AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: School

This project for a music school was universally praised by the judges not only for the quality of its ‘very beautiful’ interior spaces but also the way it sits contextually in its site.

As well as providing a series of smaller teaching and practice spaces, the building incorporates at its heart a 200-seat concert hall and double-height rehearsal room, each with expressed timber diagrid roofs. The judges commented on the ‘very generous volumes’ of these spaces, enjoying how the project ‘had clearly been thought of in 3D, not just on plan’.

There was an ‘impressive thoroughness’ evident in its design, which also followed through into its construction. ‘The principal moves and strategy work very well, extending through to the thought in the materials and detailing,’ they said. One judge noted the roof’s textural richness and how the external patterning of the tiles reflected the internal glulam structure.

While the building clearly had a generous budget, one judge observed that ‘the quality really shows’, – with the building representing ‘a very wise investment’ for the school. As another judge summed up: ‘This is a highly resolved and very sophisticated scheme.’

Judges