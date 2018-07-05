AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Houses

Over the next week we will be revealing nearly 140 projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2018, starting here with the three House categories.

Among the schemes in the running are homes by Tonkin Liu (the practice won the under £250,000 category last year with its Sun Rain Rooms), Neil Dusheiko Architects, Carmody Groarke, Groves Natcheva Architects, Lipton Plant Architects and Emrys Architects.

Last year the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize was handed to Acanthus Clews Architects’ ’counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in the historic village of Burford, Oxfordshire (see AJ 13.09.17).

Shortlists

Houses under £250,000

Elfort Road House by Amos Goldreich Architecture

Victoria Mews by Checa Romero Architects

Levels Ten + Eleven by con | form architects

Tower House by Dominic McKenzie Architects

Bethnal Green Terrace by HÛT Architecture

St John Rye by Marta Nowicka @DOM Stay & Live

Black Ridge House by Neil Dusheiko Architects

107A Longley Road by Stylus Architects

Houses £250,000 – £500,000

The Etch House by Fraher Architects

Carlstone Lodge by Lipton Plant Architects

Mandeville Loft I by Neil Davies Architects

Petersen Brick House by Neil Dusheiko Architects

The Mill House by OB Architecture

Gin Distillery by Open Practice Architecture

Hugo Road by Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors

Conjuring up the Illusion of Space by Sanya Polescuk Architects

Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu

Houses over £500,000

The Farmer’s House by AR Design Studio

Fitzrovia House by Carmody Groarke

Chapel by Craftworks

Canal House by Emrys Architects

Bingham Place and Nottingham Place by Gibson Thornley Architects

House at 69 Platts Lane by Groves Natcheva Architects

The Cottage by Guy Hollaway Architects

Downshire Hill by McLaren.Excell

Willowbrook by Paul Archer Design

Camden House by Powell Tuck Associates

South Stables by Studio Mackereth

The Old Barn by Waind Gohil + Potter Architects