader on Wrong House, James Bailey, saying: ‘Small projects are the lifeblood of young architects transitioning into practice.’

Wrong House was chosen from a 20-strong shortlist selected from nearly 200 entries. The shortlisted schemes were presented to the judging panel this afternoon in Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ offices in Tottenham Street, London.

Among the other finalists were a photography studio, woodland classrooms and a kindergarden in Fiji.

The jury comprised Takero Shimazaki, director of Takero Shimazaki Architects; last year’s winner Kate Darby, principal of Kate Darby Architects; Lendlease’s Jonathan Emery; AJ sustainability editor Hattie Hartman and was chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson.

Other past winners include Doma Architects (2016), Carmody Groarke (2015), Chris Dyson (2014), Haworth Tompkins (2010) and Hawkins\Brown (2000).

An exhibition of the shortlisted AJ Small Projects will remain open until until 17 May at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ offices from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

AJ Small Projects is run in association with Marley Eternit

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs