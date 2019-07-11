AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Houses

Over the next week the AJ will be revealing the nearly 140 projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2019, starting here with the three House categories

Among the schemes in the running are homes by McLaren Excell, whose Downshire Hill revamp won the house with a budget over £500,000 category last year, and innovative renovations by AHMM, De Rosee Sa, Finkernagel Ross and Tigg Coll Architects.

In 2018 Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed, New House was handed the title of best house retrofit with a value of £250,000 to £500,000 – a scheme which later went on to scoop the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2018.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

Last year the event’s main award – the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize – was given to Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.

Thie 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 11 September. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email

Shortlists

House under £250,000

Woodworkers Studio by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Repoussoir by con | form architects

Reveal in Roof by con | form architects

Reedham Street by Giles & Pike Architects

Pod House by Proctor & Shaw

Birch and Clay Refugio by RISE Design Studio

From Open Plan to Family Fan by Ullmayer Sylvester Architects

Love Walk by Vine Architecture Studio

Courtyard House by Williams Griffiths

Show Fullscreen Repoussoir by con | form architects Repoussoir by con | form architects





House £250,000 – £500,000

Muse House by Alexander Martin Architects

Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa

Lower Mill by McLaren Excell

Watson’s St Chapel by NIKJOO

Bedwardine Road by Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors

Mile End Road by Vine Architecture Studio

Show Fullscreen Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa





House £500,000 and over

St Thomas Apartment by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Zetland Passive House by Ecospheric

Boscastle Road by Finkernagel Ross

The Signal House by Fraher & Findlay

Thorney Barn by Gagarin Studio

Dukes Avenue by Inglis Badrashi Loddo

89 Portland Road by Johanna Molineus Architects

South London House by Jonathan Pile

Brick Barns by McLaren Excell

Shades of Grey House by Robert Dye Architects

Sash House by Tigg Coll Architects

House of Layers by West Architecture