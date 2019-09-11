AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 winners revealed

The scheme converts a 1980s car park and market hall in Wrexham town centre and was chosen ahead of 137 finalists in the nation’s leading refurb and re-use awards programme. AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson described the winning project as ‘an inspired transformation of a substantial public building, using a surprising modesty of means, not just in terms of its budget but in the lightness of touch of the architectural intervention’.

The scheme, which also won the Cultural Buildings under £5 million category, was revealed as the overall winner at the AJ Retrofit Awards ceremony held at The Brewery in London tonight (11 September).

Among the other winners were David Chipperfield Architects’ Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan, Theis + Khan’s repurposing of Bat & Ball Station, Kent, for community use and, in the international category, Hopkins Architects’ The Richard A & Susan F Smith Campus Center at Harvard University.

The annual AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

Retrofit of the Year

Ty Pawb by Featherstone Young (Winner: Cultural Buildings under £5 million)

Photo by James Morris

A ‘really innovative example of retrofit’ was how judges described this exceptional project, which relocates an arts centre to a 1980s car park and market hall in the centre of Wrexham, north Wales. The new facilities include art galleries, studios, market stalls, performance space, a learning centre, cafés and bars. These have created an innovative mix of functions and new forms of cultural and civic space in one building, providing a model of how to reinvent under-used public infrastructure.

The building retains a relatively raw nature. Its fabric has been upgraded and exposed thermal mass maintained through a minimal use of gypsum-based lining products to help reduce operational energy use. Judges praised in particular the strong collaborative relationship with the client. ‘It’s amazing what has been achieved in this building from such an unpromising start,’ said one. ‘It’s an example of a project that almost seems to revel in being done on a tight budget,’ said another. ‘It makes a real political statement and ticks all the criteria-boxes for a great retrofit.’

Type of project Arts centre

Location Wrexham, Clwyd

Client Wrexham Council

Main contractor Wynne Construction

Engineer Civic Engineers/Haltec

Services engineer Ingine/ESD

Completion May 2018

Project cost £4 million

The shortlist (Cultural Buildings under £5 million)

Collective on Calton Hill by Collective Architecture• V&A Photography Centre by David Kohn Architects• Site Gallery by DRDH Architects• The D-Day Story by Hampshire County Council• National Waterways Museum Gloucester by Nissen Richards Studio

Read the AJ building study here

Cultural Buildings £5 million and over

Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan by David Chipperfield Architects

Photo by Simon Menges

This impressive transformation and reknitting of two Grade II*-listed buildings was praised by judges as ‘a stand-out example of intervention and restoration’. A central element is the creation of a linking route through the building, making the Royal Academy coherent internally as well as opening it up externally to the city, embedding it far more permeably in its urban context.

Spaces have been cleverly reworked and new modern elements introduced – from Roman-scale brick-vaulted corridors to an in-situ concrete bridge. Key new facilities have been created, from the reinstatement of a semicircular lecture theatre and naturally lit galleries to behind-the-scenes operational spaces improving art handling, plus new cloakrooms, toilets and ticket offices.

The judges felt this had transformed the building functionally, but also architecturally. They particularly praised the sensitivity of the new interventions and how these were combined with a complex environmental upgrade of the building. One judge pointed to the project’s success being reflected in a surge in popularity, with visitor numbers up 52 per cent in 2018.

Type of project Art gallery

Location London W1

Client Royal Academy of Arts

Main contractor John Sisk & Son

Engineer Alan Baxter

Services engineer Arup

Completion May 2018

Project cost £56 million

The shortlist

Alexandra Palace East Wing Regeneration Project by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios• Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects• St Albans Museum & Gallery by John McAslan + Partners• Japan House, London, by Marchini Curran Associates/Wonderwall • Bloomsbury Theatre by Nicholas Hare Architects

Read the AJ review here

Health

Royal Free Hospital Paediatrics by Murphy Philipps Associates

Photo by Dare and Heir Media

Murphy Philipps Associates was commissioned to refurbish the children’s in-patients ward, located on the sixth floor of the Royal Free Tower in London’s Hampstead. The aim was to create a more child-friendly, less institutional environment in tandem with improved facilities. In the new design, patient rooms are laid out like a child’s bedroom to allow day activity, and can also accommodate overnight stays for parents on a fitted sofa bed. Particular attention has been paid to the corridors, which are designed with integrated furniture so that children can socialise and interact within this circulation space. A vibrant colour scheme gives the department a distinctive new branding and assists in wayfinding.

