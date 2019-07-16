AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Education, leisure and international

The AJ can reveal the fifth and final set of projects vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards 2019. Today: Higher and Further Education; Hotel, Retail and Leisure; and International categories

Among those shortlisted are Heatherwick Studio for its Coal Drops Yard scheme at King’s Cross, Eric Parry Architects’ Covent Garden revamp and Theis + Khan’s reworking of the Bat & Ball station in Kent.

Also in the running are projects by Collective Architecture, AHR, Farrell & Clark, Reiach and Hall Architects, Studioshaw. Moxon Architects and Guy Hollaway Architects.

Last year, the event’s main award, the Retrofit of the Year prize, was won by Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.

The annual AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

Shortlists

Higher and Further Education

Glenside Laundry Redevelopment, University of the West of England by AHR

The Old Gymnasium, University of Birmingham by Associated Architects

Chambers Street, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

Dreadnought Student Centre by Dannatt Johnson Architects

School of Earth and Environment and Priestley International Centre for Climate by Farrell & Clark

Engine Shed, University of Northampton by MCW architects

Lister Learning and Teaching Centre by Reiach and Hall Architects

Hotel, Retail and Leisure under £5 million

Youth Hostel Refurbishment, Glen Nevis by Avison Young

YMCA Inclusive Sports Facility by CF Architects

Hornton Grange and Garth House, Edgbaston Park Hotel and Conference Centre by Glancy Nicholls Architects

The Royal Foresters by Gollifer Langston Architects

Gin Works by Guy Hollaway Architects

Kindred by Studioshaw

Bat & Ball Station by Theis + Khan

Hotel, Retail and Leisure £5 million and over

Quadrant Arcade by Barr Gazetas

Wilde Aparthotels by Staycity by Chetwoods

Opera Terrace, Covent Garden by Eric Parry Architects

The Conduit by Feix & Merlin with Russell Sage Studio and Cavendish Studios

Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

Carriage Hall by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

The Fife Arms Hotel by Moxon Architects

Heckfield Place by Spratley & Partners

International

Fred Perry, South Korea, by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Tanger 66, Spain, by BuckleyGrayYeoman

The Richard A & Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard University, USA, by Hopkins Architects