AJ Retrofit Awards 2018: deadline extended

By

Acanthus clews warwick hall13 index

You’ve now got until 25 May to enter the prestigious AJ Retrofit Awards

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment.

Last year the awards honoured schemes by Hawkins\Brown, AHMM and Duggan Morris Architects, while Acanthus Clews’ ’counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in a historic Cotswolds village was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the category winners below).

The awards span 10 categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.

An awards dinner will be held at The Brewery London on 12 September.

Why should you enter the AJ Retrofit Awards?

  1. Show you are at the forefront of this market. Demonstrate the excellence of your design business and prove to clients new and existing that you are an industry leader
  2. Increase your PR exposure. Benefit from coverage in the AJ in print and online
  3. Build customer trust. Benchmark your retrofitting performance against your competitors and showcase your work on a national stage

Click here to enter

Entry deadline: 25 May 2018

Need help with your entry? Contact our award entry specialist Jean-Philippe on 020 3953 2682 or email Jean-Philippe.LeCoq@emap.com

AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 category sponsor

Schluter sponsor logo

Schluter sponsor logo

 

2017 winners in full

Retrofit of the year

Warwick Hall Community Centre, Acanthus Clews Architects

 

Warwick hall 32 web

Photo by Andy Marshall

 

Cultural Building of the Year

The Design Museum by OMA with Allies and Morrison and John Pawson

Ajretrofitawards designmuseum 01 nickguttridge

Photo by Nick Guttridge

 

Health and Wellbeing Building of the Year

Fortius Diagnostics Clinic by tp bennett

Tp fortius ¬hufton+crow 001

Photo by Hufton + Crow

 

Higher and Further Education Building of the Year

The Bartlett School of Architecture by Hawkins\Brown

Hawkinsbrown thbartlettschoolofarchitecture 03

Photo by Jack Hobhouse

 

House of the Year: under £250,000

Sun Rain Rooms by Tonkin Liu

17 06 30 srr portfolio a3 page 08 image 0001

Photo by Edmund Sumner

 

House of the Year: under £500,000

Brook House Studio by Field Architecture 

Fa0501 brook house studio 07 (will pryce photo)

Photo by Will Pryce

 

House of the Year: over £500,000

Kew House by McLaren.Excell

Kew House by McLaren.Excell

Kew House by McLaren.Excell

Source: Simone Bossi

Kew House by McLaren.Excell

 

Housing of the Year: under £5 million

Print works house (external) web

Photo courtesy of HÛT

 

Housing of the Year: over £5 million

103-109 Wardour Street by Sheppard Robson

103 109 wardour street hufton+crow (3)

Photo by Hufton + Crow

 

International Building of the Year

Duke University West Campus Union by Grimshaw

Grimshawdwur 003

Photo by James Ewing

 

Leisure Building of the Year

Oldham Town Hall by BDP

Bdp oldhamth 01

Photo by Paul Karalius

 

Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million

Warwick Hall Community Centre by Acanthus Clews Architects

3. acanthus clews warwick hall129

Photo by Andy Marshall

 

Listed Building of the Year: over £5 million

The Loom by Duggan Morris Architects

160620 dma newloomhouse 006

Photo by Jack Hobhouse

 

Office of the Year: under 2,000m²

10 Lower James Street by Hale Brown Architects

Hba ljs 03 hr

Photo courtesy of Hale Brown Architects

 

Office of the Year: 2,000-10,000m²

The David Attenborough Building by Nicholas Hare Architects

652 david attenborough bld by nicholas hare architects c alan williams photography atrium

Photo by Alan Williams Photography

 

Office of the Year: over 10,000m²

New Scotland Yard by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

13019 n74 ts

Photo by Tim Soar

 

Retail Building of the Year

Unicorn Grocery by Loop Systems

1344 0957 rt 21cm

Photo courtesy of Loop Systems

 

School Building of the Year

Smythe Library Tonbridge School by BDP

Bdp smythe library ¬hufton+crow n21

Photo by Hufton + Crow

 

