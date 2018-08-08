AJ in the running for three British Journalism Awards

The Architects’ Journal has been shortlisted in three categories in the Press Gazette’s first British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media
The magazine is vying against five other titles, including Inside Housing and sister title Construction News, in the battle to be crowned Publication of the Year.
AJ news editor Richard Waite is nominated for built environment journalist of the year while managing editor Will Hurst is shortlisted in the Investigation of the Year category for his ongoing examinations into the procurement scandal surrounding the now-scrapped Garden Bridge.
Launched this year, the inaugural awards recognise the best journalism across all types of specialist and trade media in finance, health, education, technology, and the built environment.
Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: ’Judging these awards provided a great reminder of the richness and diversity of Britain’s journalism industry when it comes to the business and specialist sectors.
’There was ample evidence of innovation, investigation and revelation by journalists who clearly know and care deeply about their various patches.’
Other contenders for awards included Jeremy Clarkson in the motoring category and writers for the New Scientist, BMJ and TES.
The awards take place on Monday 17 September.
Publication of the Year
- Inside Housing
- HSJ
- Construction News
- The New European
- Pulse
- The Architects’ Journal
Built Environment award
- Luke Barratt – Inside Housing
- Nathaniel Barker – Inside Housing
- Sophie Barnes – Inside Housing
- Richard Waite – The Architects’ Journal
- Charlie Schouten – Place North West
- Jack Simpson – Construction News
Investigation of the Year
- James Illman – HSJ – for investigation into East of England Ambulance Services Trust
- I and Johnston Press team – Knife Crime in Schools investigation
- Dan Warburton and Alan Selby – Sunday Mirror – for Inside Amazon
- Martin George – TES – Secrecy, conflicts of interest and the democratic deficit in the academy system
- Will Hurst – The Architects’ Journal – for The Garden Bridge Investigation
- Nick Linford, Paul Offord, Billy Camden and John Dickens – FE Week – Learndirect: Catastrophic mismanagement and betrayal of students exposed
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.