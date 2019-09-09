AJ Architecture Awards 2019: Workplace, Masterplan and Leisure shortlists

The AJ can reveal the third batch of finalists in the running for this year’s AJ Architecture Awards

The impressive list of schemes shortlisted in the Workplace (up to 10,000m²) category include Moxon Architects’ Cairngorms National Park Authority HQ in north-east Scotland, a co-working space in east London by Piercy&Co, and a workplace/studio in rural Cornwall by Gluckman Smith.

Contenders for the Workplace of the Year (over 10,000m²) include Hounslow Council’s HQ by Sheppard Robson, Morris + Co’s R7 office in Kings Cross, Foster + Partners’ BBC Cymru Wales, and The Ray in Farringdon Road, City of London, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

The Masterplan of The Year shortlist includes projects in Hackney Wick by pH+ Architects, in Shetland by 7n, in York Central by Allies and Morrison, at Milburngate in Durham by FaulknerBrowns, Hawley Wharf in Camden by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris and Beam Park in Dagenham by Patel Taylor.

The Leisure Project of the Year category features Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by Populous, Cullinan Studio’s new building for the Royal Horticultural Society in Essex and Allied London and Arriola&Fiol’s Crown Square in Manchester.

Nearly 130 projects were chosen to compete for the AJ Architecture Awards, the annual showcase of the best built projects in the UK.

The expert judges, who will visit every shortlisted project over the coming weeks, include Eva Jiricna, Russell Curtis of RCKa, BDP chair Chris Harding, architect Amin Taha of Groupwork, Sam Jacob, and Kirsten Lees of Grimshaw.

In addition to stand-out design, the judges will consider each project in detail – such as how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

All the winners will be announced at an exclusive gala dinner. The evening’s celebrations will culminate in the presentation of three special awards, chosen from all entries: the AJ Building of the Year, the AJ Architect of the Year, and the AJ Editor’s Choice Award.

This year also marks the return of the prestigious Manser Medal to the AJ. The long-standing prize recognises the best completed house in the UK and was named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016). It became part of the AJ Architecture Awards earlier this year.

The remainder of the shortlists will be revealed over the coming week.

The AJ Architecture Awards event takes place on 20 November 2019 at Exhibition London, Shepherd’s Bush. Find more details here.

Workplace (up to 10,000m²)

Argal Workshop & Creative Studios by Gluckman Smith Architects

Cairngorms National Park Authority Headquarters by Moxon Architects

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin by BDP

JTP Studios, Pennington Street Warehouse by JTP

Princelet Street by Piercy&Company

The Royal College of Pathologists by Bennetts Associates

The Schrödinger Building by Bogle Architects

Workplace (10,000m² and above)

No.1 Spinningfields by SimpsonHaugh and Partners

BBC Cymru Wales Headquarters by Foster + Partners

Hounslow Council HQ by Sheppard Robson

R7 by Morris+Company

The Ray, Farringdon, by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

x+why by Squire & Partners

Workplace of the Year (10,000sqm and above) sponsored by

Masterplan

Beam Park by Patel Taylor

Hackney Wick Fish Island by the Retrospective Masterplan Team

Hawley Wharf by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Milburngate by FaulknerBrowns

The Knab by 7N Architects

York Central by Allies and Morrison

Leisure Project

Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

Curious Brewery by Guy Hollaway Architects

Park House by East architecture, landscape urban design

Places Leisure Eastleigh by AHR

RHS Garden Hyde Hall Hilltop Complex by Cullinan Studio

The Machrie by Hudson Architects

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by Populous

Wildernesse Restaurant by Morris+Company

Leisure Project of the Year sponsored by

Landscape Architecture

Cator Park, Kidbrooke Village by HTA Design

Crown Square / The Oast House by Allied London / Arriola&Fiol

Television Centre by Gillespies

The Green Heart – University of Birmingham by Churchman Thornhill Finch