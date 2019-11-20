AJ Architecture Awards 2019 winner: Refurb

‘This scheme looks like genuinely flexible space,’ said one judge of this new free-to-visit gallery in London Bridge. Part of King’s College London and housed in the existing Grade II*-listed Boland House, the project aims to provide an interactive and reconfigurable place for hosting exhibitions and events.

Eighty-five per cent of the existing building fabric has been retained with only the internal partitions, toilets and some sections of the floor slab removed. The building’s entrance has been altered to make it feel more accessible and open, while the original Georgian courtyard has been re-established as a fully public space.

The judges were particularly impressed by the scheme’s carbon strategy. ‘From a sustainable design perspective, the scheme has tackled all of the bottom-line issues – social, economic and environmental,’ they said.

Intensive post-occupancy monitoring is already taking place despite the project’s infancy, with regular workshops between the design team and users. ‘It is obvious that they have really thought about carbon and making the biggest impact,’ said one judge. The judges also commended the scheme for demonstrating exceptional collaboration between the design team. ‘It looked to be a great client and architect relationship,’ they said, concluding: ‘This is a very worthwhile project for the wider community’.

Shortlist

The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The van Hasselt Centre by Allies and Morrison

Merchants Hall by Ben Adams Architects

Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman

The Anning Rooms, Natural History Museum by Dannatt Johnson Architects

Axtell Soho by Darling Associates

Willowbrook by Paul Archer Design

Tintagel House by Universal Design Studio

Judges

Duncan Baker-Brown, director, BBM Sustainable Design

Clara Bagenal George, senior engineer, Elementa Consulting

Chris Harding, chairman, BDP

Shankari Raj, founder and architect, Nudge Group

