AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Housing, schools and health

The AJ can reveal the second set of finalists vying for this year’s ‘retrofit Oscars’. Today: housing, schools and health
Over the coming days we will be announcing all the projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2017, covering schemes as small as house conversions to major overhauls of historic listed structures.
Among the practices shortlisted for their major housing projects are Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Cullinan Studio and Holder Mathias Architects while RCKa, alma-nac and Snell David Architects join the finalists in the housing under £5 million category.
There are also nominations for the best health and wellbeing retrofit project for Sonnemann Toon Architects, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects and A21 Architects.
Last year the Retrofit of the Year prize went to Acanthus Clews Architects’ ‘counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in the historic village of Burford, Oxfordshire.
The schools category features schemes by BDP, Cottrell & Vermeulen and Tower Hamlets Council’s in-house architects team.
Housing – up to £5 million
- Paxton House by alma-nac
- Pocket Living, Arklow Road SE14, by RCKa
- Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects
- Badcock Barn by Snell David Architects
- Nottingham City Homes 2050 Pilot Project by Studio Partington
Paxton House by alma-nac, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m
Source: Jack Hobhouse
Housing – over £5 million
- Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- 16 Winchester Walk by Cullinan Studio
- Wilmcote House by ECD Architects
- 224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects
- The Fitzalan by Holder Mathias Architects
224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m
School
- Marr College by BDP
- Fennies, Woking, by CF Architects
- Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
- NHP Westway by Hanson Architects
- The Belham Primary School by Haverstock
- Stephen Hawking School by Tower Hamlets Architecture Team
Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture, shortlisted in: School
Health
- Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects
- Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Centre by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
- 41 Welbeck Street by Sonnemann Toon Architects
- Private Patient Unit, Guy’s Cancer Centre, by Sonnemann Toon Architects
- The Halo by Steffian Bradley Architects
AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Housing, schools and health
