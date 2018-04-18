AJ Small Projects 2018 winner revealed

Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley has been named winner of AJ Small Projects 2018

The ‘confidently understated’ project – a wedge-shaped extension to a semi-detached Victorian townhouse in Hackney, east London, cost just £93,000 to build.

The London-based practice will receive £2,500 for the award, which is now in its 23rd year and celebrates innovative projects built on a budget of less than £250,000.

The jury praised the winning scheme for its ‘humility and restraint’ and the great contribution it made to a London street.

The judges also highly commended two schemes: Baxendale’s Riverside Solidarity and the PEER Gallery and Pocket Park by Trevor Horne Architects.

The People’s Choice award – a reader poll which drew 1,700 votes – was won by Matt + Fiona’s Made in Oakfield in Hull.

Matheson Whiteley director Donald Matheson said: ‘We’re so shocked to win, particularly because it’s such a strong and varied field.

’There is so much quality in the different schemes and I’m glad the judges recognised we had squeezed some quality out of our situation.’

Matheson also praised the contribution of the project leader on Wrong House, James Bailey, saying: ‘Small projects are the lifeblood of young architects transitioning into practice.’

Wrong House was chosen from a 20-strong shortlist selected from nearly 200 entries. The shortlisted schemes were presented to the judging panel this afternoon in Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ offices in Tottenham Street, London.

Among the other finalists were a photography studio, woodland classrooms and a kindergarden in Fiji.

The jury comprised Takero Shimazaki, director of Takero Shimazaki Architects; last year’s winner Kate Darby, principal of Kate Darby Architects; Lendlease’s Jonathan Emery; AJ sustainability editor Hattie Hartman and was chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson.

Other past winners include Doma Architects (2016), Carmody Groarke (2015), Chris Dyson (2014), Haworth Tompkins (2010) and Hawkins\Brown (2000).

An exhibition of the shortlisted AJ Small Projects will remain open until until 17 May at Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ offices from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

AJ Small Projects is run in association with Marley Eternit