AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Houses

Over the next week the AJ will be revealing the nearly 140 projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2019, starting here with the three House categories
Among the schemes in the running are homes by McLaren Excell, whose Downshire Hill revamp won the house with a budget over £500,000 category last year, and innovative renovations by AHMM, De Rosee Sa, Finkernagel Ross and Tigg Coll Architects.
In 2018 Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed, New House was handed the title of best house retrofit with a value of £250,000 to £500,000 – a scheme which later went on to scoop the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize 2018.
The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.
Last year the event’s main award – the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize – was given to Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.
Thie 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 11 September. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email Charlotte.McKenzie@emap.com
Shortlists
House under £250,000
- Woodworkers Studio by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
- Repoussoir by con | form architects
- Reveal in Roof by con | form architects
- Reedham Street by Giles & Pike Architects
- Pod House by Proctor & Shaw
- Birch and Clay Refugio by RISE Design Studio
- From Open Plan to Family Fan by Ullmayer Sylvester Architects
- Love Walk by Vine Architecture Studio
- Courtyard House by Williams Griffiths
Repoussoir by con | form architects
House £250,000 – £500,000
- Muse House by Alexander Martin Architects
- Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa
- Lower Mill by McLaren Excell
- Watson’s St Chapel by NIKJOO
- Bedwardine Road by Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors
- Mile End Road by Vine Architecture Studio
Stradella Road by De Rosee Sa
House £500,000 and over
Sponsored by
- St Thomas Apartment by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Zetland Passive House by Ecospheric
- Boscastle Road by Finkernagel Ross
- The Signal House by Fraher & Findlay
- Thorney Barn by Gagarin Studio
- Dukes Avenue by Inglis Badrashi Loddo
- 89 Portland Road by Johanna Molineus Architects
- South London House by Jonathan Pile
- Brick Barns by McLaren Excell
- Shades of Grey House by Robert Dye Architects
- Sash House by Tigg Coll Architects
- House of Layers by West Architecture
Brick Barns by McLaren Excell