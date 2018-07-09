AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Offices

Unsupported browser

The AJ can reveal the third set of finalists vying for this year AJ Retrofit Awards 2018. Today: Offices

Among the schemes shortisted in the four office categories, ranging from small studios to major commercial projects, are Squire & Partners’ self-designed new home and Here East by Hawkins\Brown which won the AJ100 Building of the Year 2018.

The list also includes projects by Coffey Architects, Piercy & Company, Ben Adams Architects and MAX Architects.

The 2018 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Brewery in London on 12 September. To book your place, please call Maddie on 020 3953 2675 or email Maddie.Odell@emap.com.

Shortlists

Office under 2,000m²

  • QS - 07 by Alexander Martin Architects
  • Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard
  • Imperial Works by Coffey Architects
  • The Coal Office by David Morley Architects
  • Earl Grey House by Elliott Architects 
  • Crinan Street by gpad london 
  • HKS Architects’ London Studio by HKS Architects
  • Appold Studios by HÛT Architecture
  • Ironwood Works by HÛT Architecture
  • Milson Road Studio by Jonathan Tuckey Design
  • Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects
  • 25 Watling Street and 10 Bow Lane by MOCT Studio

Cartwright Pickard 756 N8495 high

Cartwright Pickard 756 N8495 high

Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard

Office 2,000-5,000m²

  • Your Space by Gensler
  • 53 Great Suffolk Street by Hawkins\Brown
  • De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown
  • Academy House by John Robertson Architects
  • 25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company
  • The Weaving Works by RMI Architects
  • Warwick Street by Squire & Partners

Piercy 25SavileRow Atrium and Stair c Hufton Crow

Piercy 25SavileRow Atrium and Stair c Hufton Crow

Source: Hufton + Crow

25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company

Office 5,000-10,000m²

  • The Record Store by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • 70 Wilson by Astudio
  • Jamestown Road by Ben Adams Architects
  • Great Western Studios by Bryden Wood 
  • Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman
  • The Record Hall by Karakusevic Carson Architects
  • Which? Headquarters by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)
  • No1 New Oxford Street by Orms
  • The Department Store by Squire & Partners

BGY Herbal House 4

BGY Herbal House 4

Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Office over 10,000m²

  • The Westworks by Allies and Morrison
  • The Minster Building by BuckleyGrayYeoman
  • Voyager Place by Cove Burgess Architects
  • Platform by DLG Architects
  • Thames Tower by dn-a
  • Here East by Hawkins\Brown
  • 25 Wilton Road by MAX Architects
  • Victoria Gate, Woking, by Scott Brownrigg
  • Boden Head Office by Spacelab
  • The Import Building by Studio RHE
  • 8 Salisbury Square by tp bennett

01 Here East C Jason Hawkes

01 Here East C Jason Hawkes

Source: Jason Hawkes

Here East by Hawkins\Brown

