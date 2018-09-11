AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 winners revealed

Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music has been named AJ Retrofit of the Year 2018

The practice’s interventions have transformed the building’s main theatre space, substantially boosting its capacity, as well as adding a new recital space above and increasing front-of-house flow and back-of-house capacity.

The scheme, which also won the Cultural: Performance and Events category, was revealed as the overall winner at the AJ Retrofit Awards ceremony held at The Brewery in London tonight (12 September).

Among the other winners were Dow Jones’s Garden Museum in the Cultural: Museums and Galleries category; Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed New House in the three House categories; Zeitz MOCAA, the Cape Town gallery created by Heatherwick Studio from disused grain silos, which won best International Project; and AHMM’s reworking of BBC Television Centre in the Listed Buildings: £5 million or over category.

The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.

Retrofit of the Year

Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects (Winner – Cultural Buildings: Performance and Events)

Ianritchie ram theatre (c) adam scott Photo by Adam Scott

Addressing the challenges of an extremely confined site, this project creates two distinctive new performance spaces and improves connectivity within an historic ensemble of buildings. The Music Theatre is an extraordinary skilful and complex set-piece, while the smaller Recital Hall exploits the last part of the site into which the academy could expand, providing precious additional space. Technical aspects such as acoustic performance and environmental control were scrupulously considered and seamlessly integrated.

Catherine Slessor

Ianritchie royalacademymusic exterior 01ir2 (c) adam scott Photo by Adam Scott

Jury comment

Throughout the scheme, architecture from different eras is allowed to speak for itself, creating a rich and resonant dialogue. New parts have a delightful assurance and coherence that will surely inspire the academy’s students to even greater heights of achievement.

Type of project Cultural

Location London NW1

Completed January 2018

Client Royal Academy of Music

Services engineer Atelier Ten

Type of project Cultural

Location London NW1

Completed January 2018

Client Royal Academy of Music

Services engineer Atelier Ten

Main contractor Geoffrey Osborne

Project cost £19.9 million

The shortlist

Refurbishment and Restoration of the Victoria Palace Theatre Aedas • Queen Elizabeth Hall Café and Interval Bar Archer Humphryes Architects • Southbank Centre Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios • Omved Gardens HASA Architects • The Corn Hall Hudson Architects • St Cecilia’s Hall, University of Edinburgh Page\Park Architects • Darlington Civic Theatre and Theatre Hullabaloo Space Architects

Read a full building study of Ian Ritchie Architects’ award-winning retrofit

Cultural Building of the Year: Museums and Galleries

Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects

01 cultural buildings museums and galleries Photo by Anthony Coleman

Dow Jones Architects’ relationship with the Garden Museum dates back to 2008 when the practice first remodelled the deconsecrated Grade II*-listed church of St Mary-at-Lambeth to house galleries, education rooms and an event space. This more recent phase further develops the museum’s potential and capacity by adding a set of bronze-clad pavilions for education and community activities, linked by a glazed cloister that frames a new garden. This tactful and beautifully considered expansion consolidates the museum’s presence in the shadow of neighbouring Lambeth Palace. Yet the new pavilions have their own lucid and expressive contemporary language, with bronze shingle cladding alluding to the bark of surrounding trees. The shingles will create a distinctive pattern as the building gradually ages, enriched by the passing of time and the seasons. Catherine Slessor

Jury comment

The jury was impressed by the scheme’s finesse, experiential richness and the sensitive way in which it relates to the existing site and historic fabric. The scheme skilfully stitches together different spaces and activities, unified by the tranquil, green presence at its heart.

Type of project Museum

Location London SE1

Completed July 2017

Client Garden Museum

Services engineer OR Consult

Main contractor Rooff

Project cost £4.5 million

The shortlist

One Paved Court Allies and Morrison • V&A Members’ Room Carmody Groarke • Paisley: The Secret Collection Collective Architecture • Whitehall Museum Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture • Kettle’s Yard Jamie Fobert Architects • The Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China and South Asia, British Museum Nissen Richards Studio

Health Building of the Year

Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects

03 health Photo by Adam Scott

This bold, 5,255m2 new outpatient and research institute building for King’s College Hospital has brought back to life five Victorian houses that have lain derelict since the 1970s. The existing brick walls of the terraces now abut a new build element, which uses a simple palette of materials such as stone and white render. The building rehouses the world-leading Harris Birthright Centre, which combines research with caring for more than 10,000 patients a year in a hospital environment. Will Hurst

Jury comment

The judges said this project ‘really worked’ in its wider context and ‘lifted the standard of healthcare schemes’ with a strong materiality and a domestic scale. The judges added that they would have liked to have seen more entries in this category.

Type of project Medical laboratory

Location London SE5

Client Fetal Medicine Foundation

Services engineer Troup Bywaters + Anders

Main contractor Gilbert Ash

Completed May 2017

Project cost £22 million

The shortlist

Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Centre Bradley van der Straeten Architects • 41 Welbeck Street Sonnemann Toon Architects • Private Patient Unit, Guy’s Cancer Centre Sonnemann Toon Architects • The Halo Steffian Bradley Architects

Higher and Further Education Building of the Year

Alexandra Centre by Haverstock

04 higher and further education Photo by Simon Kennedy

The Alexandra Centre is based in a remodelled school, part of the late Neave Brown’s 1970s Alexandra Estate. The brief required a sensitive and adaptable approach as user needs are varied. A further challenge was presented by working within the Modernist framework of Brown’s original and now Grade II*-listed building. Catherine Slessor

Jury comment

The jury was impressed by the evident care and intelligence at work in the creation of a therapeutic environment for vulnerable young people.

Type of project School

Location London NW8

Client London Borough of Camden

Services engineer WSP Group

Main contractor Rooff

Completed February 2017

Project cost £5.5 million

The shortlist

Garden Quad Auditorium, St John’s College Oxford BGS Architects • The Lower Refectory, UCL Burwell Deakins Architects • The Library, Leeds College of Music DarntonB3 Architecture • Faculty of Laws, UCL Levitt Bernstein • Templeman Library Penoyre & Prasad • MAD Library, Harrow Campus Rock Townsend Architects • London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre Sheppard Robson

Hotel, Retail and Leisure Building of the Year

Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA Studio

05 hotel retail and leisure

This ambitious expansion and remodelling within an entire block of 15 Georgian townhouses in the Soho Conservation area includes 11 listed buildings and two of local merit. The project features insertions of bronze, steel and concrete and the retention of much of the original panelling and joinery of the original properties. Will Hurst

Jury comment

Judges praised the project’s tasteful use of materials and maximising of natural light and commented that the scheme was ‘volumetrically interesting’.

Type of project Hotel/leisure

Location London W1

Client Soho Estates and Soho House

Services engineer Thornton Reynolds

Main contractor In House Design & Build

Completed November 2017

Project cost £20 million

The shortlist

Corn Exchange, Manchester (Phase II) 5plus Architects • Floral Street Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates • Jennings, Porthcawl Ellis Williams Architects • V&A Museum Shop Friend and Company Architects • The Mandrake Manalo & White, with Tala Fustok Interior Design and CinA

House of the Year:

under £250,000

St John Rye by Marta Nowicka @ DOM Stay & Live

06 house under £250,000 Photo by Wojciech Ketz

This project changed an ambulance station to residential use, keeping the original, lofty parking space as a living/creative work space – and creating cosy bedrooms accessed via large hallways. The challenge was to shape a space that suited current aspirations but echoed the station’s industrial past and contextual material language. Rough, unfinished materials such as concrete and stainless steel combine with warm, sand-blasted timber and Carrera marble. The scheme emphasises the twin pitched roof of the original building with glass infills. Emily Booth

Jury comment

This project ‘ticks all the boxes’ according to our judging panel – who said it was ‘exquisite’, ‘very liveable’, and an ‘exemplar for others’.

