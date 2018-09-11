AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 winners revealed

Ian Ritchie Architects’ reworking of the Royal Academy of Music has been named AJ Retrofit of the Year 2018
The practice’s interventions have transformed the building’s main theatre space, substantially boosting its capacity, as well as adding a new recital space above and increasing front-of-house flow and back-of-house capacity.
The scheme, which also won the Cultural: Performance and Events category, was revealed as the overall winner at the AJ Retrofit Awards ceremony held at The Brewery in London tonight (12 September).
Among the other winners were Dow Jones’s Garden Museum in the Cultural: Museums and Galleries category; Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed New House in the three House categories; Zeitz MOCAA, the Cape Town gallery created by Heatherwick Studio from disused grain silos, which won best International Project; and AHMM’s reworking of BBC Television Centre in the Listed Buildings: £5 million or over category.
The yearly AJ Retrofit Awards programme is one of the most highly regarded in UK architecture and celebrates the design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of our built world.
Retrofit of the Year
Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects (Winner – Cultural Buildings: Performance and Events)
Ianritchie ram theatre (c) adam scott
Addressing the challenges of an extremely confined site, this project creates two distinctive new performance spaces and improves connectivity within an historic ensemble of buildings. The Music Theatre is an extraordinary skilful and complex set-piece, while the smaller Recital Hall exploits the last part of the site into which the academy could expand, providing precious additional space. Technical aspects such as acoustic performance and environmental control were scrupulously considered and seamlessly integrated.
Catherine Slessor
Ianritchie royalacademymusic exterior 01ir2 (c) adam scott
Jury comment
Throughout the scheme, architecture from different eras is allowed to speak for itself, creating a rich and resonant dialogue. New parts have a delightful assurance and coherence that will surely inspire the academy’s students to even greater heights of achievement.
The shortlist
Refurbishment and Restoration of the Victoria Palace Theatre Aedas • Queen Elizabeth Hall Café and Interval Bar Archer Humphryes Architects • Southbank Centre Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios • Omved Gardens HASA Architects • The Corn Hall Hudson Architects • St Cecilia’s Hall, University of Edinburgh Page\Park Architects • Darlington Civic Theatre and Theatre Hullabaloo Space Architects
Read a full building study of Ian Ritchie Architects’ award-winning retrofit
Cultural Building of the Year: Museums and Galleries
Garden Museum by Dow Jones Architects
01 cultural buildings museums and galleries
Dow Jones Architects’ relationship with the Garden Museum dates back to 2008 when the practice first remodelled the deconsecrated Grade II*-listed church of St Mary-at-Lambeth to house galleries, education rooms and an event space. This more recent phase further develops the museum’s potential and capacity by adding a set of bronze-clad pavilions for education and community activities, linked by a glazed cloister that frames a new garden. This tactful and beautifully considered expansion consolidates the museum’s presence in the shadow of neighbouring Lambeth Palace. Yet the new pavilions have their own lucid and expressive contemporary language, with bronze shingle cladding alluding to the bark of surrounding trees. The shingles will create a distinctive pattern as the building gradually ages, enriched by the passing of time and the seasons. Catherine Slessor
Jury comment
The jury was impressed by the scheme’s finesse, experiential richness and the sensitive way in which it relates to the existing site and historic fabric. The scheme skilfully stitches together different spaces and activities, unified by the tranquil, green presence at its heart.
Type of project Museum
Location London SE1
Completed July 2017
Client Garden Museum
Services engineer OR Consult
Main contractor Rooff
Project cost £4.5 million
The shortlist
One Paved Court Allies and Morrison • V&A Members’ Room Carmody Groarke • Paisley: The Secret Collection Collective Architecture • Whitehall Museum Curl la Tourelle Head Architecture • Kettle’s Yard Jamie Fobert Architects • The Sir Joseph Hotung Gallery of China and South Asia, British Museum Nissen Richards Studio
Health Building of the Year
Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects
03 health
This bold, 5,255m2 new outpatient and research institute building for King’s College Hospital has brought back to life five Victorian houses that have lain derelict since the 1970s. The existing brick walls of the terraces now abut a new build element, which uses a simple palette of materials such as stone and white render. The building rehouses the world-leading Harris Birthright Centre, which combines research with caring for more than 10,000 patients a year in a hospital environment. Will Hurst
Jury comment
The judges said this project ‘really worked’ in its wider context and ‘lifted the standard of healthcare schemes’ with a strong materiality and a domestic scale. The judges added that they would have liked to have seen more entries in this category.
