AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Workplace (10,000sqm and over)

R7 by Morris+Company has been named best workplace 10,000m² and over at the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards

This distinctive project, a new landmark building in the northern quarter of the King’s Cross Central development, aims to achieve high levels of sustainability and engage with the surrounding buildings and public realm as well as with the workers who use it.

The judges said that it does all this – and more. They admired its flexible design, robust detailing and vibrant lobby area, which draws people from outside and up through the building and is reminiscent of entrances into some of the major cultural buildings on the South Bank.

On the sustainability front, the building achieved BREEAM Outstanding and is undergoing post-occupancy evaluation as part of that process. The judges particularly applauded the extensive use of cross-laminated timber and reductions in material and embodied carbon, thanks partly to the use of post-tensioned concrete slabs.

Summing up the contribution of architect Morris+Company, one judge said the practice had ‘really pushed itself’. They added: ‘The architect has worked hard and has thought very carefully about materials, construction massing and details.’ Another judge remarked: ‘This is what buildings should be moving towards. The interplay of spaces works really well and the façades and their metal fins are terrific. Overall, it contributes a lot to the area.’

