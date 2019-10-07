AJ readers poll: Profession chooses its RIBA Stirling Prize 2019 winner

The AJ’s readers have plumped for Mikhail Riches’ Goldsmith Street social housing scheme in Norwich to win this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize
The project attracted almost a third of the 1,000 votes in the online poll launched after the six-strong shortlist was announced in July.
Grimshaw’s huge overhaul of London Bridge Station came second in the survey of AJ readers, receiving just over 18 per cent of the vote.
How AJ readers voted
- Goldsmith Street by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley 32%
- London Bridge Station by Grimshaw 18%
- Nevill Holt Opera by Witherford Watson Mann Architects 14%
- The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners 13%
- The Weston, Yorkshire Sculpture Park by Feilden Fowles Architects 13%
- Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton 10%
Last year the prize was controversially won by Foster + Partners’ £1.3 billion European headquarters for media giant Bloomberg in London – a victory that widely divided opinion and was described by Stephen Lawrence Prize winner Anna Liu as a ‘disastrous result’.
Intriguingly, Bloomberg had been the least popular shortlisted building among the AJ’s readers, with MUMA’s Storey’s Field Community Centre and Eddington Nursery the most heavily supported.
The winner of the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced tomorrow night (Tuesday 8 October) at the Roundhouse in London.
The Architects’ Journal is the professional media partner for the RIBA Stirling Prize
Readers' comments (1)
Paul Finch7 October, 2019 9:04 am
Perhaps the past mismatch between reader predictions/preferences can be explained by the fact that the Stirling Prize jury actually visits the buildings.