Type of project Medical laboratory
Location London SE5
Client Fetal Medicine Foundation
Services engineer Troup Bywaters + Anders
Main contractor Gilbert Ash
Completed May 2017
Project cost £22 million
The shortlist
Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Centre Bradley van der Straeten Architects • 41 Welbeck Street Sonnemann Toon Architects • Private Patient Unit, Guy’s Cancer Centre Sonnemann Toon Architects • The Halo Steffian Bradley Architects
Higher and Further Education Building of the Year
Alexandra Centre by Haverstock
04 higher and further education
The Alexandra Centre is based in a remodelled school, part of the late Neave Brown’s 1970s Alexandra Estate. The brief required a sensitive and adaptable approach as user needs are varied. A further challenge was presented by working within the Modernist framework of Brown’s original and now Grade II*-listed building. Catherine Slessor
Jury comment
The jury was impressed by the evident care and intelligence at work in the creation of a therapeutic environment for vulnerable young people.
Type of project School
Location London NW8
Client London Borough of Camden
Services engineer WSP Group
Main contractor Rooff
Completed February 2017
Project cost £5.5 million
The shortlist
Garden Quad Auditorium, St John’s College Oxford BGS Architects • The Lower Refectory, UCL Burwell Deakins Architects • The Library, Leeds College of Music DarntonB3 Architecture • Faculty of Laws, UCL Levitt Bernstein • Templeman Library Penoyre & Prasad • MAD Library, Harrow Campus Rock Townsend Architects • London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre Sheppard Robson
Hotel, Retail and Leisure Building of the Year
Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA Studio
05 hotel retail and leisure
This ambitious expansion and remodelling within an entire block of 15 Georgian townhouses in the Soho Conservation area includes 11 listed buildings and two of local merit. The project features insertions of bronze, steel and concrete and the retention of much of the original panelling and joinery of the original properties. Will Hurst
Jury comment
Judges praised the project’s tasteful use of materials and maximising of natural light and commented that the scheme was ‘volumetrically interesting’.
Type of project Hotel/leisure
Location London W1
Client Soho Estates and Soho House
Services engineer Thornton Reynolds
Main contractor In House Design & Build
Completed November 2017
Project cost £20 million
The shortlist
Corn Exchange, Manchester (Phase II) 5plus Architects • Floral Street Brimelow McSweeney Architects and Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates • Jennings, Porthcawl Ellis Williams Architects • V&A Museum Shop Friend and Company Architects • The Mandrake Manalo & White, with Tala Fustok Interior Design and CinA
House of the Year:
under £250,000
St John Rye by Marta Nowicka @ DOM Stay & Live
06 house under £250,000
This project changed an ambulance station to residential use, keeping the original, lofty parking space as a living/creative work space – and creating cosy bedrooms accessed via large hallways. The challenge was to shape a space that suited current aspirations but echoed the station’s industrial past and contextual material language. Rough, unfinished materials such as concrete and stainless steel combine with warm, sand-blasted timber and Carrera marble. The scheme emphasises the twin pitched roof of the original building with glass infills. Emily Booth
Jury comment
This project ‘ticks all the boxes’ according to our judging panel – who said it was ‘exquisite’, ‘very liveable’, and an ‘exemplar for others’.
