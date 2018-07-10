AJ Retrofit Awards finalists 2018: Cultural and listed buildings

The AJ can reveal the penultimate set of finalists vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards. Today: Cultural and listed buildings

The contenders in the cultural buildings categories include Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects, the Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects and Ian Ritchie’s Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music.

The shortlists for the two listed building prizes include projects by Emrys Architects, Seth Stein Architects, Sjolander da Cruz Architects, Studio Kyson and Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

The 2018 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Brewery in London on 12 September.

Shortlists

Cultural Buildings – Museums and Galleries

One Paved Court by Allies and Morrison

V&A Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke

Paisley: The Secret Collection by Collective Architecture

Whitehall Museum by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture

Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects

Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects

Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China & South Asia, British Museum by Nissen Richards Studio

Show Fullscreen Dow Jones A GM AnthonyColeman 04 Source: Anthony Coleman Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects





Cultural Buildings – Performance and Events

Refurbishment and Restoration of the Victoria Palace Theatre by Aedas

Queen Elizabeth Hall Café and Interval Bar by Archer Humphryes Architects

Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Omved Gardens by HASA Architects

The Corn Hall by Hudson Architects

Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects

St Cecilia’s Hall, University of Edinburgh by Page\Park Architects

Darlington Civic Theatre and Theatre Hullabaloo by Space Architects

Show Fullscreen Hasa highgate 11 Omved Gardens by HASA Architects





Listed Building – under £5 million

Southall Manor House by Architecture 00

‘Opening Doors’, York Mansion House by De Matos Ryan

The Forge by Emrys Architects

The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects

The Dunbar Battery by rankinfraser landscape architecture

Converted Schoolhouse in Marylebone by Seth Stein Architects

Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects

15 Soho Square by Studio Kyson

Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington

Show Fullscreen Emrys Craft Central at The Forge Credit Alan Williams 44. Source: Alan Williams The Forge by Emrys Architects





Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard

Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown

The Hoover Building by Interrobang Architecture + Engineering

The Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives by LDN Architects

The Garment Factory, Glasgow by Morgan McDonnell Architecture