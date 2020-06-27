AJ Retrofit Awards open for entries

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate the best in reuse of existing buildings – get your entries in before 16 October

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment slashing the industry’s carbon footprint in the process.



Last year the awards honoured schemes by David Chipperfield Architects, Theis + Khan and Hopkins Architects, while Featherstone Young’s Tŷ Pawb art centre converted from a 1980s car park was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the winners below).

The awards span nine categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.

Greg Storrar, architect at Asif Khan and a 2019 judge, said: ‘The AJ Retrofit Awards has quickly become an exemplary champion of intelligently crafted reuse in architecture.

‘It fosters an important discussion of design quality and sustainability at a time when we now more than ever are recognising the critical need to make the most of the buildings we already have, not just those yet to be built.’

His fellow judge Steve Rankin, associate director at Architype - which has won the AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year a record three times including last year - said the awards recognised ‘one of the most important avenues of low-carbon design’ and should be pursued by ‘every architect’.

He said: ’As an industry we should be working with our clients to show the opportunities within existing buildings and how they can be re-invigorated to become fantastic, healthy, low-energy environments that suit modern ways of living and working.

’Doing this effectively will significantly reduce the amount of embodied carbon over a building’s lifetime compared to a similar new build - a key target for tackling climate change. Outstanding retrofit takes skill and commitment by all involved. The AJ Retrofit Awards highlight some of the best examples of this work.’

The entry deadline is 16 October.

Categories

Cultural Buildings

Health

Higher and Further Education

Hotel, Retail and Leisure

House

Housing

Listed Building

Schools

Workplace

Need help with your entry? Contact our award entry specialist Charlotte McKenzie on 020 3953 2050 or charlotte.mckenzie@emap.com

Category sponsors