AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Housing, School and Health

12 July, 2019 By AJ news desk

200 Grays Inn Road by Conran and Partners

200 Grays Inn Road by Conran and Partners Shortlisted in Offices under 2,000m²

The AJ can reveal the second set of finalists vying for this year’s ‘retrofit Oscars’. Today: the two housing categories, as well as school and health projects

Over the coming days we will be announcing all the projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2019, covering schemes as small as house conversions to major overhauls of historic listed structures.

Among the practices in the running in the housing categories are Ollier Smurthwaite Architects, Morrow + Lorraine, Lipton Plant Architects, Chris Dyson Architects, Flanagan Lawrence, Fletcher Priest Architects and KPF.

Sonnemann Toon Architects has again been nominated in the best health and wellbeing retrofit category, while the shortlisted schools schemes include projects by BDP, Ellis Williams Architects, Hayhurst and Co, Rivington Street Studio and Walters & Cohen.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

Last year the event’s main award – the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize – was given to Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.

The 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on Wednesday, 11 September 2019. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email Charlotte.McKenzie@emap.com

 

Shortlists

Housing under £5 million 

  • Albion Drive by Chris Dyson Architects
  • Warwick Square by Cooke Fawcett Architects
  • 12-14 Thirlmere Road by Flower Michelin Architects
  • 159 Southsea Avenue by iArch Consulting
  • Turner Street by Lipton Plant Architects
  • Weymouth Mews by Morrow + Lorraine
  • Living Above the Shop by Nagan Johnson
  • Trinity Church by Ollier Smurthwaite Architects 

Housing £5 million and over

  • 11-15 Grosvenor Crescent by Flanagan Lawrence
  • Buckingham Green by Fletcher Priest Architects
  • Floral Court by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
  • Arlington Road by Studio 54 Architecture
  • Milton Hall by Tigg Coll Architects

School

  • Van Hasselt Centre by Allies and Morrison
  • Northampton International Academy by Architecture Initiative
  • Barton Science Centre, Tonbridge School, by BDP
  • Memorial Hall by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
  • Blackheath High School by Ellis Williams Architects 
  • STEM Activity Lab, Torriano Primary School, by Hayhurst and Co
  • AKO Centre, University College School by Lewandowski Architects
  • Tollgate Primary School Expansion by Rivington Street Studio 
  • The King’s School, Canterbury, Mitchinson’s House, by Walters & Cohen Architects
  • Remaking St Joseph’s School 2015 to 2018 by Wilby & Burnett

Health

  • Garden Wall Consulting Room by PT Architects
  • Royal Free Hospital Paediatrics by Murphy Philipps Associates
  • Preventicum Clinic by Sonnemann Toon Architects