Type of project Residential

Location East Sussex

Completed May 2017

Services engineer Wilde Carter Clack

Main contractor Court Developments

Project cost £230,000

The shortlist

Elfort Road House Amos Goldreich Architecture • Victoria Mews Checa Romero Architects • levels ten + eleven con|form architects • Tower House Dominic McKenzie Architects • Bethnal Green Terrace HÛT Architecture • Black Ridge House Neil Dusheiko Architects • 107a Longley Road Stylus Architects

House of the Year:

£250,000 – £500,000

Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu

07 house £250,000 £500,000 Photos by Greg Storrar

The client sought a high-quality, energy-efficient and low-cost building to serve as a house, library and gallery. The architect proposed a retrofit rather than a new build for improved sustainability, more sensitive and appropriate place-making, and reduced cost. The result? An existing agricultural shed – once a container for tools and tractors – is now a container for a lifetime collection of books and art. The steel frame and ground slab have been reused and enlarged, retaining the original form. The building is a journey of interconnected spaces, alternating between the grand and the intimate. Emily Booth

Jury comment

With its modest and clever plan, sensitivity to context, and brilliant detailing – this is a complex project made to look very simple by enormous architectural skill.

Type of project Residential

Location North Yorkshire

Client Private

Services engineer Integration

Main contractor Vine House Construction

Completed October 2017

Project cost £445,000

The shortlist

Perf House Andy Martin Architecture • The Etch House Fraher Architects • Carlstone Lodge Lipton Plant Architects • Mandeville Loft II Neil Davies Architects • Petersen Brick House Neil Dusheiko Architects • The Mill House OB Architecture • Gin Distillery Open Practice Architecture • Hugo Road Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors • Conjuring up the Illusion of Space Sanya Polescuk Architects

House of the Year:

over £500,000

Downshire Hill by McLaren.Excell

08 house over £500,000

This project involved the restoration and extension of a listed semi-detached early 18th century house in Hampstead. A 1950s side extension has been removed and replaced with a bold scheme which extends into the garden at lower ground floor level with a Cor-ten-clad rear extension. Externally, the façades to the side have been retained or reconstructed to sit harmoniously alongside the Regency house. The delicate restoration reveals original fabric. Environmental approaches include a focus on thermal performance – and a green sedum roof. Emily Booth

Jury comment

The judges said this winner was a beautiful project – and particularly praised its layering of the old and new.

Type of project Residential

Location London NW3

Client Private

Services engineer Not applicable

Main contractor Stem & Agate

Completed July 2016

Project cost £950,000

Highly commended

Chapel Craftworks

The shortlist

The Farmer’s House AR Design Studio • Fitzrovia House Carmody Groarke • Canal House Emrys Architects • Bingham Place and Nottingham Place Gibson Thornley Architects • House at 69 Platts Lane Groves Natcheva Architects • The Cottage Guy Hollaway Architects • Willowbrook Paul Archer Design • Camden House Powell Tuck Associates • South Stables Studio Mackereth • The Old Barn Waind Gohil + Potter Architects

Housing of the Year:

under £5 million

Paxton House by alma-nac

09 housing under £5 million Photo by Jack Hobhouse

Paxton House is the renovation and extension of a derelict 1960s concrete frame building, converted to provide 43 homes and a series of shared spaces. Creating a new, external circulation strategy meant all apartments could be dual-aspect, each with a S/SW-facing living space and balcony. The external walkways double as building service routes, maximising available head height in the apartments by removing the requirement for internal service transfer. The walkways use the chipped rubber typical of playgrounds for acoustic damping. Emily Booth

Jury comment

‘Clever, simple, bold,’ said our judges of the winning scheme – and highlighted its effective spatial layouts and excellent modelling.