Type of project Residential
Location East Sussex
Completed May 2017
Services engineer Wilde Carter Clack
Main contractor Court Developments
Project cost £230,000
The shortlist
Elfort Road House Amos Goldreich Architecture • Victoria Mews Checa Romero Architects • levels ten + eleven con|form architects • Tower House Dominic McKenzie Architects • Bethnal Green Terrace HÛT Architecture • Black Ridge House Neil Dusheiko Architects • 107a Longley Road Stylus Architects
House of the Year:
£250,000 – £500,000
Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu
07 house £250,000 £500,000
The client sought a high-quality, energy-efficient and low-cost building to serve as a house, library and gallery. The architect proposed a retrofit rather than a new build for improved sustainability, more sensitive and appropriate place-making, and reduced cost. The result? An existing agricultural shed – once a container for tools and tractors – is now a container for a lifetime collection of books and art. The steel frame and ground slab have been reused and enlarged, retaining the original form. The building is a journey of interconnected spaces, alternating between the grand and the intimate. Emily Booth
Jury comment
With its modest and clever plan, sensitivity to context, and brilliant detailing – this is a complex project made to look very simple by enormous architectural skill.
Type of project Residential
Location North Yorkshire
Client Private
Services engineer Integration
Main contractor Vine House Construction
Completed October 2017
Project cost £445,000
The shortlist
Perf House Andy Martin Architecture • The Etch House Fraher Architects • Carlstone Lodge Lipton Plant Architects • Mandeville Loft II Neil Davies Architects • Petersen Brick House Neil Dusheiko Architects • The Mill House OB Architecture • Gin Distillery Open Practice Architecture • Hugo Road Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors • Conjuring up the Illusion of Space Sanya Polescuk Architects
House of the Year:
over £500,000
Downshire Hill by McLaren.Excell
08 house over £500,000
This project involved the restoration and extension of a listed semi-detached early 18th century house in Hampstead. A 1950s side extension has been removed and replaced with a bold scheme which extends into the garden at lower ground floor level with a Cor-ten-clad rear extension. Externally, the façades to the side have been retained or reconstructed to sit harmoniously alongside the Regency house. The delicate restoration reveals original fabric. Environmental approaches include a focus on thermal performance – and a green sedum roof. Emily Booth
Jury comment
The judges said this winner was a beautiful project – and particularly praised its layering of the old and new.
Type of project Residential
Location London NW3
Client Private
Services engineer Not applicable
Main contractor Stem & Agate
Completed July 2016
Project cost £950,000
Highly commended
Chapel Craftworks
The shortlist
The Farmer’s House AR Design Studio • Fitzrovia House Carmody Groarke • Canal House Emrys Architects • Bingham Place and Nottingham Place Gibson Thornley Architects • House at 69 Platts Lane Groves Natcheva Architects • The Cottage Guy Hollaway Architects • Willowbrook Paul Archer Design • Camden House Powell Tuck Associates • South Stables Studio Mackereth • The Old Barn Waind Gohil + Potter Architects
Housing of the Year:
under £5 million
Paxton House by alma-nac
09 housing under £5 million
Paxton House is the renovation and extension of a derelict 1960s concrete frame building, converted to provide 43 homes and a series of shared spaces. Creating a new, external circulation strategy meant all apartments could be dual-aspect, each with a S/SW-facing living space and balcony. The external walkways double as building service routes, maximising available head height in the apartments by removing the requirement for internal service transfer. The walkways use the chipped rubber typical of playgrounds for acoustic damping. Emily Booth
Jury comment
‘Clever, simple, bold,’ said our judges of the winning scheme – and highlighted its effective spatial layouts and excellent modelling.
Type of project Residential
Location London SE25
Client Joseph Homes
Services engineer Integration UK
Main contractor Joseph Homes
Completed October 2017
Project cost £4.95 million
The shortlist
Pocket Living, Arklow Road SE14 RCKa • Squirrel Works Sjölander da Cruz Architects • Badcock Barn Snell David Architects • Nottingham City Homes 2050 Pilot Project Studio Partington
Housing of the Year:
over £5 million
Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
010 housing £5 million and over
Quadrant 4 revitalises a 1930s Art Deco building linked to the former Regent Palace Hotel, providing 48 luxury apartments ranging from 30m2 to 190m2. The design sought to repair street-facing elevations and unify the top two floors, rebuilt in traditional faience cladding with set-back terraces. A high-performance steel-framed window system has been adopted within the retained façades. The rear elevations were re-clad with a bespoke extruded terracotta skin with projecting balconies. Emily Booth
Jury comment
Our judges said this standout project is a fun, joyful celebration of the building – sympathetic to the streetscape and a very worthy winner.