The judges praised the strong, graphic response to a tough brief, which resulted in a fresh-looking and child-friendly environment. ‘They’ve clearly worked the budget hard to introduce some pleasing design elements,’ they said. ‘It’s a very simple, very well-judged idea that’s had a huge impact on making an interesting space.’

Type of project Hospital ward

Location London NW3

Client Royal Free NHS Foundation Trust

Main contractor Integrated Health Projects

Services engineer Bianco Sale

Completion September 2018

Project cost £3.2 million

The shortlist

Garden Wall Consulting Room by IPT Architects• Preventicum Clinic by Sonnemann Toon Architects

Higher and Further Education

Engine Shed, University of Northampton by MCW architects

Source: Hufton + Crow

This project transformed a derelict transport structure into a highly environmentally efficient student hub. The Grade II-listed Engine Shed was built in 1873 and is a rare example of early railway architecture. It forms part of the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus as a new home for the Students’ Union, sitting on a new cycle route to the town centre. The upgrade achieves a BREEAM Excellent rating partly through reworking historical features, such as the continuous roof vent to assist natural ventilation, while improving the building’s fabric thermally. ‘From ruins to BREEAM Excellent is laudable,’ said one judge.

Type of project Student building

Location Northampton

Client University of Northampton

Main contractor Bowmer & Kirkland

Structural engineer Smith and Wallwork

Services engineer Couch Perry Wilkes

Completion September 2018

Project cost £4 million

The shortlist

Glenside Laundry Redevelopment, UWE, by AHR• The Old Gymnasium, University of Birmingham, by Associated Architects• Chambers Street, Edinburgh, by Collective Architecture• Dreadnought Student Centre by Dannatt Johnson Architects• School of Earth and Environment and Priestley International Centre for Climate by Farrell & Clark• Lister Learning and Teaching Centre by Reiach and Hall Architects

Sponsored by

Hotel, Retail and Leisure under £5 million

Bat & Ball Station by Theis + Khan

Photo by Nick Kane

The Grade II-listed station building, which dates back to 1862, had been boarded-up since 1992 before being released by owner Southeastern to Sevenoaks Town Council for community use. The £950,000 regeneration, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, created a community café and meeting rooms for use by commuters, local residents and visitors.

Theis + Khan has avoided pastiche, achieving a balance between conserving as many of the historical features as possible while introducing modern fittings and finishes. Crime in the vicinity has fallen since the completion of the project, which is the catalyst for a larger regeneration project on the other side of the railway line.

The judges were impressed by the sensitive way the architects retained the character of the Victorian building while making it fit for new uses. The result ‘creates delight and is pleasing to see’ they said, adding that its model for turning an obsolete building into a community asset could be adopted elsewhere.

Type of project Community centre

Location Sevenoaks, Kent

Client Sevenoaks Town Council

Main contractor Lengard

Structural engineer Price & Myers

Services engineer Max Fordham

Completion February 2019

Project cost £950,000

The shortlist

Youth Hostel Refurbishment, Glen Nevis, by Avison Young • YMCA Inclusive Sports Facility by CF Architects • Hornton Grange and Garth House, Edgbaston Park Hotel and Conference Centre, by Glancy Nicholls Architects • The Royal Foresters by Gollifer Langston Architects • Gin Works by Guy Hollaway Architects • Kindred by Studioshaw

Hotel, Retail and Leisure £5 million and over

Quadrant Arcade by Barr Gazetas

Photo by Philip Vile

Quadrant Arcade, designed in 1928 and running between London’s Regent Street and Glasshouse Street, had always suffered from poor natural light and an underwhelming entrance. The Crown Estate commissioned Barr Gazetas to improve its viability by refurbishing it and improving the associated streetscape.

The design removed the column that inhibited the Regent Street entrance and created a double-height portal with a continuous glazed curve to help attract footfall. Interventions included a terrazzo tiled floor inspired by tiles found in Pompeii, timber shop fronts and statement lighting by Jason Bruges Studio. Barr Gazetas aimed for a BREEAM Excellent rating and reduced annual CO 2 emissions by 62 per cent. The arcade is now marketed as a beauty and wellness destination.

