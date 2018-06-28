AJ named Business Magazine of the Year

The Architects’ Journal has won PPA Business Magazine of the Year – one of the most prestigious accolades in publishing

The AJ picked up the award at a ceremony in London last night (27 June), beating seven other magazines to win the award. The judges described the AJ as ‘a modern business magazine that operates at the highest level and understands its audience’s needs’.

The AJ had been nominated for five prizes at the PPA Awards, which recognise publishing excellence across consumer and business-to-business magazines. These included: the Business Media Brand of the Year and Cover of the Year – its February 2017 Women in Architecture pipped to the post by Country Life.

AJ editor in chief Christine Murray said: ‘This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the AJ team in serving the architecture profession.

‘The AJ continues to evolve and thrive, fulfilling its journalistic mission to speak truth to power, but also advocating on behalf of architects, and celebrating the ingenuity and skill of its readership and the contribution that great architecture makes to UK cities and towns.’

The title was handed to the AJ at The PPA Awards at Grosvenor House, Park Lane which was hosted by radio DJ Edith Bowman.

