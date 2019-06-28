AJ named AOP Digital Editorial Team of the Year: B2B

Association of Online Publishers (AOP) has handed its top online business award to The Architects’ Journal

The Architects’ Journal celebrated last night as it picked up the Digital Editorial Team of the Year: B2B award at the prestigious AOP Digital Publishing Awards 2019.

The award was announced last night (27 June) at a gala dinner event at London’s Old Billingsgate.

The judges said that AJ’s team ‘demonstrated a real understanding of their sector, creating significant engagement and growing audience substantially. They also demonstrated true leadership on key issues facing their industry.’

AJ editor Emily Booth said: ‘These are the top digital publishing awards – they’re tough to get shortlisted for, and even tougher to win.

‘It takes a huge amount of effort to make the AJ digital offering as brilliant as it is. It requires a massive team focus – driven by our wonderful head of engagement Mary Douglas – from our standout journalists, brilliant art desk and dedicated production team.

‘Engagement figures are up, traffic numbers are up – and we’re firing on all cylinders as we put our plans in place to make our digital presence even stronger as the AJ enters its 125th anniversary year.’