Judges felt the architect had really understood the psychology of shopping in its reinvention. One key move – the removal of a column and remodelling of the entrance – breathed new life into the underperforming arcade by creating ‘a glamour and intrigue that draws you in’.

Type of project Retail

Location London W1

Client The Crown Estate

Main contractor Forcia

Structural engineer Waterman Group

Services engineer Aecom

Completion November 2018

Project cost Undisclosed

The shortlist

Wilde Aparthotels by Staycity by Chetwoods • Opera Terrace, Covent Garden, by Eric Parry Architects • The Conduit by Feix&Merlin with Russell Sage Studio and Cavendish Studios • Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio • Carriage Hall by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates • The Fife Arms Hotel by Moxon Architects • Heckfield Place by Spratley & Partners

House £250,000 – £500,000

Mile End Road by Vine Architecture Studio

Photo by Nicholas Worley

The ambition of this ‘clean, crisp’ project was to re-imagine the layout of an existing cramped flat, accessed by a shared stairwell with offices below. The architects sought to rationalise while retaining intersecting load-bearing masonry walls that divide washing, dining, relaxing and sleeping functions. A level change and roof valley help demarcate these spaces and provide undulating height and rhythm.

Vine Architecture Studio’s approach questions demolition or reduction as a first design move and here uses simple and widely available materials. The incline of the roof is in part determined by the angle and path of the sun. North light comes through skylights and the project maintains a large area of glazing while regulating internal temperatures through orientation and pitch. ‘It is beautifully detailed and very replicable: light, bright and generous,’ said the judges. In a tightly fought category, the judges awarded a high commendation to McLaren.Excell’s Lower Mill, a ‘charming, coherent and deft’ restoration of, and extension to, a late 18th-century Grade II-listed structure.

Type of project House

Location London E1

Client Capital Estates

Main contractor Homeway Builders

Structural engineer engineersHRW

Services engineer Edmund Kasakaitis

Completion December 2018

Project cost £310,000

Highly commended

Lower Mill by McLaren.Excell

The shortlist

Muse House by Alexander Martin Architects • Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa • Watson’s St Chapel by NIKJOO • Bedwardine Road by Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors

House under £250,000

Reveal in Roof by con | form architects

Photo by con | form architects

‘It hits the innovation button,’ said our judges of this ‘super-sharp new incarnation of the loft’. A distinct feature of the existing rear elevation was its flatness, and this roof addition responds with depth and delicacy. A thin steel reveal provides a lining to the new space, focusing views out from the inside while contrasting with the flatness of the rear elevation externally.

The new space has been positioned in the centre of the plan, and access required construction of a pop-up extension over the new staircase. This gave an opportunity to provide unobstructed views out and allow light to permeate into the darkest part of the plan. The roof has been upgraded, introducing high-performance insulation and improving thermal performance for the whole building.

Type of project House

Location London N8

Client Undisclosed

Main contractor Head Projects

Structural engineer Ingen Construction

Completion May 2018

Project cost £220,000

The shortlist

Woodworkers Studio by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects • Repoussoir by con | form architects • Reedham Street by Giles & Pike Architects • Pod House by Proctor & Shaw • Birch and Clay Refugio by RISE Design Studio • From Open Plan to Family Fan by Ullmayer Sylvester Architects • Love Walk by Vine Architecture Studio • Courtyard House by Williams Griffiths

House £500,000 and over

The Signal House by Fraher & Findlay

Photo by Adam Scott

‘The relocation of the stair is interesting, and it’s a radical retrofit in that respect,’ said the judges about this dynamic scheme. The client wanted to fully refurbish the house, adding lower ground floor and loft extensions, and Fraher & Findlay considered every aspect of the existing building to propose the most efficient use of space. The stair core was moved to run through the centre of the building, freeing up space within the plan to provide generous living areas.

‘It’s very coherent, they’ve thought it through in three dimensions,’ enthused the judges. ‘The whole site is part of the scheme, and they have dealt thoroughly with sustainability.’ The judges also welcomed the focus on post-occupancy evaluation.

