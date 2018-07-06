AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Housing, schools and health

The AJ can reveal the second set of finalists vying for this year’s ‘retrofit Oscars’. Today: housing, schools and health

Over the coming days we will be announcing all the projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2017, covering schemes as small as house conversions to major overhauls of historic listed structures.

Among the practices shortlisted for their major housing projects are Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Cullinan Studio and Holder Mathias Architects while RCKa, alma-nac and Snell David Architects join the finalists in the housing under £5 million category.

There are also nominations for the best health and wellbeing retrofit project for Sonnemann Toon Architects, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects and A21 Architects.

Last year the Retrofit of the Year prize went to Acanthus Clews Architects’ ‘counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in the historic village of Burford, Oxfordshire.

The schools category features schemes by BDP, Cottrell & Vermeulen and Tower Hamlets Council’s in-house architects team.

Shortlists

Housing – up to £5 million

Paxton House by alma-nac

Pocket Living, Arklow Road SE14, by RCKa

Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects

Badcock Barn by Snell David Architects

Nottingham City Homes 2050 Pilot Project by Studio Partington

Housing – over £5 million

Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

16 Winchester Walk by Cullinan Studio

Wilmcote House by ECD Architects

224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects

The Fitzalan by Holder Mathias Architects

School

Marr College by BDP

Fennies, Woking, by CF Architects

Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

NHP Westway by Hanson Architects

The Belham Primary School by Haverstock

Stephen Hawking School by Tower Hamlets Architecture Team

Health