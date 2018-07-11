AJ Retrofit Awards finalists 2018: Higher education, leisure and international

The AJ can reveal the final set of contenders vying for this year AJ Retrofit Awards 2018. Today: Higher education, leisure and international

Among the finalists in the higher and further education category are Haverstock’s reworking of the school at the heart of the Alexandra estate, DarntonB3 Architecture’s library scheme for Leeds College of Music and Sheppard Robson’s Sammy Ofer Centre.

Meanwhile schemes by 5plus Architects, Ellis Williams Architects and SODA are included on the shortlist for the best hotel, retail and leisure retrofit.

Battling it out in the international category are Heatherwick Studio’s conversion of a grain silo in Cape Town into the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art and schemes by Foster + Partners, Finkernagel Ross, John McAslan + Partners and a collaboration between Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom.Andrea Cattacian.

Higher and Further Education

Garden Quad Auditorium, St John’s College Oxford, by BGS Architects

The Lower Refectory, UCL, by Burwell Deakins Architects

The Library, Leeds College of Music, by DarntonB3 Architecture

Alexandra Centre by Haverstock

Faculty of Laws, UCL, by Levitt Bernstein

Templeman Library by Penoyre & Prasad

MAD Library, Harrow Campus, by Rock Townsend Architects

London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson

Hotel, Retail and Leisure

Corn Exchange, Manchester (Phase II), by 5plus Architects

Floral Street by Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Jennings, Porthcawl, by Ellis Williams Architects

V&A Museum Shop by Friend and Company Architects

The Mandrake by Manalo & White with Tala Fustok Interior Design and CinA

Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA

International Project

NOI Techpark by Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom. Andrea Cattacin

Stahlwerk Augustfehn by Finkernagel Ross

The Murray by Foster + Partners

Zeitz MOCAA by Heatherwick Studio

Msheireb Museums by John McAslan + Partners