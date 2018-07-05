AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 finalists revealed: Houses

Over the next week we will be revealing nearly 140 projects shortlisted for the AJ Retrofit Awards 2018, starting here with the three House categories.
Among the schemes in the running are homes by Tonkin Liu (the practice won the under £250,000 category last year with its Sun Rain Rooms), Neil Dusheiko Architects, Carmody Groarke, Groves Natcheva Architects, Lipton Plant Architects and Emrys Architects.
Last year the coveted Retrofit of the Year prize was handed to Acanthus Clews Architects’ ’counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in the historic village of Burford, Oxfordshire (see AJ 13.09.17).
Shortlists
Houses under £250,000
- Elfort Road House by Amos Goldreich Architecture
- Victoria Mews by Checa Romero Architects
- Levels Ten + Eleven by con | form architects
- Tower House by Dominic McKenzie Architects
- Bethnal Green Terrace by HÛT Architecture
- St John Rye by Marta Nowicka @DOM Stay & Live
- Black Ridge House by Neil Dusheiko Architects
- 107A Longley Road by Stylus Architects
Houses £250,000 – £500,000
- The Etch House by Fraher Architects
- Carlstone Lodge by Lipton Plant Architects
- Mandeville Loft I by Neil Davies Architects
- Petersen Brick House by Neil Dusheiko Architects
- The Mill House by OB Architecture
- Gin Distillery by Open Practice Architecture
- Hugo Road by Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors
- Conjuring up the Illusion of Space by Sanya Polescuk Architects
- Old Shed New House by Tonkin Liu
Houses over £500,000
- The Farmer’s House by AR Design Studio
- Fitzrovia House by Carmody Groarke
- Chapel by Craftworks
- Canal House by Emrys Architects
- Bingham Place and Nottingham Place by Gibson Thornley Architects
- House at 69 Platts Lane by Groves Natcheva Architects
- The Cottage by Guy Hollaway Architects
- Downshire Hill by McLaren.Excell
- Willowbrook by Paul Archer Design
- Camden House by Powell Tuck Associates
- South Stables by Studio Mackereth
- The Old Barn by Waind Gohil + Potter Architects
