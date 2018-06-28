Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ named Business Magazine of the Year

28 June, 2018By

Full screenImg 0715

The Architects’ Journal has won PPA Business Magazine of the Year – one of the most prestigious accolades in publishing

The AJ picked up the award at a ceremony in London last night (27 June), beating seven other magazines to win the award. The judges described the AJ as ‘a modern business magazine that operates at the highest level and understands its audience’s needs’.

The AJ had been nominated for five prizes at the PPA Awards, which recognise publishing excellence across consumer and business-to-business magazines. These included: the Business Media Brand of the Year and Cover of the Year – its February 2017 Women in Architecture pipped to the post by Country Life.

AJ editor in chief Christine Murray said: ‘This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the AJ team in serving the architecture profession.

‘The AJ continues to evolve and thrive, fulfilling its journalistic mission to speak truth to power, but also advocating on behalf of architects, and celebrating the ingenuity and skill of its readership and the contribution that great architecture makes to UK cities and towns.’

The title was handed to the AJ at The PPA Awards at Grosvenor House, Park Lane which was hosted by radio DJ Edith Bowman. 

BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

  • Holyrood, Dods Group
  • Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group [HIGHLY COMMENDED]
  • Music Week, Future
  • Property Week, Metropolis
  • Pulse, Cogora
  • The Architects’ Journal, EMAP/Metropolis [WINNER]
  • The BMJ, BMJ Publishing Group
  • ttgluxury, TTG Media

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs