AJ Retrofit Awards 2018: deadline extended

You’ve now got until 25 May to enter the prestigious AJ Retrofit Awards

The AJ Retrofit Awards celebrate design, engineering and construction excellence that prolongs and improves the life of the built environment.

Last year the awards honoured schemes by Hawkins\Brown, AHMM and Duggan Morris Architects, while Acanthus Clews’ ’counter-intuitive but brilliant’ reworking of a community hall in a historic Cotswolds village was named AJ Retrofit of the Year (see all the category winners below).

The awards span 10 categories including housing, cultural and heritage buildings.

An awards dinner will be held at The Brewery London on 12 September.

Why should you enter the AJ Retrofit Awards?

Show you are at the forefront of this market. Demonstrate the excellence of your design business and prove to clients new and existing that you are an industry leader Increase your PR exposure. Benefit from coverage in the AJ in print and online Build customer trust. Benchmark your retrofitting performance against your competitors and showcase your work on a national stage

Click here to enter

Entry deadline: 25 May 2018

Need help with your entry? Contact our award entry specialist Jean-Philippe on 020 3953 2682 or email Jean-Philippe.LeCoq@emap.com

AJ Retrofit Awards 2018 category sponsor

Schluter sponsor logo

2017 winners in full



Retrofit of the year

Warwick Hall Community Centre, Acanthus Clews Architects

Show Fullscreen Photo by Andy Marshall

Cultural Building of the Year

The Design Museum by OMA with Allies and Morrison and John Pawson

Show Fullscreen Photo by Nick Guttridge

Health and Wellbeing Building of the Year

Fortius Diagnostics Clinic by tp bennett

Show Fullscreen Photo by Hufton + Crow

Higher and Further Education Building of the Year

The Bartlett School of Architecture by Hawkins\Brown

Show Fullscreen Photo by Jack Hobhouse

House of the Year: under £250,000

Sun Rain Rooms by Tonkin Liu

Show Fullscreen Photo by Edmund Sumner





House of the Year: under £500,000

Brook House Studio by Field Architecture

Show Fullscreen Photo by Will Pryce

House of the Year: over £500,000

Kew House by McLaren.Excell

Show Fullscreen Kew House by McLaren.Excell Source: Simone Bossi Kew House by McLaren.Excell

Housing of the Year: under £5 million

Print Works House by HÛT

Show Fullscreen Photo courtesy of HÛT

Housing of the Year: over £5 million

103-109 Wardour Street by Sheppard Robson

Show Fullscreen Photo by Hufton + Crow

International Building of the Year

Duke University West Campus Union by Grimshaw

Show Fullscreen Photo by James Ewing

Leisure Building of the Year

Oldham Town Hall by BDP

Show Fullscreen Photo by Paul Karalius

Listed Building of the Year: under £5 million

Warwick Hall Community Centre by Acanthus Clews Architects

Show Fullscreen Photo by Andy Marshall

Listed Building of the Year: over £5 million

The Loom by Duggan Morris Architects

Show Fullscreen Photo by Jack Hobhouse

Office of the Year: under 2,000m²

10 Lower James Street by Hale Brown Architects

Show Fullscreen Photo courtesy of Hale Brown Architects

Office of the Year: 2,000-10,000m²

The David Attenborough Building by Nicholas Hare Architects

Show Fullscreen Photo by Alan Williams Photography

Office of the Year: over 10,000m²

New Scotland Yard by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Show Fullscreen Photo by Tim Soar

Retail Building of the Year

Unicorn Grocery by Loop Systems

Show Fullscreen Photo courtesy of Loop Systems

School Building of the Year

Smythe Library Tonbridge School by BDP