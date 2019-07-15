Unsupported browser

AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Cultural and Listed Buildings

15 July, 2019

The AJ can reveal the fourth set of finalists among the 140 projects vying for this year’s AJ Retrofit Awards 2019. Today: the Cultural and Listed Buildings categories

More from: AJ Retrofit Awards 2019 finalists revealed: Houses

Among the practices in the running in the two culture categories are schemes by David Kohn Architects, Hampshire County Council, David Chipperfield Architects and Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. 

They are joined by 20 projects involving listed structures designed by DSDHA, Eric Parry Architects, Nissen Richards Studio and BuckleyGrayYeoman. The shortlist includes John Puttick Associates’ refurbishment of Preston Bus Station.

The overhaul of Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects has been nominated in both the cultural and listed building categories.

Last year the event’s main award, the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize, was given to a cultural project – Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

The 2019 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on Wednesday, 11 September 2019. For more details contact Charlotte McKenzie on +44 (0)203 953 2050 or email Charlotte.McKenzie@emap.com

Shortlists

Cultural buildings under £5 million

  • Collective on Calton Hill by Collective Architecture
  • V&A Photography Centre by David Kohn Architects
  • Site Gallery by DRDH Architects
  • Ty Pawb by Featherstone Young
  • The D-Day Story by Hampshire County Council
  • National Waterways Museum Gloucester by Nissen Richards Studio

Cultural buildings £5 million and over

  • Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan by David Chipperfield Architects
  • Alexandra Palace East Wing Regeneration Project by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects
  • St Albans Museum & Gallery by John McAslan + Partners
  • Japan House, London by Marchini Curran Associates
  • Bloomsbury Theatre by Nicholas Hare Architects

Listed buildings under £5 million

  • The Octagon, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton by Bench Architects
  • Anning Rooms, Natural History Museum by Dannatt Johnson Architects 
  • Adam Smith’s Panmure House by EKJN architects
  • Brackley Town Hall by Haverstock
  • Room 1, Old Bank Hotel by James Wyman Architects
  • Castle House Incubation Hub, Sheffield by Just-H Architects
  • Cosway Street by Latitude
  • National Waterways Museum, Gloucester by Nissen Richards Studio
  • Kindred by Studioshaw

Listed buildings £5 million and over

  • Quadrant Arcade by Barr Gazetas
  • 21 Soho Square by BuckleyGrayYeoman
  • Velvet Mill at Lister Mills by David Morley Architects
  • Temperate House Precinct Project by Donald Insall Associates
  • Smithson Plaza by DSDHA
  • Opera Terrace, Covent Garden by Eric Parry Architects
  • Old Sessions House by Feilden & Mawson
  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles and Julian Harrap Architects
  • Preston Bus Station Refurbishment by John Puttick Associates
  • Science Gallery, London by LTS Architects 
  • 8-10 Waterloo Place by Morrow + Lorraine

