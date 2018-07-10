Unsupported browser

AJ Retrofit Awards finalists 2018: Cultural and listed buildings

10 July, 2018

16181 One Paved Court Nick Guttridge Allies and Morrison3

One Paved Court by Allies and Morrison, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

Source: Nick Guttridge

  • 16181 One Paved Court Nick Guttridge Allies and Morrison3

    One Paved Court by Allies and Morrison, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Carmody Groarke V A1

    V&A Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

  • Collective Secret Collection 1 Andrew Lee

    Paisley: The Secret Collection by Collective Architecture, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • Curl Whitehall Museum CLTH2

    Whitehall Museum by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

  • Dow Jones A GM AnthonyColeman 04

    Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

    Source: Anthony Coleman

  • Jamie fobert architects kettle's yard hufton+crow 001

    Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • NissenRichards Hotung 2 JimStephenson

    Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China & South Asia, British Museum by Nissen Richards Studio, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Museums and Galleries

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • Archer 0069 250418

    Queen Elizabeth Hall Café and Interval Bar by Archer Humphryes Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Performance and Events

  • Hasa highgate 11

    Omved Gardens by HASA Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Performance and Events

  • Hudson DissCornHall 9

    The Corn Hall by Hudson Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Performance and Events

    Source: Joakim Boren

  • Ritchie iRAL RoyalAcademyMusic Exterior 01iR2 c Adam Scott reduced 2

    Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Performance and Events

    Source: Adam Scott

  • PagePark StCeciliasHall JimStephenson Landscape 01

    St Cecilia’s Hall, University of Edinburgh by Page\Park Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Performance and Events

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • Space KMC SPG DARL 12

    Darlington Civic Theatre and Theatre Hullabaloo by Space Architects, Shortlisted in Cultural Buildings - Performance and Events

  • De Matos Ryan Mansion House York Hufton Crow 005

    ‘Opening Doors’, York Mansion House by De Matos Ryan, Shortlisted in Listed Building - under £5m

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • Emrys Craft Central at The Forge Credit Alan Williams 44.

    The Forge by Emrys Architects, Shortlisted in Listed Building - under £5m

    Source: Alan Williams

  • Gray TBDH 0418 0703

    The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects, Shortlisted in Listed Building - under £5m

  • rankinfraser View of Sea Cubes towards Dunbar Castle credit rankinfraser landscape architecture

    The Dunbar Battery by rankinfraser landscape architecture, Shortlisted in Listed Building - under £5m

  • Sjolander

    Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects, Shortlisted in Listed Building - under £5m

  • Kyson jpg

    15 Soho Square by Studio Kyson, Shortlisted in Listed Building - under £5m

  • Partington Golden Lane 9001TimCrocker

    Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington, Shortlisted in Listed Building - under £5m

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • ahmm tvc tim soar 3

    Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Shortlisted in Listed Building - over £5m

    Source: Tim Soar

  • Cartwright PR Lambeth Town Hall Atrium view to reception and courtyard entrance HUNDVEN CLEMENTS PHOTOGRAPHY

    Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard, Shortlisted in Listed Building - over £5m

    Source: Hundven Clements Photography

  • Hawkins Brown 01 Hackney Town Hall C Siobhan Doran

    Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown, Shortlisted in Listed Building - over £5m

    Source: Siobhan Doran

  • Interrobang Common G MVON1017 1

    The Hoover Building by Interrobang Architecture + Engineering, Shortlisted in Listed Building - over £5m

  • Morgan 2. The Garment Factory Glasgow 2

    The Garment Factory, Glasgow by Morgan McDonnell Architecture, Shortlisted in Listed Building - over £5m

The AJ can reveal the penultimate set of finalists vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards. Today: Cultural and listed buildings

The contenders in the cultural buildings categories include Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects, the Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects and Ian Ritchie’s Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music.

The shortlists for the two listed building prizes include projects by Emrys Architects, Seth Stein Architects, Sjolander da Cruz Architects, Studio Kyson and Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

The 2018 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Brewery in London on 12 September.

Shortlists

Cultural Buildings – Museums and Galleries  

  • One Paved Court by Allies and Morrison
  • V&A Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke
  • Paisley: The Secret Collection by Collective Architecture
  • Whitehall Museum by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
  • Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects
  • Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects
  • Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China & South Asia, British Museum by Nissen Richards Studio

Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects

Cultural Buildings – Performance and Events 

  • Refurbishment and Restoration of the Victoria Palace Theatre by Aedas
  • Queen Elizabeth Hall Café and Interval Bar by Archer Humphryes Architects
  • Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • Omved Gardens by HASA Architects
  • The Corn Hall by Hudson Architects
  • Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects 
  • St Cecilia’s Hall, University of Edinburgh by Page\Park Architects
  • Darlington Civic Theatre and Theatre Hullabaloo by Space Architects

Omved Gardens by HASA Architects

Listed Building – under £5 million

  • Southall Manor House by Architecture 00
  • ‘Opening Doors’, York Mansion House by De Matos Ryan
  • The Forge by Emrys Architects 
  • The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects 
  • The Dunbar Battery by rankinfraser landscape architecture
  • Converted Schoolhouse in Marylebone by Seth Stein Architects
  • Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects
  • 15 Soho Square by Studio Kyson
  • Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington

The Forge by Emrys Architects

Listed Building – over £5 million
Sponsored by 

Schluter logo 300mm cmyk

  • Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard
  • Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown
  • The Hoover Building by Interrobang Architecture + Engineering
  • The Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives by LDN Architects
  • The Garment Factory, Glasgow by Morgan McDonnell Architecture

Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

