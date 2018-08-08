AJ in the running for three British Journalism Awards

The Architects’ Journal has been shortlisted in three categories in the Press Gazette’s first British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

The magazine is vying against five other titles, including Inside Housing and sister title Construction News, in the battle to be crowned Publication of the Year.

AJ news editor Richard Waite is nominated for built environment journalist of the year while managing editor Will Hurst is shortlisted in the Investigation of the Year category for his ongoing examinations into the procurement scandal surrounding the now-scrapped Garden Bridge.

Launched this year, the inaugural awards recognise the best journalism across all types of specialist and trade media in finance, health, education, technology, and the built environment.

Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford said: ’Judging these awards provided a great reminder of the richness and diversity of Britain’s journalism industry when it comes to the business and specialist sectors.

’There was ample evidence of innovation, investigation and revelation by journalists who clearly know and care deeply about their various patches.’

Other contenders for awards included Jeremy Clarkson in the motoring category and writers for the New Scientist, BMJ and TES.

The awards take place on Monday 17 September.

Publication of the Year

Inside Housing

HSJ

Construction News

The New European

Pulse

The Architects’ Journal

Built Environment award

Luke Barratt – Inside Housing

Nathaniel Barker – Inside Housing

Sophie Barnes – Inside Housing

Richard Waite – The Architects’ Journal

Charlie Schouten – Place North West

Jack Simpson – Construction News

Investigation of the Year