AJ Parenting in Architecture Survey: what challenges have you faced?

The AJ has launched a Parenting in Architecture survey to help inform our coverage on the challenges facing families today

Last month, a comment piece by former BDP architect Pepper Barney on her experience of requesting flexible working became one of the most read stories ever on the AJ.

Barney’s article – in which she asked: ‘Is the profession really committed to the changes needed to help women succeed?’ – sparked huge debate.

It also inspired another architect, Daniele Sini, to come forward and share his own experiences of some of the challenges he faced in sharing the responsibilities of childcare with his partner.

To follow up on stories such as these, and to find out more about the realities of parenting in the profession, the AJ is seeking your views on what it means to raise a family while practising architecture in the UK.

The results of the survey will form an important part of our research.

The data will be used in both print and online articles.

Take the AJ’s Parenting in Architecture survey here