Type of project Residential
Location London W1
Completed September 2017
Client The Crown Estate
Services engineer AECOM
Main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine
Project cost £38.3 million
The shortlist
16 Winchester Walk Cullinan Studio • Wilmcote House ECD Architects • 224-226 King’s Road HCL Architects • The Fitzalan Holder Mathias Architects
International Project of the Year
Zeitz MOCAA, South Africa by Heatherwick Studio
011 international project
Innovative concrete cutting techniques have enabled the conversion of a disused grain silo complex on Cape Town’s harbour front into a significant cultural building which sits beneath a new boutique hotel. The project, for client Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, aims to retain the spirit of the listed 1920s silo complex while providing space for a not-for-profit museum institution which aims to bring contemporary art to the public. The heart of the new museum is the dramatic carved-out atrium. Will Hurst
Jury comment
The judges admired the way in which this historic grain silo was hollowed out, creating what they described as a ‘fantastic cathedral’. ‘They have created a monumental space,’ one said.
Type of project Museum/gallery
Location Cape Town
Client Victoria and Alfred Waterfront
Main contractor WBHO
Completed September 2017
Project cost £30 million
The shortlist
NOI Techpark, Bolzano, Italy Chapman Taylor, Studio CL&AA and Geom.Andrea Cattacin • Stahlwerk Augustfehn, Apen, Germany Finkernagel Ross • The Murray Hotel, Hong Kong Foster + Partners • Msheireb Museums, Doha, Qatar John McAslan + Partners
Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million
The Dunbar Battery by Rankinfraser Landscape Architecture
012 listed building under £5 million
This project, in the historic Scottish harbour town of Dunbar, is a new public gathering and performance space within the Category B-listed Lamer Island Battery, a fortification built in 1781 during the American War of Independence to protect the town. Architect Rankinfraser was tasked with reimagining the battery to promote regeneration and tourism and has responded with a scheme which improves access, repairs and conserves stonework and creates a multipurpose events space. Will Hurst
Jury comment
A playful and joyful space which is ‘so engaging for adults and kids’ was how the judges described the winning project. The panel also liked the way in which the existing wall on the site was salvaged and re-used to create a simple but effective design.
Type of project Leisure
Location Dunbar, East Lothian
Client The Dunbar Harbour Trust
Services engineer WGM
Main contractor G Brown Stonemasons
Completed June 2017
Project cost £490,000
The shortlist
Southall Manor House Architecture 00 • Opening Doors, York Mansion House De Matos Ryan • The Forge Emrys Architects • The Borders Distillery Gray Macpherson Architects • Converted School-house in Marylebone Seth Stein Architects • Squirrel Works Sjölander da Cruz Architects • 15 Soho Square Studio Kyson • Golden Lane Community Centre Studio Partington
Listed Building of the Year:
over £5 million
Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
013 listed building £5 million and over
This Grade II-listed complex in west London was developed by the BBC as the first purpose-built television studio in the UK. It is now open to the public as a fully mixed-use development, following its reinvention under a site-wide masterplan. A key part of the project was the preservation and celebration of the original listed features, while new uses include commercial units, office space, a hotel, gym and pool facilities and 432 flats. Will Hurst
Jury comment
The judges said the winner was a ‘transformational’ project which had opened up London’s TV Centre to a completely different use through a ‘highly complex retrofit’. One judge said: ‘A huge amount of design thinking has gone into this scheme – it’s incredible’.