Type of project House

Location London N1

Client Undisclosed

Engineer Constant Structural Design

Joinery Shape London

Completion October 2018

Project cost Undisclosed

The shortlist

St Thomas Apartment by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris • Zetland Passive House by Ecospheric • Boscastle Road by Finkernagel Ross • Thorney Barn by Gagarin Studio • Dukes Avenue by Inglis Badrashi Loddo • 89 Portland Road byJohanna Molineus Architects • South London House by Jonathan Pile • Brick Barns by McLaren.Excell • Shades of Grey House by Robert Dye Architects • Sash House by Tigg Coll Architects • House of Layers by West Architecture

Sponsored by

Housing under £5 million

Trinity Church by Ollier Smurthwaite Architects

Photo by Ollier Smurthwaite

‘Audacious’ and ‘brave’ were the descriptions that came up time and again when the judges were assessing this scheme. Trinity United Reformed Church was constructed in 1872 and Grade II-listed in 1985 – and the aim was to sensitively address its original Victorian Gothic features while providing nine three-bed apartments. This successful design includes a series of timber insertions that express the original church columns while maintaining the original brickwork features and volume of the nave. Options for improving the building fabric were limited, but measures included encapsulating the existing leaded stained glass windows in double-glazed bespoke aluminium frames which retained and preserved the existing glazing without altering its appearance, while also improving the thermal efficiency.

Type of project Housing

Location Bowdon, Cheshire

Client Hale Estates

Structural engineer Joule Consulting Engineers

Services engineer Watt Energy & Consulting Engineers

Completion June 2018

Project cost £2.4 million

The shortlist

Albion Drive by Chris Dyson Architects • Warwick Square by Cooke Fawcett Architects • 12-14 Thirlmere Road by Flower Michelin Architects • 159 Southsea Avenue by iArch Consulting • Turner Street by Lipton Plant Architects • Weymouth Mews by Morrow + Lorraine • Living Above the Shop by Nagan Johnson

Housing £5 million and over

Buckingham Green by Fletcher Priest Architects

Photo by Hufton + Crow

The most sustainable approach is often to retain as much of an original building as possible, rather than knocking it down and replacing it. This is where Buckingham Green, a trio of buildings and associated public buildings, stands out. Impressively, the Fletcher Priest scheme has retained more than 70 per cent of the basic structure of what was once a tired 1970s sub-prime office building with some residential units, and now houses 65 prime contemporary residences, alongside new workspace and retail. The resulting design for the tower beds the site more comfortably in its setting with a reduced and rationalised core and openable black anodised windows which sit in the steel frame, delivering a 35 per cent increase in net internal area. Additional residences were created by moving the existing plant to the basement and ancillary gatehouse. Said the judges: ‘This is an inventive reuse of a building; the architects have reused the existing frames, made the floorplate bigger, and offered generous spaces. This is well-executed – and it’s replicable.’

Type of project Housing

Location London SW1

Client London & Oriental

Main contractor BAM Construction

Structural engineer Waterman Structures

Services engineer Long & Partners

Completion December 2018

Project cost Undisclosed

The shortlist

11-15 Grosvenor Crescent by Flanagan Lawrence • Floral Court by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates • Arlington Road by Studio 54 Architecture • Milton Hall by Tigg Coll Architects

International

The Richard A & Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard University, USA, by Hopkins Architects

Photos by Hopkins Architects

The Holyoke Center, designed by Josep Lluis Sert in the 1950s, is at the heart of the Harvard campus but had become neglected and unloved. Hopkins was commissioned to regenerate the first, second and 10th floors of the renamed building. The practice combined restoration of the concrete fabric with selective demolition and clearly legible new additions. It achieved a 13 per cent improvement on code-required CO 2 emissions, is LEED Gold rated and is the pilot for Harvard’s Healthier Building Materials Academy initiative.

The judges were extremely impressed with the architect’s respectful approach to the building and the high quality of the new design, with its deceptively effortless detailing. ‘Hopkins has really understood the existing building and how to use it to create the sort of spaces that current higher education needs,’ they said. ‘It’s a real achievement.’

Type of project University building

Location Massachusetts, USA

Client Harvard University

Executive architect Bruner Cott Associates

Main contractor Consigli Construction

Structural engineer Arup

Services engineer Arup

Completion September 2018

Project cost Undisclosed

The shortlist

Fred Perry, South Korea by BuckleyGrayYeoman • Tanger 66, Spain, by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Listed building under £5 million

Cosway Street by Latitude

Photo by Gilbert McCarragher

Latitude has converted the deconsecrated, Grade II*-listed Christ Church in Marylebone into the multipurpose Greenhouse Sports Centre. The project entailed restoring original fabric including ceiling mouldings and rosettes as well as more recent additions such as a new side entrance and zinc-clad rear stair core. Its thermal performance has been improved through highly insulated concrete slabs, and secondary glazing in the nave.

The project returns the building to community use, providing facilities for table tennis, volleyball and judo as well as after school clubs and administrative space in the refurbished crypt.

The judges appreciated the ‘very enjoyable bravado’ of this project. They particularly liked the way the main space had been retained as a single volume and that the historic features had not been compromised.

Type of project Sports centre

Location London NW1

Client The Greenhouse Centre for Greenhouse Sports

Main contractor Cosmur Construction London

Services engineer Edward Pearce

Completion April 2018

Project cost £3.75 million

The shortlist

The Octagon, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton by Bench Architects • Anning Rooms, Natural History Museum, by Dannatt Johnson Architects • Adam Smith’s Panmure House by EKJN architects • Brackley Town Hall by Haverstock • Room 1, Old Bank Hotel by James Wyman Architects • Castle House Incubation Hub, Sheffield, by Just-H Architects • National Waterways Museum, Gloucester, by Nissen Richards Studio • Kindred by studioshaw

Listed Building £5 million and over

Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects

Photo by Dirk Lindner

John Soane’s 1804 Grade I-listed Ealing home has been extensively extended and altered over the years. The design team has rehabilitated it back to Soane’s original design. This meticulous task involved forensic investigation to inform the restoration and the removal of several major additions, as well as the recreation of key original features such as the rear conservatory, roof lantern, and sunken colonnade. New additions include a café/restaurant in the adjacent garden. Where possible, the thermal efficiency of the heritage buildings has been improved.

Praising the design team’s variety of approaches, the judges said: ‘Whether refit, restoration or new build, all the decisions were well thought out – they’ve done right by the building.’

Type of project Manor house restoration

Location London W5

Client Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery Trust with Ealing Council

Main contractor Quinn London

Structural engineer Ellis & Moore

Services engineer King Shaw Associates

Completion July 2018

Project cost £9.33 million

The shortlist

Quadrant Arcade by Barr Gazetas • 21 Soho Square by BuckleyGrayYeoman • Velvet Mill at Lister Mills by David Morley Architects • Temperate House Precinct Project by Donald Insall Associates • Smithson Plaza by DSDHA • Opera Terrace, Covent Garden, by Eric Parry Architects • Old Sessions House by Feilden & Mawson • Preston Bus Station Refurbishment by John Puttick Associates • Science Gallery, London, by LTS Architects • 8-10 Waterloo Place by Morrow + Lorraine

Sponsored by

Offices under 2,000m2

No.5 Charterhouse Square by Gibson Thornley

Photo by Gibson Thornley

This sensitive conservation of a Grade II–listed Islington townhouse uses modern interventions to repurpose the building for boutique offices. Early Georgian rooms are impeccably restored and complemented by new lighting and furnishings (by the architects) along with the almost invisible introduction of services. A rear extension of steel and glass floods warm timber-lined workspaces with daylight.

The environmental upgrade included improved roof insulation, high-performance glazing and efficient mechanical systems. New materials and systems were evaluated for their whole-life carbon impacts using the BRE’s Ecopoints system.

The judges thought the modern interventions were well-judged with a view to longevity – a delicate and significant achievement in this sensitive heritage context. ‘I wouldn’t mind going to work there,’ said one.

Type of project Office

Location London EC1

Client The Charterhouse

Main contractor Forcia

Structural engineer Symmetrys

Services engineer XC02 Energy

Completion October 2018

Project cost £1.72 million

The shortlist

200 Grays Inn Road by Conran and Partners • Axtell Soho by Darling Associates • Boutique Office in Paddington by Edward Williams Architects • Haywards Place by HÛT • Stukeley Street by Emrys Architects • Tabernacle Street by Gpad London • JTP Studios, Pennington Street Warehouse, by JTP • Townhouse Office by Seth Stein Architects • 9 Jeffrey’s Place by Tasou Associates

Offices 2,000 – 5,000m2

The Smithson by TateHindle

Photo by Dirk Lindner

This upgrade of an outdated 1970s building in London’s Clerkenwell retains its structure, three façades, roof and stairs, while reimagining its Briset Street elevation by carving out a generous double-height entrance and recladding the façade. Interior finishes have been stripped out to expose the character of the existing building, and a mix of exposed concrete, steel and timber creates a simple and appealing industrial aesthetic.

Key moves included infilling three lightwells while creating additional terraces, replacing heavily framed glazing with slender profiles to enhance daylight, and a total overhaul of building systems to improve efficiency and future flexibility.

The judges called the new entrance a strong urban gesture, which combines with a straightforward reorganisation of internal spaces in this accomplished transformation. This simple approach is noteworthy because it can be ‘peeled on and off’, said one judge. The judges described the predicted CO 2 emissions of 22.78 kg/m2/year as both ‘believable and ambitious’.

Type of project Office

Location London EC1

Client Savills Investment Management

Main contractor Collins

Structural engineer Davies Maguire

Services engineer Watkins Payne

Completion September 2018

Project cost £8.4 million

The shortlist

One Heddon Street by Barr Gazetas • Merchants Hall by Ben Adams Architects • Alsop Fields by Cartwright Pickard • CORE by PRP • Broadwick Street by Rolfe Judd • 3 Cavendish Square by Squire & Partners

Offices 5,000 m2 and over

Green House by Waugh Thistleton Architects

Photo by Jim Stephenson

The judges commended the quality of the shortlist in this category, which included ‘several provocative projects which surpass the usual generic solutions’. Waugh Thistleton’s Green House stood out as the winner for its thorough and intelligent use of architectural devices to enhance both the project’s urban context and its interior spaces.

The architect has transformed a dilapidated six-storey 1960s concrete-frame light industrial building in London’s Bethnal Green into a light-filled modern workspace. Lettable space is maximised by a new six-storey glulam and cross-laminated timber (CLT) rear extension, a glazed extension on the street frontage and an additional storey on the roof. A whole life carbon approach to design significantly reduces both embodied and operational carbon.

‘This is not just a niche CLT project or a thermal cladding solution,’ said the judges. ‘The architects have transformed the building into a civilised environment you’d want to spend time in.’

Type of project Office

Location London E2

Client Ethical Property

Main contractor ARJ

Structural engineer Ramboll

Services engineer Skelly & Couch

Completion December 2018

Project cost £16 million

Highly commended

Peckham Levels by Carl Turner Architects

The shortlist

The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris • Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman • Cornerblock by Glenn Howells Architects • Bureau, 90 Fetter Lane by John Robertson Architects • ITV Campus by MCM Architecture • 1 Lyric Square by Stiff + Trevillion • The Foundry by tp bennett • Tintagel House by Universal Design Studio

School

STEM Activity Lab, Torriano Primary School by Hayhurst and Co

Photo by Kilian O’Sullivan

Imagination seems to run riot in this inspired transformation of a disused roof space in a primary school into a learning environment for science. The main superstructure is formed of a series of CNC-cut, laminated plywood portals which create and define a double-height space, with elements such as fold-down desks creating a flexible teaching environment. The tall space ensures natural stack-effect ventilation, with enhanced daylight from a large skylight and oversized glazed door. What was previously an uninsulated loft has been upgraded with a new thermal envelope, while a living wall and planters provide habitats for insects and wildlife, helping to teach children about biodiversity.

‘It took a brave client to enable this in the current funding environment’, said one judge. ‘But it’s amazing what has been achieved on the budget.’

Type of project School building

Location London NW5

Client London Borough of Camden

Main contractor Bolt & Heeks

Structural engineer Iain Wright Associates

Services engineer Edward Pearce

Completion November 2018

Project cost £324,000

The shortlist

van Hasselt Centre by Allies and Morrison • Northampton International Academy by Architecture Initiative • Barton Science Centre, Tonbridge School, by BDP • Memorial Hall by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt • Blackheath High School by Ellis Williams Architects • AKO Centre, University College School, by Lewandowski Architects • Tollgate Primary School Expansion by Rivington Street Studio • The King’s School, Canterbury, Mitchinson’s House by Walters & Cohen Architects • Remaking St Joseph’s School 2015 to 2018 by Wilby & Burnett

