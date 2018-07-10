AJ Retrofit Awards finalists 2018: Cultural and listed buildings

The AJ can reveal the penultimate set of finalists vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards. Today: Cultural and listed buildings
The contenders in the cultural buildings categories include Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects, the Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects and Ian Ritchie’s Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music.
The shortlists for the two listed building prizes include projects by Emrys Architects, Seth Stein Architects, Sjolander da Cruz Architects, Studio Kyson and Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.
Shortlists
Cultural Buildings – Museums and Galleries
- One Paved Court by Allies and Morrison
- V&A Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke
- Paisley: The Secret Collection by Collective Architecture
- Whitehall Museum by Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture
- Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects
- Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects
- Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China & South Asia, British Museum by Nissen Richards Studio
Cultural Buildings – Performance and Events
- Refurbishment and Restoration of the Victoria Palace Theatre by Aedas
- Queen Elizabeth Hall Café and Interval Bar by Archer Humphryes Architects
- Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Omved Gardens by HASA Architects
- The Corn Hall by Hudson Architects
- Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects
- St Cecilia’s Hall, University of Edinburgh by Page\Park Architects
- Darlington Civic Theatre and Theatre Hullabaloo by Space Architects
Listed Building – under £5 million
- Southall Manor House by Architecture 00
- ‘Opening Doors’, York Mansion House by De Matos Ryan
- The Forge by Emrys Architects
- The Borders Distillery by Gray Macpherson Architects
- The Dunbar Battery by rankinfraser landscape architecture
- Converted Schoolhouse in Marylebone by Seth Stein Architects
- Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects
- 15 Soho Square by Studio Kyson
- Golden Lane Community Centre by Studio Partington
Listed Building – over £5 million
- Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard
- Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown
- The Hoover Building by Interrobang Architecture + Engineering
- The Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives by LDN Architects
- The Garment Factory, Glasgow by Morgan McDonnell Architecture
