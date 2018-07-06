Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Housing, schools and health

6 July, 2018 By

RCKa Arklow Road 0210 A PhotoCredit Jakob Spriestersbach

Pocket Living, Arklow Road SE14 by RCKa, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

Source: Jakob Spriestersbach

1/21

Hide caption

  • RCKa Arklow Road 0210 A PhotoCredit Jakob Spriestersbach

    Pocket Living, Arklow Road SE14 by RCKa, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

    Source: Jakob Spriestersbach

  • Sjolander jpg

    Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

  • snell cambridge barn conversion barrel vault

    Badcock Barn by Snell David Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

  • Paxton House by alma-nac, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

    Paxton House by alma-nac, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • Partington jpg

    Nottingham City Homes 2050 Pilot Project by Studio Partington, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

  • Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

    Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

    Source: Tim Soar

  • 16 Winchester Walk by Cullinan Studio, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

    16 Winchester Walk by Cullinan Studio, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

    Source: Paul Raftery

  • Wimcote House by ECD, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

    Wimcote House by ECD, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

  • 224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

    224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

  • holder mathias

    The Fitzalan by Holder Mathias Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

  • bdp David Barbour Link Atrium

    Marr College by BDP, shortlisted in: School

    Source: David Barbour

  • Fennies, Woking by CF.Architects, shortlisted in: School

    Fennies, Woking by CF.Architects, shortlisted in: School

  • Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture, shortlisted in: School

    Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture, shortlisted in: School

  • Stephen Hawking School by Donald McCrory Architecture, shortlisted in: School

    Stephen Hawking School by Donald McCrory Architecture, shortlisted in: School

  • Hanson jpg

    NHP Westway by Hanson Architects, shortlisted in: School

  • 0718 SK Haverstock Belham Hi 047

    The Belham Primary School by Haverstock, shortlisted in: School

  • Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects, shortlisted in: Health

    Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects, shortlisted in: Health

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Bradley jpg

    Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Centre by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, shortlisted in: Health

  • Private Patient Unit, Guys Cancer Centre by Sonnemann Toon Architects, shortlisted in: Health

    Private Patient Unit, Guys Cancer Centre by Sonnemann Toon Architects, shortlisted in: Health

  • Sonneman 41 welbeck street 01 lowres

    41 Welbeck Street by Sonnemann Toon Architects, shortlisted in: Health

  • Steffian jpg

    The Halo by Steffian Bradley Architects, shortlisted in: Health

The AJ can reveal the second set of finalists vying for this year’s ‘retrofit Oscars’. Today: housing, schools and health

More from: AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Houses

Over the coming days we will be announcing all the projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2017, covering schemes as small as house conversions to major overhauls of historic listed structures.

Among the practices shortlisted for their major housing projects are Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Cullinan Studio and Holder Mathias Architects while RCKa, alma-nac and Snell David Architects join the finalists in the housing under £5 million category.

There are also nominations for the best health and wellbeing retrofit project for Sonnemann Toon Architects, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects and A21 Architects.

Last year the Retrofit of the Year prize went to Acanthus Clews Architects’ ‘counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in the historic village of Burford, Oxfordshire.

The schools category features schemes by BDP,  Cottrell & Vermeulen and Tower Hamlets Council’s in-house architects team.

Thie 2018 winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on 12 September. To book your place, please call Maddie on 020 3953 2675 or email Maddie.Odell@emap.com.

 

Shortlists

Housing – up to £5 million

  • Paxton House by alma-nac
  • Pocket Living, Arklow Road SE14, by RCKa
  • Squirrel Works by Sjolander da Cruz Architects
  • Badcock Barn by Snell David Architects
  • Nottingham City Homes 2050 Pilot Project by Studio Partington

Paxton House by alma-nac, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

Paxton House by alma-nac, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

Source: Jack Hobhouse

Paxton House by alma-nac, shortlisted in: Housing - up to £5m

Housing – over £5 million

  • Quadrant 4 by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • 16 Winchester Walk by Cullinan Studio
  • Wilmcote House by ECD Architects
  • 224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects
  • The Fitzalan by Holder Mathias Architects

224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

224-226 King’s Road by HCL Architects, shortlisted in: Housing - over £5m

School

  • Marr College by BDP
  • Fennies, Woking, by CF Architects
  • Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
  • NHP Westway by Hanson Architects
  • The Belham Primary School by Haverstock
  • Stephen Hawking School by Tower Hamlets Architecture Team

Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture, shortlisted in: School

Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture, shortlisted in: School

Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture, shortlisted in: School

Health

  • Fetal Medicine Research Institute by A21 Architects
  • Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Centre by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
  • 41 Welbeck Street by Sonnemann Toon Architects
  • Private Patient Unit, Guy’s Cancer Centre, by Sonnemann Toon Architects
  • The Halo by Steffian Bradley Architects

AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Houses

  • Cottrell exterior dinning hall index

    AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Housing, schools and health

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs