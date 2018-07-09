AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Offices

The AJ can reveal the third set of finalists vying for this year AJ Retrofit Awards 2018. Today: Offices

Among the schemes shortisted in the four office categories, ranging from small studios to major commercial projects, are Squire & Partners’ self-designed new home and Here East by Hawkins\Brown which won the AJ100 Building of the Year 2018.

The list also includes projects by Coffey Architects, Piercy & Company, Ben Adams Architects and MAX Architects.

The 2018 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Brewery in London on 12 September.

Office under 2,000m²

QS - 07 by Alexander Martin Architects

Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard

Imperial Works by Coffey Architects

The Coal Office by David Morley Architects

Earl Grey House by Elliott Architects

Crinan Street by gpad london

HKS Architects’ London Studio by HKS Architects

Appold Studios by HÛT Architecture

Ironwood Works by HÛT Architecture

Milson Road Studio by Jonathan Tuckey Design

Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects

25 Watling Street and 10 Bow Lane by MOCT Studio

Albert Works by Cartwright Pickard





Office 2,000-5,000m²

Your Space by Gensler

53 Great Suffolk Street by Hawkins\Brown

De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown

Academy House by John Robertson Architects

25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company

The Weaving Works by RMI Architects

Warwick Street by Squire & Partners

25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company





Office 5,000-10,000m²

The Record Store by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

70 Wilson by Astudio

Jamestown Road by Ben Adams Architects

Great Western Studios by Bryden Wood

Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman

The Record Hall by Karakusevic Carson Architects

Which? Headquarters by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

No1 New Oxford Street by Orms

The Department Store by Squire & Partners

Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman





Office over 10,000m²



The Westworks by Allies and Morrison

The Minster Building by BuckleyGrayYeoman

Voyager Place by Cove Burgess Architects

Platform by DLG Architects

Thames Tower by dn-a

Here East by Hawkins\Brown

25 Wilton Road by MAX Architects

Victoria Gate, Woking, by Scott Brownrigg

Boden Head Office by Spacelab

The Import Building by Studio RHE

8 Salisbury Square by tp bennett