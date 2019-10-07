Unsupported browser

AJ readers poll: Profession chooses its RIBA Stirling Prize 2019 winner

7 October, 2019 By

Goldsmith Street Tim Crocker

Goldsmith Street, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

Source:Tim Crocker

  • Goldsmith Street Tim Crocker

    Goldsmith Street, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • London Bridge Station 1 Network Rail

    London Bridge Station by Grimshaw Judges' citation: 'A radical reconfiguration and development of one of London's busiest stations with a new voluminous, light-filled concourse'

    Source:Network Rail

  • Nevill Holt Opera 4 H l ne Binet

    Nevill Holt Opera by Witherford Watson Mann Architects Judges' citation: 'A contemporary opera theatre within a 17th-century stable block'

    Source:Hélène Binet

  • Macallan 9 Mark Power

    The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners Judges' citation: 'A dynamic, high-tech visitor centre with an undulating grass-covered roof'

    Source:Mark Power

  • The Weston 14 Peter Cook

    The Weston, Yorkshire Sculpture Park by Feilden Fowles Architects Judges' citation: 'An exquisite new gallery nestled in the Yorkshire landscape'

    Source:Peter Cook

  • Cork House 9Alex de Rijke

    Cork House, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton)

    Source:Alex de Rijke

The AJ’s readers have plumped for Mikhail Riches’ Goldsmith Street social housing scheme in Norwich to win this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize

The project attracted almost a third of the 1,000 votes in the online poll launched after the six-strong shortlist was announced in July.

Grimshaw’s huge overhaul of London Bridge Station came second in the survey of AJ readers, receiving just over 18 per cent of the vote. 

How AJ readers voted

Last year the prize was controversially won by Foster + Partners’ £1.3 billion European headquarters for media giant Bloomberg in London – a victory that widely divided opinion and was described by Stephen Lawrence Prize winner Anna Liu as a ‘disastrous result’.

Intriguingly, Bloomberg had been the least popular shortlisted building among the AJ’s readers, with MUMA’s Storey’s Field Community Centre and Eddington Nursery the most heavily supported.

The winner of the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize will be announced tomorrow night (Tuesday 8 October) at the Roundhouse in London.

The Architects’ Journal is the professional media partner for the RIBA Stirling Prize

  • Paul Finch7 October, 2019 9:04 am

    Perhaps the past mismatch between reader predictions/preferences can be explained by the fact that the Stirling Prize jury actually visits the buildings.