Type of project Workplace
Location London W12
Clients Stanhope, Mitsui Fudosan, AIMCo, BBC Studioworks
Services engineer Arup
Main contractor Mace
Completed February 2018
Project cost Undisclosed
The shortlist
Lambeth Town Hall Cartwright Pickard • The Hoover Building Interrobang Architecture + Engineering • The Piece Hall and Calderdale Central Library and Archives LDN Architects • The Garment Factory, Glasgow Morgan McDonnell Architecture
Office of the Year:
under 2,000m²
Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects
014 offices under 2,000
This daring transformation of a former shop and warehouse in Peckham into the practice’s own office inserts a concrete picture window into the street elevation. This is just one of several exquisitely detailed interventions which also include a triple-height entrance hall with mezzanine meeting room above, a multipurpose space below and a Douglas fir-lined drawing studio accessed via a glass bridge. The main workspace, toplit by linear rooflights, overlooks a south-facing garden with a moat, screened by mirrored brise-soleil which reflect light (and views of the practice’s koi carp) back into the work area. Hattie Hartman
Jury comment
A skilful reinterpretation of a familiar London typology which marries aesthetics with technical considerations to create a variety of stunning spaces for different types of working. The project shows an impressive approach to fabric-first passive design, with clever integration of renewables. A clear winner.
Type of project Workplace
Location London SE15
Completed April 2017
Client Knox Bhavan Architects
Services engineer Paul Bastick Associates
Main contractor Knox Bhavan Architects
Project cost £300,000
The shortlist
7 Queen Street Alexander Martin Architects • Albert Works Cartwright Pickard • Imperial Works Coffey Architects • The Coal Office David Morley Architects • Earl Grey House Elliott Architects • Crinan Street gpad london • HKS Architects London Studio HKS Architects • Appold Studios HÛT Architecture • Ironwood Works HÛT Architecture • Milson Road Studio Jonathan Tuckey Design • 25 Watling Street and 10 Bow Lane MOCT Studio
Office of the Year:
2,000m² – 5,000m²
De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown
015 offices 2,000 5,000m
The De Beauvoir Block is the reworking of a terrace of early 20th century industrial buildings in Hackney into contemporary workspaces of a variety of sizes (30m2 to 230m2) aimed at start-up businesses with relatively short tenures. New elements include a communal courtyard and café, linking bridges and rooftop studios. Circulation and common spaces are designed to foster a sense of community. Hattie Hartman
Jury comment
An imaginative reworking of existing buildings with a sophisticated layering of new additions which resolve circulation and enhance daylight penetration. There is much sensitive use of materials and careful consideration of environmental impacts.
Type of project Workplace
Location London N1
Client The Benyon Estate
Services engineer AJ Energy Consultants
Main contractor Sullivan Brothers Construction
Completed July 2017
Project cost £5 million
The shortlist
Your Space Gensler • 53 Great Suffolk Street Hawkins\Brown • Academy House John Robertson Architects • 25 Savile Row Piercy&Company • The Weaving Works RMI Architects • Warwick Street Squire & Partners
Office of the Year:
5,000m² – 10,000m²
The Department Store by Squire & Partners
016 offices 5,000 10,000m
Squire & Partners converted a dilapidated 1906 department store in Brixton into the practice’s own offices, incorporating shops for local businesses and a restaurant and bar with terrace at roof level. Voids cut through the floors create dramatic vertical connections – and the building’s character has been enhanced by restoring plasterwork and mouldings while sandblasting brick walls, and retaining graffiti from recent squatters. Services have been sensitively layered in below existing ceilings. Hattie Hartman
Jury comment
This is a confident and honest transformation of a quality building, a 1906 department store in Brixton, into the practice’s own offices. An intelligent mix of restoration, reconstruction and contemporary interventions combine to enhance the building, making it more than the sum of its parts and creating a variety of work environments.