Type of project Residential

Location London SE25

Client Joseph Homes

Services engineer Integration UK

Main contractor Joseph Homes

Completed October 2017

Project cost £4.95 million

The shortlist

Pocket Living, Arklow Road SE14 RCKa • Squirrel Works Sjölander da Cruz Architects • Badcock Barn Snell David Architects • Nottingham City Homes 2050 Pilot Project Studio Partington

Housing of the Year:

over £5 million

Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

010 housing £5 million and over

Quadrant 4 revitalises a 1930s Art Deco building linked to the former Regent Palace Hotel, providing 48 luxury apartments ranging from 30m2 to 190m2. The design sought to repair street-facing elevations and unify the top two floors, rebuilt in traditional faience cladding with set-back terraces. A high-performance steel-framed window system has been adopted within the retained façades. The rear elevations were re-clad with a bespoke extruded terracotta skin with projecting balconies. Emily Booth

Jury comment

Our judges said this standout project is a fun, joyful celebration of the building – sympathetic to the streetscape and a very worthy winner.

Type of project Residential

Location London W1

Completed September 2017

Client The Crown Estate

Services engineer AECOM

Main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine

Project cost £38.3 million

The shortlist

16 Winchester Walk Cullinan Studio • Wilmcote House ECD Architects • 224-226 King’s Road HCL Architects • The Fitzalan Holder Mathias Architects

International Project of the Year

Zeitz MOCAA, South Africa by Heatherwick Studio

011 international project Photo by Iwan Baan

Innovative concrete cutting techniques have enabled the conversion of a disused grain silo complex on Cape Town’s harbour front into a significant cultural building which sits beneath a new boutique hotel. The project, for client Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, aims to retain the spirit of the listed 1920s silo complex while providing space for a not-for-profit museum institution which aims to bring contemporary art to the public. The heart of the new museum is the dramatic carved-out atrium. Will Hurst

Jury comment

The judges admired the way in which this historic grain silo was hollowed out, creating what they described as a ‘fantastic cathedral’. ‘They have created a monumental space,’ one said.

Type of project Museum/gallery

Location Cape Town

Client Victoria and Alfred Waterfront

Main contractor WBHO

Completed September 2017

Project cost £30 million

The shortlist

NOI Techpark, Bolzano, Italy Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom.Andrea Cattacin • Stahlwerk Augustfehn, Apen, Germany Finkernagel Ross • The Murray Hotel, Hong Kong Foster + Partners • Msheireb Museums, Doha, Qatar John McAslan + Partners

Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million

The Dunbar Battery by Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture

012 listed building under £5 million

This project, in the historic Scottish harbour town of Dunbar, is a new public gathering and performance space within the Category B-listed Lamer Island Battery, a fortification built in 1781 during the American War of Independence to protect the town. Architect Rankinfraser was tasked with reimagining the battery to promote regeneration and tourism and has responded with a scheme which improves access, repairs and conserves stonework and creates a multipurpose events space. Will Hurst

Jury comment

A playful and joyful space which is ‘so engaging for adults and kids’ was how the judges described the winning project. The panel also liked the way in which the existing wall on the site was salvaged and re-used to create a simple but effective design.

Type of project Leisure

Location Dunbar, East Lothian

Client The Dunbar Harbour Trust

Services engineer WGM

Main contractor G Brown Stonemasons

Completed June 2017

Project cost £490,000

The shortlist

Southall Manor House Architecture 00 • Opening Doors, York Mansion House De Matos Ryan • The Forge Emrys Architects • The Borders Distillery Gray Macpherson Architects • Converted School-house in Marylebone Seth Stein Architects • Squirrel Works Sjölander da Cruz Architects • 15 Soho Square Studio Kyson • Golden Lane Community Centre Studio Partington

Listed Building of the Year:

over £5 million

Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

013 listed building £5 million and over Photo by Tim Soar

This Grade II-listed complex in west London was developed by the BBC as the first purpose-built television studio in the UK. It is now open to the public as a fully mixed-use development, following its reinvention under a site-wide masterplan. A key part of the project was the preservation and celebration of the original listed features, while new uses include commercial units, office space, a hotel, gym and pool facilities and 432 flats. Will Hurst

Jury comment

The judges said the winner was a ‘transformational’ project which had opened up London’s TV Centre to a completely different use through a ‘highly complex retrofit’. One judge said: ‘A huge amount of design thinking has gone into this scheme – it’s incredible’.

