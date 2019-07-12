AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Housing, School and Health

The AJ can reveal the second set of finalists vying for this year’s ‘retrofit Oscars’. Today: the two housing categories, as well as school and health projects

Over the coming days we will be announcing all the projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2019, covering schemes as small as house conversions to major overhauls of historic listed structures.

Among the practices in the running in the housing categories are Ollier Smurthwaite Architects, Morrow + Lorraine, Lipton Plant Architects, Chris Dyson Architects, Flanagan Lawrence, Fletcher Priest Architects and KPF.

Sonnemann Toon Architects has again been nominated in the best health and wellbeing retrofit category, while the shortlisted schools schemes include projects by BDP, Ellis Williams Architects, Hayhurst and Co, Rivington Street Studio and Walters & Cohen.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

Last year the event’s main award – the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize – was given to Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.

The 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on Wednesday, 11 September 2019. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email Charlotte.McKenzie@emap.com

Shortlists

Housing under £5 million

Albion Drive by Chris Dyson Architects

Warwick Square by Cooke Fawcett Architects

12-14 Thirlmere Road by Flower Michelin Architects

159 Southsea Avenue by iArch Consulting

Turner Street by Lipton Plant Architects

Weymouth Mews by Morrow + Lorraine

Living Above the Shop by Nagan Johnson

Trinity Church by Ollier Smurthwaite Architects

Housing £5 million and over

11-15 Grosvenor Crescent by Flanagan Lawrence

Buckingham Green by Fletcher Priest Architects

Floral Court by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Arlington Road by Studio 54 Architecture

Milton Hall by Tigg Coll Architects

School

Van Hasselt Centre by Allies and Morrison

Northampton International Academy by Architecture Initiative

Barton Science Centre, Tonbridge School, by BDP

Memorial Hall by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Blackheath High School by Ellis Williams Architects

STEM Activity Lab, Torriano Primary School, by Hayhurst and Co

AKO Centre, University College School by Lewandowski Architects

Tollgate Primary School Expansion by Rivington Street Studio

The King’s School, Canterbury, Mitchinson’s House, by Walters & Cohen Architects

Remaking St Joseph’s School 2015 to 2018 by Wilby & Burnett

Health

Garden Wall Consulting Room by PT Architects

Royal Free Hospital Paediatrics by Murphy Philipps Associates

Preventicum Clinic by Sonnemann Toon Architects