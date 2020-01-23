Unsupported browser

AJ Retrofit Awards 2020 open for entries

23 January, 2020

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate the design expertise behind the vital renewal and repurposing of existing buildings, slashing the industry’s carbon footprint in the process.

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment.

Last year the awards honoured schemes by David Chipperfield Architects, Theis + Khan and Hopkins Architects, while Featherstone Young’s Tŷ Pawb art centre converted from a 1980s car park was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the winners below).

The awards span 9 categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.

An awards dinner will be held at The Brewery, London on 9 September.

Why should you enter the AJ Retrofit Awards?

  1. Show you are at the forefront of this market. Demonstrate the excellence of your design business and prove to clients, new and existing, that you are an industry leader
  2. Increase your PR exposure. Benefit from coverage in the AJ in print and online; showcase work by your practice or company on a national stage
  3. Build customer trust. Benchmark your retrofitting performance against your competitors.

Categories

  • Cultural Buildings
  • Health
  • Higher and Further Education
  • Hotel, Retail and Leisure
  • House
  • Housing
  • Listed Building
  • Schools
  • Workplace

Take advantage of the Earlybird rate before 6 March

