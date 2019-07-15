AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Cultural and Listed Buildings

The AJ can reveal the fourth set of finalists among the 140 projects vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards 2019. Today: the Cultural and Listed Buildings categories

Among the practices in the running in the two culture categories are schemes by David Kohn Architects, Hampshire County Council, David Chipperfield Architects and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

They are joined by 20 projects involving listed structures designed by DSDHA, Eric Parry Architects, Nissen Richards Studio and BuckleyGrayYeoman. The shortlist includes John Puttick Associates’ refurbishment of Preston Bus Station.

The overhaul of Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects has been nominated in both the cultural and listed building categories.

Last year the event’s main award, the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize, was given to a cultural project – Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

The 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on Wednesday, 11 September 2019. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email Charlotte.McKenzie@emap.com

Shortlists

Cultural buildings under £5 million

Collective on Calton Hill by Collective Architecture

V&A Photography Centre by David Kohn Architects

Site Gallery by DRDH Architects

Ty Pawb by Featherstone Young

The D-Day Story by Hampshire County Council

National Waterways Museum Gloucester by Nissen Richards Studio

Cultural buildings £5 million and over

Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan by David Chipperfield Architects

Alexandra Palace East Wing Regeneration Project by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects

St Albans Museum & Gallery by John McAslan + Partners

Japan House, London by Marchini Curran Associates

Bloomsbury Theatre by Nicholas Hare Architects

Listed buildings under £5 million

The Octagon, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton by Bench Architects

Anning Rooms, Natural History Museum by Dannatt Johnson Architects

Adam Smith’s Panmure House by EKJN architects

Brackley Town Hall by Haverstock

Room 1, Old Bank Hotel by James Wyman Architects

Castle House Incubation Hub, Sheffield by Just-H Architects

Cosway Street by Latitude

National Waterways Museum, Gloucester by Nissen Richards Studio

Kindred by Studioshaw

Listed buildings £5 million and over

Quadrant Arcade by Barr Gazetas

21 Soho Square by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Velvet Mill at Lister Mills by David Morley Architects

Temperate House Precinct Project by Donald Insall Associates

Smithson Plaza by DSDHA

Opera Terrace, Covent Garden by Eric Parry Architects

Old Sessions House by Feilden & Mawson

Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects

Preston Bus Station Refurbishment by John Puttick Associates

Science Gallery, London by LTS Architects

8-10 Waterloo Place by Morrow + Lorraine