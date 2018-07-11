Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Retrofit Awards finalists 2018: Higher education, leisure and international

11 July, 2018 By

BGS 3258 Garden Quad Auditorium N17

Garden Quad Auditorium, St John’s College Oxford by BGS Architects, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

1/17

Hide caption

  • BGS 3258 Garden Quad Auditorium N17

    Garden Quad Auditorium, St John’s College Oxford by BGS Architects, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

  • DarntonB3 Architecture The Library Leeds College of Music 2

    The Library, Leeds College of Music by DarntonB3 Architecture, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

  • 01 Alexandra Centre Haverstock

    Alexandra Centre by Haverstock, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

  • Laws 03 Levitt Bernstein photo by Tim Crocker

    Faculty of Laws, UCL by Levitt Bernstein, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • 2078 Templeman Library Penoyre Prasad 1

    Templeman Library by Penoyre & Prasad, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

  • Rock MClayton 1705 3 RT HAR 006 D Hres Cropped

    MAD Library, Harrow Campus by Rock Townsend Architects, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

  • Sheppard03 LBS The Sammy Ofer Centre Alex Upton

    London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson, Shortlisted in Higher and Further Education

    Source: Alex Upton

  • 5plus Corn Exchange 5plus 4

    Corn Exchange, Manchester (Phase II) by 5plus Architects, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

  • 03 floral street by andy stagg

    Floral Street by Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

    Source:Andy Stagg

  • Jennings Ellis Williams Architects External Shop frontage

    Jennings, Porthcawl by Ellis Williams Architects, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

  • Friend jpg

    V&A Museum Shop by Friend and Company Architects, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

  • Manolo W Mandrake David Grandorge 71

    The Mandrake by Manalo & White, with Tala Fustok Interior Design and CinA, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

    Source: David Grandorge

  • soda

    Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

  • chapman A706 STP NOI Techpark Bolzano Italy N85

    NOI Techpark by Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom. Andrea Cattacin , Shortlisted in International Project

  • Finkernagel jpg

    Stahlwerk Augustfehn by Finkernagel Ross, Shortlisted in International Project

  • 776 3 HR ZeitzMOCAA HeatherwickStudio Credit Iwan Baan View of Zeitz MOCAA in Silo Square

    Zeitz MOCAA by Heatherwick Studio, Shortlisted in International Project

    Source: Iwan Baan

  • Facade of Mohammed Bin Jassim House Hufton Crow John McAslan Partners

    Msheireb Museums by John McAslan + Partners, Shortlisted in International Project

    Source: Hufton + Crow

The AJ can reveal the final set of contenders vying for this year AJ Retrofit Awards 2018. Today: Higher education, leisure and international

More from: AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Houses

Among the finalists in the higher and further education category are Haverstock’s reworking of the school at the heart of the Alexandra estate,  DarntonB3 Architecture’s library scheme for Leeds College of Music and Sheppard Robson’s Sammy Ofer Centre.

Meanwhile schemes by 5plus Architects, Ellis Williams Architects and SODA are included on the shortlist for the best hotel, retail and leisure retrofit.

Battling it out in the international category are Heatherwick Studio’s conversion of a grain silo in Cape Town into the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art and schemes by Foster + Partners, Finkernagel Ross, John McAslan + Partners and a collaboration between Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom.Andrea Cattacian. 

The 2018 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Brewery in London on 12 September. To book your place, please call Maddie on 020 3953 2675 or email Maddie.Odell@emap.com.

 

Shortlists

Higher and Further Education

  • Garden Quad Auditorium, St John’s College Oxford, by BGS Architects
  • The Lower Refectory, UCL, by Burwell Deakins Architects
  • The Library, Leeds College of Music, by DarntonB3 Architecture
  • Alexandra Centre by Haverstock
  • Faculty of Laws, UCL, by Levitt Bernstein
  • Templeman Library by Penoyre & Prasad
  • MAD Library, Harrow Campus, by Rock Townsend Architects
  • London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson

Sheppard03 LBS The Sammy Ofer Centre Alex Upton

Sheppard03 LBS The Sammy Ofer Centre Alex Upton

Source: Alex Upton

London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson

Hotel, Retail and Leisure

  • Corn Exchange, Manchester (Phase II), by 5plus Architects 
  • Floral Street by Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
  • Jennings, Porthcawl, by Ellis Williams Architects
  • V&A Museum Shop by Friend and Company Architects 
  • The Mandrake by Manalo & White with Tala Fustok Interior Design and CinA
  • Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA

01 floral street by andy stagg

Floral Street by Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

Source: Andy Stagg

Floral Street by Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Shortlisted in Hotel, Retail and Leisure

International Project

  • NOI Techpark by Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom. Andrea Cattacin 
  • Stahlwerk Augustfehn by Finkernagel Ross
  • The Murray by Foster + Partners
  • Zeitz MOCAA by Heatherwick Studio
  • Msheireb Museums by John McAslan + Partners

Facade of Mohammed Bin Jassim House Hufton Crow John McAslan Partners

Facade of Mohammed Bin Jassim House Hufton Crow John McAslan Partners

Source: Hufton + Crow

Msheireb Museums by John McAslan + Partners

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs