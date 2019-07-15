Unsupported browser

AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Offices

15 July, 2019

  • Comment

The AJ can reveal the third set of finalists among the 140 projects vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards 2019. Today: Offices

Among the schemes shortlisted in the three office categories, which range in size from studios to large campuses, are Universal Design Studio’s Tintagel House and AHMM’s 48,300m² mixed-use quarter, The Bower, in London’s Old Street.

Cartwright Pickard’s warehouse conversion in Sheffield also makes the shortlist, alongside Glenn Howells Architects’ Cornerblock in Birmingham and MCM Architecture’s new campus for ITV on London’s South Bank.

The list also includes projects by Darling Associates, Tasou Associates, and Squire and Partners. 

The winners will be announced at an awards event at the Brewery in London on 11 September.

Shortlists

Offices under 2,000m²

  • 200 Gray’s Inn Road by Conran and Partners 
  • Axtell Soho by Darling Associates
  • Boutique Office in Paddington by Edward Williams Architects
  • Stukeley Street by Emrys Architects 
  • No 5 Charterhouse Square by Gibson Thornley
  • Tabernacle Street by Gpad London
  • JTP Studios, Pennington Street Warehouse by JTP
  • Townhouse Office by Seth Stein Architects
  • 9 Jeffrey’s Place by Tasou Associates

Offices 2,000m² - 5,000m²

  • One Heddon Street by Barr Gazetas
  • Merchants Hall by Ben Adams Architects
  • Alsop Fields by Cartwright Pickard
  • Haywards Place by HÛT
  • CORE by PRP
  • Broadwick Street by Rolfe Judd
  • 3 Cavendish Square by Squire & Partners
  • The Smithson by TateHindle

Offices 5,000m² and over

  • The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman
  • Peckham Levels by Carl Turner Architects
  • Cornerblock by Glenn Howells Architects
  • Bureau, 90 Fetter Lane by John Robertson Architects
  • ITV Campus by MCM Architecture
  • 1 Lyric Square by Stiff + Trevillion
  • The Foundry by tp bennett
  • Tintagel House by Universal Design Studio
  • The Green House by Waugh Thistleton Architects

