AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Houses

11 July, 2019

Woodworkers Studio by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Woodworkers Studio by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Repoussoir by con | form architects

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Reveal in Roof by con | form architects

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Reedham Street by Giles & Pike Architects

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Pod House by Proctor & Shaw

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Birch and Clay Refugio by RISE Design Studio

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000
Source: Stale Eriksen

    Source: Stale Eriksen

  From Open Plan to Family Fan by Ullmayer Sylvester Architects

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Love Walk by Vine Architecture Studio

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000
Source:Nicholas Worley

    Source:Nicholas Worley

  Courtyard House by Williams Griffiths

    Shortlisted in House under £250,000

  Muse House by Alexander Martin Architects

    Shortlisted in House £250,000 – £500,000

  Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa

    Shortlisted in House £250,000 – £500,000

  Lower Mill by McLaren Excell

    Shortlisted in House £250,000 – £500,000

  Watson's St Chapel by NIKJOO

    Shortlisted in House £250,000 – £500,000

  Bedwardine Road by Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors

    Shortlisted in House £250,000 – £500,000

  Mile End Road by Vine Architecture Studio

    Shortlisted in House £250,000 – £500,000
Source:Nicholas Worley

    Source:Nicholas Worley

  St Thomas Apartment by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over
Source:Timothy Soar

    Source:Timothy Soar

  Zetland Passive House by Ecospheric

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  Boscastle Road by Finkernagel Ross

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  The Signal House by Fraher & Findlay

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  Thorney Barn by Gagarin Studio

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  Dukes Avenue by Inglis Badrashi Loddo

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over
Source:Brotherton Lock

    Source:Brotherton Lock

  89 Portland Road by Johanna Molineus Architects

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  • jpSouth London House by Jonathan Pile

    South London House by Jonathan Pile Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  Brick Barns by McLaren Excell

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  Shades of Grey House by Robert Dye Architects

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

  Sash House by Tigg Coll Architects

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over
Source:David Butler

    Source:David Butler

  House of Layers by West Architecture

    Shortlisted in House £500,000 and over

Over the next week the AJ will be revealing the nearly 140 projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2019, starting here with the three House categories

Among the schemes in the running are homes by McLaren Excell, whose Downshire Hill revamp won the house with a budget over £500,000 category last year, and innovative renovations by AHMM, De Rosee Sa, Finkernagel Ross and Tigg Coll Architects.

In 2018 Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed, New House was handed the title of best house retrofit with a value of £250,000 to £500,000 – a scheme which later went on to scoop the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2018.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

Last year the event’s main award – the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize – was given to Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.

Thie 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 11 September. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email Charlotte.McKenzie@emap.com

Shortlists

House under £250,000

  • Woodworkers Studio by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
  • Repoussoir by con | form architects
  • Reveal in Roof by con | form architects
  • Reedham Street by Giles & Pike Architects
  • Pod House by Proctor & Shaw
  • Birch and Clay Refugio by RISE Design Studio
  • From Open Plan to Family Fan by Ullmayer Sylvester Architects
  • Love Walk by Vine Architecture Studio
  • Courtyard House by Williams Griffiths

Repoussoir by con | form architects

Repoussoir by con | form architects

Repoussoir by con | form architects

House £250,000 – £500,000

  • Muse House by Alexander Martin Architects
  • Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa
  • Lower Mill by McLaren Excell
  • Watson’s St Chapel by NIKJOO
  • Bedwardine Road by Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors
  • Mile End Road by Vine Architecture Studio

Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa

Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa

Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa

House £500,000 and over

  • St Thomas Apartment by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Zetland Passive House by Ecospheric
  • Boscastle Road by Finkernagel Ross
  • The Signal House by Fraher & Findlay
  • Thorney Barn by Gagarin Studio
  • Dukes Avenue by Inglis Badrashi Loddo
  • 89 Portland Road by Johanna Molineus Architects
  • South London House by Jonathan Pile
  • Brick Barns by McLaren Excell
  • Shades of Grey House by Robert Dye Architects
  • Sash House by Tigg Coll Architects
  • House of Layers by West Architecture

Brick Barns by McLaren Excell

Brick Barns by McLaren Excell

Brick Barns by McLaren Excell

