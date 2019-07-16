AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Education, leisure and international

The AJ can reveal the fifth and final set of projects vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards 2019. Today: Higher and Further Education; Hotel, Retail and Leisure; and International categories
Among those shortlisted are Heatherwick Studio for its Coal Drops Yard scheme at King’s Cross, Eric Parry Architects’ Covent Garden revamp and Theis + Khan’s reworking of the Bat & Ball station in Kent.
Also in the running are projects by Collective Architecture, AHR, Farrell & Clark, Reiach and Hall Architects, Studioshaw. Moxon Architects and Guy Hollaway Architects.
Last year, the event’s main award, the Retrofit of the Year prize, was won by Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.
The annual AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.
The 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on Wednesday, 11 September 2019. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email Charlotte.McKenzie@emap.com
Shortlists
Higher and Further Education
Sponsored by
- Glenside Laundry Redevelopment, University of the West of England by AHR
- The Old Gymnasium, University of Birmingham by Associated Architects
- Chambers Street, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture
- Dreadnought Student Centre by Dannatt Johnson Architects
- School of Earth and Environment and Priestley International Centre for Climate by Farrell & Clark
- Engine Shed, University of Northampton by MCW architects
- Lister Learning and Teaching Centre by Reiach and Hall Architects
Engine Shed, University of Northampton by MCW architects
Source: Hufton + Crow
Hotel, Retail and Leisure under £5 million
- Youth Hostel Refurbishment, Glen Nevis by Avison Young
- YMCA Inclusive Sports Facility by CF Architects
- Hornton Grange and Garth House, Edgbaston Park Hotel and Conference Centre by Glancy Nicholls Architects
- The Royal Foresters by Gollifer Langston Architects
- Gin Works by Guy Hollaway Architects
- Kindred by Studioshaw
- Bat & Ball Station by Theis + Khan
Hornton Grange and Garth House, Edgbaston Park Hotel and Conference Centre by Glancy Nicholls Architects
Hotel, Retail and Leisure £5 million and over
- Quadrant Arcade by Barr Gazetas
- Wilde Aparthotels by Staycity by Chetwoods
- Opera Terrace, Covent Garden by Eric Parry Architects
- The Conduit by Feix & Merlin with Russell Sage Studio and Cavendish Studios
- Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio
- Carriage Hall by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
- The Fife Arms Hotel by Moxon Architects
- Heckfield Place by Spratley & Partners
Carriage Hall by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Source: Alicia Clarke
International
- Fred Perry, South Korea, by BuckleyGrayYeoman
- Tanger 66, Spain, by BuckleyGrayYeoman
- The Richard A & Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard University, USA, by Hopkins Architects
Fred Perry, South Korea by BuckleyGrayYeoman
-
AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Housing, School and Health
-
AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Offices
-
AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Cultural and Listed Buildings
-
AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Education, leisure and international