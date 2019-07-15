AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Offices

The AJ can reveal the third set of finalists among the 140 projects vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards 2019. Today: Offices

Among the schemes shortlisted in the three office categories, which range in size from studios to large campuses, are Universal Design Studio’s Tintagel House and AHMM’s 48,300m² mixed-use quarter, The Bower, in London’s Old Street.

Cartwright Pickard’s warehouse conversion in Sheffield also makes the shortlist, alongside Glenn Howells Architects’ Cornerblock in Birmingham and MCM Architecture’s new campus for ITV on London’s South Bank.

The list also includes projects by Darling Associates, Tasou Associates, and Squire and Partners.

The winners will be announced at an awards event at the Brewery in London on 11 September.

Shortlists

Offices under 2,000m²

200 Gray’s Inn Road by Conran and Partners

Axtell Soho by Darling Associates

Boutique Office in Paddington by Edward Williams Architects

Stukeley Street by Emrys Architects

No 5 Charterhouse Square by Gibson Thornley

Tabernacle Street by Gpad London

JTP Studios, Pennington Street Warehouse by JTP

Townhouse Office by Seth Stein Architects

9 Jeffrey’s Place by Tasou Associates

Offices 2,000m² - 5,000m²

One Heddon Street by Barr Gazetas

Merchants Hall by Ben Adams Architects

Alsop Fields by Cartwright Pickard

Haywards Place by HÛT

CORE by PRP

Broadwick Street by Rolfe Judd

3 Cavendish Square by Squire & Partners

The Smithson by TateHindle

Offices 5,000m² and over

The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Peckham Levels by Carl Turner Architects

Cornerblock by Glenn Howells Architects

Bureau, 90 Fetter Lane by John Robertson Architects

ITV Campus by MCM Architecture

1 Lyric Square by Stiff + Trevillion

The Foundry by tp bennett

Tintagel House by Universal Design Studio

The Green House by Waugh Thistleton Architects