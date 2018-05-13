AJ Retrofit Awards 2018: deadline extended

You’ve now got until 25 May to enter the prestigious AJ Retrofit Awards
The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment.
Last year the awards honoured schemes by Hawkins\Brown, AHMM and Duggan Morris Architects, while Acanthus Clews’ ’counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in a historic Cotswolds village was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the category winners below).
The awards span 10 categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.
An awards dinner will be held at The Brewery London on 12 September.
Why should you enter the AJ Retrofit Awards?
- Show you are at the forefront of this market. Demonstrate the excellence of your design business and prove to clients new and existing that you are an industry leader
- Increase your PR exposure. Benefit from coverage in the AJ in print and online
- Build customer trust. Benchmark your retrofitting performance against your competitors and showcase your work on a national stage
2017 winners in full
Retrofit of the year
Warwick Hall Community Centre, Acanthus Clews Architects
Cultural Building of the Year
The Design Museum by OMA with Allies and Morrison and John Pawson
Health and Wellbeing Building of the Year
Fortius Diagnostics Clinic by tp bennett
Higher and Further Education Building of the Year
The Bartlett School of Architecture by Hawkins\Brown
House of the Year: under £250,000
Sun Rain Rooms by Tonkin Liu
House of the Year: under £500,000
Brook House Studio by Field Architecture
House of the Year: over £500,000
Kew House by McLaren.Excell
Source: Simone Bossi
Housing of the Year: under £5 million
Print Works House by HÛT
Housing of the Year: over £5 million
103-109 Wardour Street by Sheppard Robson
International Building of the Year
Duke University West Campus Union by Grimshaw
Leisure Building of the Year
Oldham Town Hall by BDP
Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million
Warwick Hall Community Centre by Acanthus Clews Architects
Listed Building of the Year: over £5 million
The Loom by Duggan Morris Architects
Office of the Year: under 2,000m²
10 Lower James Street by Hale Brown Architects
Office of the Year: 2,000-10,000m²
The David Attenborough Building by Nicholas Hare Architects
Office of the Year: over 10,000m²
New Scotland Yard by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Retail Building of the Year
Unicorn Grocery by Loop Systems
School Building of the Year
Smythe Library Tonbridge School by BDP