Type of project Workplace
Location London SW9
Completed June 2017
Client Squire & Partners
Services engineer DSA Engineering
Main contractor Stoneforce
Project cost Undisclosed
The shortlist
The Record Store Allford Hall Monaghan Morris • 70 Wilson Astudio • Jamestown Road Ben Adams Architects • Great Western Studios Bryden Wood • Herbal House BuckleyGrayYeoman • The Record Hall Karakusevic Carson Architects • Which? Headquarters Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates • No1 New Oxford Street by Orms • Victoria Gate, Woking Scott Brownrigg
Office of the Year:
Over 10,000m²
Here East by Hawkins\Brown
017 offices over 10,000m
Here East repurposed the London 2012 Press and Broadcast centres at the Olympic Park into a dynamic hub for the creative industries. Conceived as an extension and complement to the artistic community rooted in Hackney Wick before the Olympics, the vast 103,000m2 complex has been subdivided to provide for activities including a 6,000m2 co-working space, a 950-person auditorium, and research labs and classrooms for Loughborough University and UCL. Particularly successful is the transformation of the gantries on the Broadcast Centre’s 275m-long east façade, originally designed for mechanical plant, into small-scale studios. Hattie Hartman
Jury comment
An ambitious and visionary reinterpretation of bland Olympic Games buildings of enormous scale that creates a sense of place, an identity and a dynamic 21st century working environment. This is a resilient solution which future-proofs the buildings by providing flexible workspace for a mix of uses and has kickstarted the regeneration of Hackney Wick.
Type of project Workplace
Location London E20
Client Innovation City (London)
Services engineer Cundall
Main contractor Laing O’Rourke
Completed July 2016
Project cost £93.7 million
Highly commended
The Import Building Studio RHE
The shortlist
The Westworks Allies and Morrison • The Minster Building BuckleyGrayYeoman • Voyager Place Cove Burgess Architects • Platform DLG Architects • Thames Tower dn-a architecture • 25 Wilton Road MAX Architects • Boden Head Office Spacelab • 8 Salisbury Square tp bennett
School Building of the Year
Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
018 school project
This bold remodelling of an independent school for girls in South London augments an existing 1930s building to provide a new reception space and dining hall. It follows on from an earlier phase of work which saw a new sixth form centre located in a rooftop pavilion. Conceived as complementing the building, rather than simply extending it, this latest scheme takes its cues from the original architecture but reframes it for the current era to create a lively synthesis of old and new. Catherine Slessor
Jury comment
The jury liked the energy and ambition of the scheme and how it succeeded in reinvigorating the school campus, re-orientating it to the street and thereby transforming its relationship with the surrounding locality.
Type of project High school
Location London SW16
Completed February 2018
Client The Girls’ Day School Trust
Services engineer OR Consult
Main contractor Rooff
Project cost £9 million
The shortlist
Marr College BDP • Fennies, Woking CF.Architects • NHP Westway Hanson Architects • The Belham Primary School Haverstock • Stephen Hawking School Tower Hamlets Architecture Team
Our thanks to this year’s judges
Pooja Agrawal, principal project officer, Greater London Authority • Sherin Aminossehe, head of offices, Lendlease • Duncan Baker-Brown, director, BBM Sustainable Design • Hero Bennett, senior sustainability consultant and partner, Max Fordham • Andrea Carvajal, associate director, Sturgis Carbon Profiling • Jane Duncan, director, Jane Duncan Architects • Ulf Eickelberg, projects director, GVA Second London Wall • Russ Hamilton, partner, Farrells • Tanvir Hasan, deputy chair, Donald Insall Associates • David Hills, director, DSDHA • Sam Jacob, principal, Sam Jacob Studio • Eva Jiřičná, architect • Anna Liu, director, Tonkin Liu • Sanya Polescuk, director, Sanya Polescuk Architects • Alan Shingler, partner, Sheppard Robson Architects • Amin Taha, principal, Amin Taha Architects • Magali Thomson, director, Marks Barfield Architects
Jury chairs
Emily Booth, AJ editor • Hattie Hartman, AJ sustainability editor • Will Hurst, AJ managing editor • Catherine Slessor, writer and AJ columnist
