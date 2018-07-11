AJ Retrofit Awards finalists 2018: Higher education, leisure and international

The AJ can reveal the final set of contenders vying for this year AJ Retrofit Awards 2018. Today: Higher education, leisure and international
Among the finalists in the higher and further education category are Haverstock’s reworking of the school at the heart of the Alexandra estate, DarntonB3 Architecture’s library scheme for Leeds College of Music and Sheppard Robson’s Sammy Ofer Centre.
Meanwhile schemes by 5plus Architects, Ellis Williams Architects and SODA are included on the shortlist for the best hotel, retail and leisure retrofit.
Battling it out in the international category are Heatherwick Studio’s conversion of a grain silo in Cape Town into the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art and schemes by Foster + Partners, Finkernagel Ross, John McAslan + Partners and a collaboration between Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom.Andrea Cattacian.
Shortlists
Higher and Further Education
- Garden Quad Auditorium, St John’s College Oxford, by BGS Architects
- The Lower Refectory, UCL, by Burwell Deakins Architects
- The Library, Leeds College of Music, by DarntonB3 Architecture
- Alexandra Centre by Haverstock
- Faculty of Laws, UCL, by Levitt Bernstein
- Templeman Library by Penoyre & Prasad
- MAD Library, Harrow Campus, by Rock Townsend Architects
- London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson
Sheppard03 LBS The Sammy Ofer Centre Alex Upton
Source: Alex Upton
Hotel, Retail and Leisure
- Corn Exchange, Manchester (Phase II), by 5plus Architects
- Floral Street by Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
- Jennings, Porthcawl, by Ellis Williams Architects
- V&A Museum Shop by Friend and Company Architects
- The Mandrake by Manalo & White with Tala Fustok Interior Design and CinA
- Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA
Floral Street by Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure
Source: Andy Stagg
International Project
- NOI Techpark by Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom. Andrea Cattacin
- Stahlwerk Augustfehn by Finkernagel Ross
- The Murray by Foster + Partners
- Zeitz MOCAA by Heatherwick Studio
- Msheireb Museums by John McAslan + Partners
Facade of Mohammed Bin Jassim House Hufton Crow John McAslan Partners
Source: Hufton + Crow