Type of project Workplace

Location London W12

Clients Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan, AIMCo, BBC Studioworks

Services engineer Arup

Main contractor Mace

Completed February 2018

Project cost Undisclosed

The shortlist

Lambeth Town Hall Cartwright Pickard • The Hoover Building Interrobang Architecture + Engineering • The Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives LDN Architects • The Garment Factory, Glasgow Morgan McDonnell Architecture

Office of the Year:

under 2,000m²

Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects

014 offices under 2,000 Photos by Dennis Gilbert

This daring transformation of a former shop and warehouse in Peckham into the practice’s own office inserts a concrete picture window into the street elevation. This is just one of several exquisitely detailed interventions which also include a triple-height entrance hall with mezzanine meeting room above, a multipurpose space below and a Douglas fir-lined drawing studio accessed via a glass bridge. The main workspace, toplit by linear rooflights, overlooks a south-facing garden with a moat, screened by mirrored brise-soleil which reflect light (and views of the practice’s koi carp) back into the work area. Hattie Hartman

Jury comment

A skilful reinterpretation of a familiar London typology which marries aesthetics with technical considerations to create a variety of stunning spaces for different types of working. The project shows an impressive approach to fabric-first passive design, with clever integration of renewables. A clear winner.

Type of project Workplace

Location London SE15

Completed April 2017

Client Knox Bhavan Architects

Services engineer Paul Bastick Associates

Main contractor Knox Bhavan Architects

Project cost £300,000

The shortlist

7 Queen Street Alexander Martin Architects • Albert Works Cartwright Pickard • Imperial Works Coffey Architects • The Coal Office David Morley Architects • Earl Grey House Elliott Architects • Crinan Street gpad london • HKS Architects London Studio HKS Architects • Appold Studios HÛT Architecture • Ironwood Works HÛT Architecture • Milson Road Studio Jonathan Tuckey Design • 25 Watling Street and 10 Bow Lane MOCT Studio

Office of the Year:

2,000m² – 5,000m²

De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown

015 offices 2,000 5,000m Photo by Nick Kane

The De Beauvoir Block is the reworking of a terrace of early 20th century industrial buildings in Hackney into contemporary workspaces of a variety of sizes (30m2 to 230m2) aimed at start-up businesses with relatively short tenures. New elements include a communal courtyard and café, linking bridges and rooftop studios. Circulation and common spaces are designed to foster a sense of community. Hattie Hartman

Jury comment

An imaginative reworking of existing buildings with a sophisticated layering of new additions which resolve circulation and enhance daylight penetration. There is much sensitive use of materials and careful consideration of environmental impacts.

Type of project Workplace

Location London N1

Client The Benyon Estate

Services engineer AJ Energy Consultants

Main contractor Sullivan Brothers Construction

Completed July 2017

Project cost £5 million

The shortlist

Your Space Gensler • 53 Great Suffolk Street Hawkins\Brown • Academy House John Robertson Architects • 25 Savile Row Piercy&Company • The Weaving Works RMI Architects • Warwick Street Squire & Partners

Office of the Year:

5,000m² – 10,000m²

The Department Store by Squire & Partners

016 offices 5,000 10,000m Photo by James Jones

Squire & Partners converted a dilapidated 1906 department store in Brixton into the practice’s own offices, incorporating shops for local businesses and a restaurant and bar with terrace at roof level. Voids cut through the floors create dramatic vertical connections – and the building’s character has been enhanced by restoring plasterwork and mouldings while sandblasting brick walls, and retaining graffiti from recent squatters. Services have been sensitively layered in below existing ceilings. Hattie Hartman

Jury comment

This is a confident and honest transformation of a quality building, a 1906 department store in Brixton, into the practice’s own offices. An intelligent mix of restoration, reconstruction and contemporary interventions combine to enhance the building, making it more than the sum of its parts and creating a variety of work environments.

