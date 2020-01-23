AJ Retrofit Awards 2020 open for entries

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate the design expertise behind the vital renewal and repurposing of existing buildings, slashing the industry’s carbon footprint in the process.

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment.

Last year the awards honoured schemes by David Chipperfield Architects, Theis + Khan and Hopkins Architects, while Featherstone Young’s Tŷ Pawb art centre converted from a 1980s car park was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the winners below).

The awards span 9 categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.

An awards dinner will be held at The Brewery, London on 9 September.

Categories

Cultural Buildings

Health

Higher and Further Education

Hotel, Retail and Leisure

House

Housing

Listed Building

Schools

Workplace

