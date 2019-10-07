AJ readers poll: Profession chooses its RIBA Stirling Prize 2019 winner

The AJ’s readers have plumped for Mikhail Riches’ Goldsmith Street social housing scheme in Norwich to win this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize

The project attracted almost a third of the 1,000 votes in the online poll launched after the six-strong shortlist was announced in July.

Grimshaw’s huge overhaul of London Bridge Station came second in the survey of AJ readers, receiving just over 18 per cent of the vote.

Last year the prize was controversially won by Foster + Partners’ £1.3 billion European headquarters for media giant Bloomberg in London – a victory that widely divided opinion and was described by Stephen Lawrence Prize winner Anna Liu as a ‘disastrous result’.

Intriguingly, Bloomberg had been the least popular shortlisted building among the AJ’s readers, with MUMA’s Storey’s Field Community Centre and Eddington Nursery the most heavily supported.

The winner of the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced tomorrow night (Tuesday 8 October) at the Roundhouse in London.

The Architects’ Journal is the professional media partner for the RIBA Stirling Prize