Type of project Workplace

Location London SW9

Completed June 2017

Client Squire & Partners

Services engineer DSA Engineering

Main contractor Stoneforce

Project cost Undisclosed

The shortlist

The Record Store Allford Hall Monaghan Morris • 70 Wilson Astudio • Jamestown Road Ben Adams Architects • Great Western Studios Bryden Wood • Herbal House BuckleyGrayYeoman • The Record Hall Karakusevic Carson Architects • Which? Headquarters Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates • No1 New Oxford Street by Orms • Victoria Gate, Woking Scott Brownrigg

Office of the Year:

Over 10,000m²

Here East by Hawkins\Brown

017 offices over 10,000m Photos by Rory Gardiner

Here East repurposed the London 2012 Press and Broadcast centres at the Olympic Park into a dynamic hub for the creative industries. Conceived as an extension and complement to the artistic community rooted in Hackney Wick before the Olympics, the vast 103,000m2 complex has been subdivided to provide for activities including a 6,000m2 co-working space, a 950-person auditorium, and research labs and classrooms for Loughborough University and UCL. Particularly successful is the transformation of the gantries on the Broadcast Centre’s 275m-long east façade, originally designed for mechanical plant, into small-scale studios. Hattie Hartman

Jury comment

An ambitious and visionary reinterpretation of bland Olympic Games buildings of enormous scale that creates a sense of place, an identity and a dynamic 21st century working environment. This is a resilient solution which future-proofs the buildings by providing flexible workspace for a mix of uses and has kickstarted the regeneration of Hackney Wick.

Type of project Workplace

Location London E20

Client Innovation City (London)

Services engineer Cundall

Main contractor Laing O’Rourke

Completed July 2016

Project cost £93.7 million

Highly commended

The Import Building Studio RHE

The shortlist

The Westworks Allies and Morrison • The Minster Building BuckleyGrayYeoman • Voyager Place Cove Burgess Architects • Platform DLG Architects • Thames Tower dn-a architecture • 25 Wilton Road MAX Architects • Boden Head Office Spacelab • 8 Salisbury Square tp bennett

School Building of the Year

Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

018 school project Photo by Anthony Coleman

This bold remodelling of an independent school for girls in South London augments an existing 1930s building to provide a new reception space and dining hall. It follows on from an earlier phase of work which saw a new sixth form centre located in a rooftop pavilion. Conceived as complementing the building, rather than simply extending it, this latest scheme takes its cues from the original architecture but reframes it for the current era to create a lively synthesis of old and new. Catherine Slessor

Jury comment

The jury liked the energy and ambition of the scheme and how it succeeded in reinvigorating the school campus, re-orientating it to the street and thereby transforming its relationship with the surrounding locality.

Type of project High school

Location London SW16

Completed February 2018

Client The Girls’ Day School Trust

Services engineer OR Consult

Main contractor Rooff

Project cost £9 million

The shortlist

Marr College BDP • Fennies, Woking CF.Architects • NHP Westway Hanson Architects • The Belham Primary School Haverstock • Stephen Hawking School Tower Hamlets Architecture Team

Our thanks to this year’s judges

Pooja Agrawal, principal project officer, Greater London Authority • Sherin Aminossehe, head of offices, Lendlease • Duncan Baker-Brown, director, BBM Sustainable Design • Hero Bennett, senior sustainability consultant and partner, Max Fordham • Andrea Carvajal, associate director, Sturgis Carbon Profiling • Jane Duncan, director, Jane Duncan Architects • Ulf Eickelberg, projects director, GVA Second London Wall • Russ Hamilton, partner, Farrells • Tanvir Hasan, deputy chair, Donald Insall Associates • David Hills, director, DSDHA • Sam Jacob, principal, Sam Jacob Studio • Eva Jiřičná, architect • Anna Liu, director, Tonkin Liu • Sanya Polescuk, director, Sanya Polescuk Architects • Alan Shingler, partner, Sheppard Robson Architects • Amin Taha, principal, Amin Taha Architects • Magali Thomson, director, Marks Barfield Architects

Jury chairs

Emily Booth, AJ editor • Hattie Hartman, AJ sustainability editor • Will Hurst, AJ managing editor • Catherine Slessor, writer and AJ columnist